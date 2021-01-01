« previous next »
Online bird_lfc

Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #640 on: Yesterday at 07:29:55 pm »
Yeah I need something to blame so Im playing pep and his book
Offline Beninger

Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #641 on: Yesterday at 09:26:44 pm »
Intensity
Offline Fromola

Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #642 on: Yesterday at 09:42:17 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Yesterday at 07:29:55 pm
Yeah I need something to blame so Im playing pep and his book

The David O'Leary effect.
Offline mrantarctica

Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #643 on: Today at 12:10:37 am »
Can't help but feel this guy loves the sound of his own voice a bit. Would love to know what people think of his book.
Offline Keith Lard

Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #644 on: Today at 12:32:23 am »
Quote from: mrantarctica on Today at 12:10:37 am
Can't help but feel this guy loves the sound of his own voice a bit. Would love to know what people think of his book.

I also get that feeling a bit too sometimes. But when you are losing, you start to notice the negatives a little bit more
Offline mrantarctica

Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #645 on: Today at 12:39:48 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 12:32:23 am
I also get that feeling a bit too sometimes. But when you are losing, you start to notice the negatives a little bit more

True. Lets hope he has a few tactical masterclasses up his sleeve because this will be a real test for the technical staff to turn our playing form from a mid-table team to a top 4 team.
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #646 on: Today at 12:53:41 am »
The hate he is getting is ridiculous. He's been around for years and we've won everything in this time. Klopp's the manager, but all the blame for tactical/managerial issues seems to be landing on Pep's doorstep, because he released a book?

Totally unfair criticism.
Offline Keith Lard

Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #647 on: Today at 01:07:51 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:53:41 am
The hate he is getting is ridiculous. He's been around for years and we've won everything in this time. Klopp's the manager, but all the blame for tactical/managerial issues seems to be landing on Pep's doorstep, because he released a book?

Totally unfair criticism.

I dont think its hate. Hes just a bit Brendan Rodgers at times. Thats not necessarily such a bad thing as Brendan Rodgers was extremely talented as a coach but a bit irritating at times.
Offline Passmaster Molby

Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #648 on: Today at 05:02:22 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:53:41 am
The hate he is getting is ridiculous. He's been around for years and we've won everything in this time. Klopp's the manager, but all the blame for tactical/managerial issues seems to be landing on Pep's doorstep, because he released a book?

Totally unfair criticism.

I think the issue is that when you talk so much about what we are doing tactically and then you dip in form afterwards you leave yourself open to criticism. That book really couldnt have been timed any worse given the total drop off in our results since it came out.
Online ThePoolMan

Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #649 on: Today at 05:07:26 am »
Is it  any coincidence that the very element the team is currently lacking in is the title of ljinders' book? Despite trumpeting about how important intensity is, somehow ljinders failed to realise that the midfield of his team was degrading in precisely that quality below minimum acceptable levels even while he ws writing his book.

 I would have preferred less sellf congratulation which is usually the hand maiden to complacency . Wait till u retire before u write books about how great you are  looking! Better humility than the pride that goes before a fall...
Offline The_Nomad

Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #650 on: Today at 05:22:50 am »
Quote from: ThePoolMan on Today at 05:07:26 am
Is it  any coincidence that the very element the team is currently lacking in is the title of ljinders' book? Despite trumpeting about how important intensity is, somehow ljinders failed to realise that the midfield of his team was degrading in precisely that quality below minimum acceptable levels even while he ws writing his book.

 I would have preferred less sellf congratulation which is usually the hand maiden to complacency . Wait till u retire before u write books about how great you are  looking! Better humility than the pride that goes before a fall...

Havent read the book but is it self congratulatory? Or is it something that people have cooked up just to get angry about something beyond their control?
Offline Egyptian36

Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #651 on: Today at 08:30:53 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:53:41 am
The hate he is getting is ridiculous. He's been around for years and we've won everything in this time. Klopp's the manager, but all the blame for tactical/managerial issues seems to be landing on Pep's doorstep, because he released a book?

Totally unfair criticism.

