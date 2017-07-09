People looking for blame. Cant blame Klopp because Klopp is Klopp. Blame the next in line.



oh plenty cant wait to have digs at Klopp, even here. Its mad some of the stuff, like fans who speak/write in such a tone that they genuinely accuse him of making major mistakes, and telling him via the internet, where thank fuck he isnt going to have to see it, what he needs to do - because they actually know. Its hilarious, that folks think that all it takes is one tweak and - sorted. Not taking into account all the levels to managing, coaching, dealing with 25 players.And sure, not saying dont question him, goodness knows I want the James Milner obsession to be toned down quite a bit. But the levels of presumption is mad.As for Lijnders, the whole thing with the book is a bit daft now, although it isnt JUST cos the team is struggling, a few where wondering even before it was realeased what the deal was with doing something like this. But yeah, its gone up levels now!Pep is hugely enthusiastic, and maybe that excitable, wide eyed wonderment way of his in interviews can be rather grating, but no need to look quite so deeply into it is my view!