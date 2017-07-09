« previous next »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Today at 08:50:51 am
Just an FYI this new shape/system we are trying out this season is very similar to what Pep played while Manager at NEC. It also had massive failures there, now not saying it might not work. But its clear as day that Klopp takes a lot of advice from Pep and works with him very closely tactically and Klopp focuses more on man management, culture and player development.

I think its not working for a multitude of reasons not just the tactics but the new system is %100 contributing even more to the other struggles we are dealing with which seems to be fatigue, burn out and players just not in form.

They could also not be in form because they dont trust or like this new system which can play on your confidence

Klopp has world class players at his disposal but this is some of the worst football ive seen us play since hes been here which is saying A LOT considering what he had to work with in his first couple seasons.

We just dont look like a cohesive unit at all and we look completely drained after one of the most intense seasons ever and a WC year.

I would mentally prepare yourselves for a very hard battle for CL football this year

Klopp said it himself that he tell them how he wants the team to play then Pep design the training
Ive just finished Zelkjo Buvacs book and must say.its better than Peps
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:09:08 pm
Ive just finished Zelkjo Buvacs book and must say.its better than Peps

I like the part where he made Harry Potter stay for detention.
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 05:02:22 am
I think the issue is that when you talk so much about what we are doing tactically and then you dip in form afterwards you leave yourself open to criticism. That book really couldnt have been timed any worse given the total drop off in our results since it came out.

Maybe every team we play reads it before the games
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:09:08 pm
Ive just finished Zelkjo Buvacs book and must say.its better than Peps

Klopp should never had let him go. He certainly wouldn't have been mouthing off everywhere doing his best Brendan Rodgers impression and being responsible for our poor start to the season (after FSG).
Perhaps if we publicly burned the book, maybe get some TV cameras to cover it? That'll let him know what we think of his so-called book. What d'ya think?
Why's this so active, he come out with something new? Or still on the book thing?
Has anyone actually read this book that seems to be causing quite a bit of annoyance? Is it really that deep?  Yeah, the name of it is somewhat cringey, I get that!

To be honest, I cant even imagine wanting to read something like this, just sort of sounds dull  ;D  Coaches writing books?  No, youre alright, Ill give them a big swerve.
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 01:22:59 pm
Why's this so active, he come out with something new? Or still on the book thing?

No nothing new. People want something to blame for our current form and predicament. Apparently, he's like Rodgers so that's enough for some.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:24:22 pm
Has anyone actually read this book that seems to be causing quite a bit of annoyance? Is it really that deep?  Yeah, the name of it is somewhat cringey, I get that!

To be honest, I cant even imagine wanting to read something like this, just sort of sounds dull  ;D  Coaches writing books?  No, youre alright, Ill give them a big swerve.

I found an Amazon review of it

Quote
Wer steckt hinter diesem Menschen, der rechten Hand von Jürgen Klopp? Wer die "Inside Training" Videos kennt, sieht einen passionierten, lautstarken Coach, der seine Arbeit liebt und lebt. Dieses Buch ist keine Biographie, sie ist eine Liebeserklärung an den taktischen, pressing orientierten Angriffsfußball, Liverpool eben. Das Buch erzählt statt in Kapiteln aufgeteilt in Wochen und begleitet uns durch die ganze 21/22 Saison. Ich muss zugeben, ich war doch sehr überrascht, mit wieviel Tiefe Pep die strategischen Elemente erklärte, dass es mir fast Sorgen bereitete: Wird hier nicht zuviel preisgegeben? Aber nach einem guten Drittel wurde mir klar, was Pep am Anfang meinte ("The more the opposition knows about us, the better because the more they worry") und warum er sich dazu entschied, soviel preiszugeben. Zu facettenreich ist dieses Angriffsfußball des LFCs und unberechenbar, wenn zum Beispiel ein Thiago oder ein Trent plötzlich einen Diagonalball zentimetergenau in den Außenraum schießt. Wie bereitet man sich auf Unberechenbarkeit vor? Neben der taktischen Tiefe kommt natürlich der menschliche Aspekt nicht zu kurz, viele kleine Anekdoten über das Coaching Staff und die Mannschaft werden manchen gewiss ein Schmunzeln hervorlocken. Oder warum ein James Milner so wichtig ist für die jüngere Generation. Das einzige Negative, was mir am Buch auffiel, dass man anfangs zuviel Taktik und wenig über die Spieler erfährt, mein eigentlicher Kaufgrund. Aber zum Glück verbesserte es sich. Mein erster Buchkauf über ein Fußballclub, und absolut begeistert!