Agree but he basically asked for it. Never seen an assistant coach talk as much as him or explain the work the club does especially the diaries where he goes into unnecessary details even press conferences he will go on and on instead of just simple answers. He should act like a normal assistant coach.
Offline Fromola

Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #652 on: Today at 08:40:43 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 12:32:23 am
I also get that feeling a bit too sometimes. But when you are losing, you start to notice the negatives a little bit more

What I don't like is bleating about how smart we are. Whether its books or puff pieces with James Pearce on The Athletic that go into great detail of how great we are.

Pride always comes before a fall. Last season it was articles about our amazing sports science and injury prevention (cue an injury crisis this season) or how well orchestrated our transfer strategy is (cue the shambles of the last window and our current midfield).

The old bootroom was based on being genuinely smart but shutting the fuck up about it.

Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 01:07:51 am
I dont think its hate. Hes just a bit Brendan Rodgers at times. Thats not necessarily such a bad thing as Brendan Rodgers was extremely talented as a coach but a bit irritating at times.

It's that Rodgers thing of needing to tell the world how good he is. Just do your job. Klopp is extremely humble. He might be a great coach but a bit like with Gerrard now I can't see him as Jurgen's successor.
Offline NativityinBlack

Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #653 on: Today at 08:43:05 am »
Haha. We love to find scapegoats, don't we ?
Online DelTrotter

Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #654 on: Today at 08:44:40 am »
Quote from: NativityinBlack on Today at 08:43:05 am
Haha. We love to find scapegoats, don't we ?

Yep, you do seem to hate Trent  :D
Offline NativityinBlack

Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #655 on: Today at 08:46:03 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 08:44:40 am
Yep, you do seem to hate Trent  :D

Yep. Needs his head shaven for all that. Who does he think he is, Corlys Velaryon ?
Offline killer-heels

Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #656 on: Today at 08:48:30 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:40:43 am
What I don't like is bleating about how smart we are. Whether its books or puff pieces with James Pearce on The Athletic that go into great detail of how great we are.

Pride always comes before a fall. Last season it was articles about our amazing sports science and injury prevention (cue an injury crisis this season) or how well orchestrated our transfer strategy is (the shambles of the last window).

The old bootroom was based on being smart but shutting the fuck up about it.

Thats pretty unfair. This is not the same as boot room days, we have every side with behind the scenes videos on Amazon. Thank our lucky stars we dont have one of those.
Offline Fromola

Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #657 on: Today at 08:50:10 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:48:30 am
Thats pretty unfair. This is not the same as boot room days, we have every side with behind the scenes videos on Amazon. Thank our lucky stars we dont have one of those.

Doesn't mean we need to do the opposition's job for them in explaining all our methods in great detail. Or if they really are great then giving the blueprint for everyone else to copy.
Online CanuckYNWA

Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #658 on: Today at 08:50:51 am »
Quote from: NativityinBlack on Today at 08:43:05 am
Haha. We love to find scapegoats, don't we ?

Just an FYI this new shape/system we are trying out this season is very similar to what Pep played while Manager at NEC. It also had massive failures there, now not saying it might not work. But its clear as day that Klopp takes a lot of advice from Pep and works with him very closely tactically and Klopp focuses more on man management, culture and player development.

I think its not working for a multitude of reasons not just the tactics but the new system is %100 contributing even more to the other struggles we are dealing with which seems to be fatigue, burn out and players just not in form.

They could also not be in form because they dont trust or like this new system which can play on your confidence

Klopp has world class players at his disposal but this is some of the worst football ive seen us play since hes been here which is saying A LOT considering what he had to work with in his first couple seasons.

We just dont look like a cohesive unit at all and we look completely drained after one of the most intense seasons ever and a WC year.

I would mentally prepare yourselves for a very hard battle for CL football this year
Online jillc

Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #659 on: Today at 08:52:32 am »
Some people are an embarrassment at times. It is so easy to be a fan when a team is winning. But the moment it stops the bitterness just comes rolling out. I have read the book as it happens it was an enjoyable and interesting read. As for liking his own voice I would disagree. But of course when the team is struggling to win, it doesnt take much for some people to find negative points.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #660 on: Today at 08:55:34 am »
I doubt writing a book is a major factor in how shit we are at the minute but I dont really like it. It just stinks of a bit of self importance. Call me old fashioned but you write books where youre slapping yourselves on the back after youre gone or retired, not when youre halfway through your tenure. The propaganda can wait.
Online CanuckYNWA

Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #661 on: Today at 08:56:08 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:52:32 am
. But of course when the team is struggling to win, it doesnt take much for some people to find negative points.

Ahh yes we all have to be daisy and daffodils and not allowed to share our opinions on the poor performances. Very much still supporting this team and the manager/assistant manager

But something is wrong, we are the worst we have been in 6 years under Klopp management and that is a fact and people can be frustrated by that.
Offline Fromola

Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #662 on: Today at 08:57:05 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:52:32 am
Some people are an embarrassment at times. It is so easy to be a fan when a team is winning. But the moment it stops the bitterness just comes rolling out. I have read the book as it happens it was an enjoyable and interesting read. As for liking his own voice I would disagree. But of course when the team is struggling to win, it doesnt take much for some people to find negative points.

Just my opinion that i'd rather we do our talking on the pitch rather than off it, as Jurgen always has.

Said the same when Gerrard and Carragher were bringing out autobiographies while they were still playing for us.

The Liverpool Way was never self congratulatory.
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #663 on: Today at 09:00:14 am »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Today at 08:56:08 am

But something is wrong, we are the worst we have been in 6 years under Klopp management and that is a fact and people can be frustrated by that.

Worse form than when we lost 6 out of 8 in 2020/21?
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #664 on: Today at 09:02:26 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 09:00:14 am

Worse form than when we lost 6 out of 8 in 2020/21?

That had mitigating circumstances, we had no players. Bit different now, we had what youd say could well be our strongest team available. The players were missing wouldnt make much of a difference. Id say this is worse. Its way more concerning.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #665 on: Today at 09:03:26 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 09:00:14 am

Worse form than when we lost 6 out of 8 in 2020/21?

Definitely not, that was a low point. But if we dont turn up next two then we will be bottom half with 1/4 season played.
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #666 on: Today at 09:04:50 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:02:26 am
That had mitigating circumstances, we had no players. Bit different now, we had what youd say could well be our strongest team available. The players were missing wouldnt make much of a difference. Id say this is worse. Its way more concerning.
It did but they said this is the worst form under Klopp and thats a fact. Doesnt seem much like a fact to me.

People are trying to increase the pressure with hyperbole statements.
Online CanuckYNWA

Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #667 on: Today at 09:06:41 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 09:00:14 am

Worse form than when we lost 6 out of 8 in 2020/21?

Ahh yes lets compare a patch of form where we had no defence, an empty stadium and Klopp was going thru grief having just lost his mom and was clearly not in a good frame of mind
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #668 on: Today at 09:08:35 am »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Today at 09:06:41 am
Ahh yes lets compare a patch of form where we had no defence, an empty stadium and Klopp was going thru grief having just lost his mom and was clearly not in a good frame of mind
You said its a fact though
Online jillc

Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #669 on: Today at 09:09:37 am »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Today at 08:56:08 am
Ahh yes we all have to be daisy and daffodils and not allowed to share our opinions on the poor performances. Very much still supporting this team and the manager/assistant manager

But something is wrong, we are the worst we have been in 6 years under Klopp management and that is a fact and people can be frustrated by that.

I was talking about people being negative about Lijinders rather than the team. I doubt anyone is happy about the team form at the moment but there is no need to lash out at individuals who have played their part in giving this club an amazing ride.
Online ThePoolMan

Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #670 on: Today at 09:12:05 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:52:32 am
Some people are an embarrassment at times. It is so easy to be a fan when a team is winning. But the moment it stops the bitterness just comes rolling out. I have read the book as it happens it was an enjoyable and interesting read. As for liking his own voice I would disagree. But of course when the team is struggling to win, it doesnt take much for some people to find negative points.

I didn't know to be a "real" fan, one should be a yes man and never ever criticise the club for anything they are doing wrong in one's eyes.
Online ThePoolMan

Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #671 on: Today at 09:12:54 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:09:37 am
I was talking about people being negative about Lijinders rather than the team. I doubt anyone is happy about the team form at the moment but there is no need to lash out at individuals who have played their part in giving this club an amazing ride.