....you can say that again
Did Robbo get a lot of stick for that book he relesead the year before?

Again, who reads this stuff, is it aimed at kids? Only football books Id ever consider is from/about some of the very best and/or controversial characthers YEARS after they have retired.  And to be honest, there are so many shite, vanilla, or just unpleasant characters in football these days, that doesnt appeal either.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:24:22 pm
Has anyone actually read this book that seems to be causing quite a bit of annoyance? Is it really that deep?  Yeah, the name of it is somewhat cringey, I get that!

To be honest, I cant even imagine wanting to read something like this, just sort of sounds dull  ;D  Coaches writing books?  No, youre alright, Ill give them a big swerve.

People looking for blame. Cant blame Klopp because Klopp is Klopp. Blame the next in line.
Ha yeah I've never read a book by a footballer, or football manager, in my life, and don't plan on changing that anytime soon.
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 01:22:59 pm
Why's this so active, he come out with something new? Or still on the book thing?

An attempt to bring Pep to book...
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:32:10 pm
Did Robbo get a lot of stick for that book he relesead the year before?

Again, who reads this stuff, is it aimed at kids? Only football books Id ever consider is from/about some of the very best and/or controversial characthers YEARS after they have retired.  And to be honest, there are so many shite, vanilla, or just unpleasant characters in football these days, that doesnt appeal either.

Anybody writing a book before they finish their career is a big no for me. Doesnt matter whether its Klopp, Gerrard or Lijnders. Leave the backslapping until its done.
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 01:27:31 pm

....you can say that again

please don't
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 01:44:13 pm
People looking for blame. Cant blame Klopp because Klopp is Klopp. Blame the next in line.

oh plenty cant wait to have digs at Klopp, even here. Its mad some of the stuff, like fans who speak/write in such a tone that they genuinely accuse him of making major mistakes, and telling him via the internet, where thank fuck he isnt going to have to see it, what he needs to do - because they actually know. Its hilarious, that folks think that all it takes is one tweak and - sorted.  Not taking into account all the levels to managing, coaching, dealing with 25 players.

And sure, not saying dont question him, goodness knows I want the James Milner obsession to be toned down quite a bit. But the levels of presumption is mad.

As for Lijnders, the whole thing with the book is a bit daft now, although it isnt JUST cos the team is struggling, a few where wondering even before it was realeased what the deal was with doing something like this. But yeah, its gone up levels now!

Pep is hugely enthusiastic, and maybe that excitable, wide eyed wonderment way of his in interviews can be rather grating, but no need to look quite so deeply into it is my view!
Quote from: Dim Glas 4link=topic=337749.msg18526355#msg18526355 date=1664718101
oh plenty cant wait to have digs at Klopp, even here. Its mad some of the stuff, like fans who speak/write in such a tone that they genuinely accuse him of making major mistakes, and telling him via the internet, where thank fuck he isnt going to have to see it, what he needs to do - because they actually know. Its hilarious, that folks think that all it takes is one tweak and - sorted.  Not taking into account all the levels to managing, coaching, dealing with 25 players.

And sure, not saying dont question him, goodness knows I want the James Milner obsession to be toned down quite a bit. But the levels of presumption is mad.

As for Lijnders, the whole thing with the book is a bit daft now, although it isnt JUST cos the team is struggling, a few where wondering even before it was realeased what the deal was with doing something like this. But yeah, its gone up levels now!

Pep is hugely enthusiastic, and maybe that excitable, wide eyed wonderment way of his in interviews can be rather grating, but no need to look quite so deeply into it is my view!

What do u mean fans are accusing klopp of making a mistake? He has admitted that he has made a major mistake by allowing is to get into this predicament where our midfield is shot and we have a threadbare counter bereft of hardly any real options.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.goal.com/en/amp/news/i-was-wrong-klopp-admits-liverpool-need-a-midfielder/blt68334f3482066151

The only question is whether he failed to see it coming or he allowed it to happen by being arm twisted by fsg into agreeing not to sign any midfielders earlier in the window.
Shouldn't you be on a Dortmund forum sucking off Bellingham?
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:32:04 pm
Shouldn't you be on a Dortmund forum sucking off Bellingham?

If you have nothing to say except abuse, just keep your mouth shut.
I think I'm done here. This place is toxic, and more and more like the cesspits of GOT and Blue Moon every day. The shite I've seen posted here about the players and staff at the club that have taken us to the VERY top of the game has been disgusting and it's something the people on this forum and the mods should be ashamed of frankly

You'd expect this sort of shite on Twitter, not on here. Football was dying slowly anyway, this place used to be a good place to get away from it all but even this is gone
Quote from: ThePoolMan on Today at 03:39:02 pm
If you have nothing to say except abuse, just keep your mouth shut.

Mouth shut .. there is a joke to be made in there somewhere. lol.
Quote from: ThePoolMan on Today at 03:39:02 pm
If you have nothing to say except abuse, just keep your mouth shut.

I'm not the one crapping on a club legend and arguably our greatest player for a 19 year old lad who's done nothing in his career so far.
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:46:32 pm
Mouth shut .. there is a joke to be made in there somewhere. lol.

I may not be making a ppopular viewpoint on why we are going through this situation but I care about what is happening and what this means for the club's immediate future as much as any other fan here. It is deplorable that there are some people here who resort to personal abuse just because they don't agree with another poster. We all want the same thing for the club though we may disagree on the solution but that's not grounds to abuse each other.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:51:57 pm
I'm not the one crapping on a club legend and arguably our greatest player for a 19 year old lad who's done nothing in his career so far.

Is the fsct that I actually consider Gerrard as having a weakness or two in his game meaning I'm crapping from a great height on his memory?  I said already in the thread and in other threads over the years that he is the greatest player ever for the club. Without a doubt.  That bellingham has potentially a higher ceiling and that the club is apparently desperate to sign him should be very exciting for fans of the club to contemplate. That I recognise bellingham has that potential doesnt mean that he will actually fulfil it, as I have said repeatedly here. But even if he does, why does it mean that I am dishonoirong gerrard's memory? If he turns out to be better at the end of his career for us if he signs for us, isn't it all good because it's for Liverpool's benefit! Gerrard would be the first to hope that any player signing for us would surpass him because rthat means success for the club.
Quote from: ThePoolMan on Today at 03:14:03 pm
What do u mean fans are accusing klopp of making a mistake? He has admitted that he has made a major mistake by allowing is to get into this predicament where our midfield is shot and we have a threadbare counter bereft of hardly any real options.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.goal.com/en/amp/news/i-was-wrong-klopp-admits-liverpool-need-a-midfielder/blt68334f3482066151

The only question is whether he failed to see it coming or he allowed it to happen by being arm twisted by fsg into agreeing not to sign any midfielders earlier in the window.

I mean the fact you thought my comment was about that says more about you than me to be honest! 

Go look at the last 2 or 3 pages of the Klopp thread, thats what I am referring too. Some hilariously arrogant and presumptuous shouts with some very unneeded digs at a man whos done so much, from a handful who talk like they really believe they could sort out what is ailing this squad. 
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:34:06 pm
I mean the fact you thought my comment was about that says more about you than me to be honest! 

Go look at the last 2 or 3 pages of the Klopp thread, thats what I am referring too. Some hilariously arrogant and presumptuous shouts with some very unneeded digs at a man whos done so much, from a handful who talk like they really believe they could sort out what is ailing this squad. 

Ok my bad then as I didn't know the context of your comments.
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 03:42:31 pm
I think I'm done here. This place is toxic, and more and more like the cesspits of GOT and Blue Moon every day. The shite I've seen posted here about the players and staff at the club that have taken us to the VERY top of the game has been disgusting and it's something the people on this forum and the mods should be ashamed of frankly

You'd expect this sort of shite on Twitter, not on here. Football was dying slowly anyway, this place used to be a good place to get away from it all but even this is gone

This place is largely great, it's just 5-10 people who are like pigs in shit when things go wrong, spamming every thread with the same bullshit. I bet some of them are sat there now smashing that refresh key like it's the last day of the transfer window.