I wasn't happy about the book when it came out either.
Online CanuckYNWA

Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #672 on: Today at 09:12:59 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 09:08:35 am
You said its a fact though

You got me! We are better than that 20/21 team!

Cant wait for us to beat Arsenal and City in our next two games playing so much better than that team!
Online jillc

Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #673 on: Today at 09:17:47 am »
Quote from: ThePoolMan on Today at 09:12:05 am
I didn't know to be a "real" fan, one should be a yes man and never ever criticise the club for anything they are doing wrong in one's eyes.

I havent said people cant question the team form, its those lashing out at individuals I have the problem with. We have to find someone to blame for something which happens in football all the time.
Online jillc

Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #674 on: Today at 09:19:04 am »
Quote from: ThePoolMan on Today at 09:12:54 am
I wasn't happy about the book when it came out either.

So what? The book isnt the reason for our form now.
Online decosabute

Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #675 on: Today at 09:23:20 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:40:43 am
What I don't like is bleating about how smart we are. Whether its books or puff pieces with James Pearce on The Athletic that go into great detail of how great we are.

Pride always comes before a fall. Last season it was articles about our amazing sports science and injury prevention (cue an injury crisis this season) or how well orchestrated our transfer strategy is (cue the shambles of the last window and our current midfield).

The old bootroom was based on being genuinely smart but shutting the fuck up about it.

It's that Rodgers thing of needing to tell the world how good he is. Just do your job. Klopp is extremely humble. He might be a great coach but a bit like with Gerrard now I can't see him as Jurgen's successor.

100% agree.

I don't care so much about our tactics and approach getting publicised - other teams scout us very extensively so it makes very llttle difference. What does drive me mad is the self-congratulatory nature of it. It's smug, over-proud, self-promoting and just not what I've come to associate with the Klopp era of Liverpool. That's not hindsight either - I thought it was a bad look back in the summer.
Online ThePoolMan

Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #676 on: Today at 09:23:49 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:19:04 am
So what? The book isnt the reason for our form now.

Like what i said earlier, what annoys me more than the book is the underlying self congratulation that caused the book to be written. It ushered in the complacency that blinded ljinders and the team to the degraded nature of the midfield and the desperate need to bring jn new blood that is up to the task on an immediate basis to dominate the press and maintain the intensity.
Online Coolie High

Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #677 on: Today at 09:24:54 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:40:43 am
What I don't like is bleating about how smart we are. Whether its books or puff pieces with James Pearce on The Athletic that go into great detail of how great we are.

Pride always comes before a fall. Last season it was articles about our amazing sports science and injury prevention (cue an injury crisis this season) or how well orchestrated our transfer strategy is (cue the shambles of the last window and our current midfield).

The old bootroom was based on being genuinely smart but shutting the fuck up about it.

It's that Rodgers thing of needing to tell the world how good he is. Just do your job. Klopp is extremely humble. He might be a great coach but a bit like with Gerrard now I can't see him as Jurgen's successor.

He was never going to be Klopp successor, the one first team role he had a go at he failed in, so far hes proven to be a good No2 and thats all.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #678 on: Today at 09:26:20 am »
Mad to blame a book and Ljinders.

I think Klopp and him are opposites in how they see football in some ways. Was it against Chelsea last season where we conceded a couple of goals, Ljinders gave the interview and praised how much fun it was to watch us. I imagine Klopp had another view.

Probably why the duo work so well.
Online decosabute

Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #679 on: Today at 09:27:50 am »
Quote from: The_Nomad on Today at 05:22:50 am
Havent read the book but is it self congratulatory? Or is it something that people have cooked up just to get angry about something beyond their control?

Ken Early recently discussed it on Second Captains (also wrote an article about it for the Irish Times, but I haven't read that), and some of what he quoted was very Brendan Rodgers. Lijnders talking about the 'attaboy' texts he'd be getting from Mike Gordon and the like.

I have no doubt Lijnders is a very good coach and has fully played his part in our recent successes, but he does seem to like telling people that too.
