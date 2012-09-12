« previous next »
Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)

Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #13160 on: January 5, 2025, 07:22:23 pm
Never seen him as angry at the rest of the backline as today. Not even in our shittiest performances in 22/23. Was absolutely screaming a few times in the second half.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #13161 on: January 5, 2025, 09:32:09 pm
Brilliant today but I bet hell have a sleepless night over that header from a yard or so out.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #13162 on: January 5, 2025, 09:33:31 pm
He's absolutely boss still. Sign the fucker up. Flawless today despite the mess around him.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #13163 on: January 5, 2025, 11:49:52 pm
Said the goals we conceded were unacceptable and lazy. Hopefully he was pulling people up in the changing room today and until the end of the season.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #13164 on: Yesterday at 01:01:35 am
Quote from: Studgotelli on January  5, 2025, 11:49:52 pm
Said the goals we conceded were unacceptable and lazy. Hopefully he was pulling people up in the changing room today and until the end of the season.

One in particular.

I've never seen him angry at his teammates before.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #13165 on: Yesterday at 01:07:43 am
Yeah he was seething. The air was shimmering with the heat of anger coming off him. He must have been wondering what the fuck kind of bodysnatcher doppelgangers had infiltrated his team.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #13166 on: Yesterday at 01:11:59 am
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on January  5, 2025, 09:32:09 pm
Brilliant today but I bet hell have a sleepless night over that header from a yard or so out.
It's my only criticism of him. He doesn't score anywhere near enough from set-pieces for my liking. Which is odd when you compare his aerial duel win percentage with someone like Arsenal's Gabriel.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #13167 on: Yesterday at 10:13:58 am
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #13168 on: Yesterday at 10:26:23 am
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 01:11:59 am
It's my only criticism of him. He doesn't score anywhere near enough from set-pieces for my liking. Which is odd when you compare his aerial duel win percentage with someone like Arsenal's Gabriel.

Absolutely this and the only criticism of the big man. He should be getting 6 or 7 league goals a season.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #13169 on: Yesterday at 12:27:48 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 01:11:59 am
It's my only criticism of him. He doesn't score anywhere near enough from set-pieces for my liking. Which is odd when you compare his aerial duel win percentage with someone like Arsenal's Gabriel.

To be honest we need work on our set piece play generally. The year we won the league it was especially high. It's another string to your bow having that ability of scoring from set pieces, look at Arsenal!
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #13170 on: Yesterday at 02:20:31 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 12:27:48 pm
It's another string to Virgil's bow

Reply #13171 on: Yesterday at 03:04:51 pm
The look VVD gave Trent took me back to Penny Lane 1967, the same look Mr Johnson gave me in the Liverpool Primary schools cup final 1967 when I gave away a free kick right on the edge of the box against Florence Melly.
I still remember that look and I was only 10, I didn't make that mistake again, it's a pity Lucas Leiva didn't have a teacher called Mr Johnson..
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #13172 on: Yesterday at 03:06:11 pm
He bollocked Trent once or twice and just stared right into his soul another time.  Can't say he's not committed, despite the lack of movement on his contract.  The only player out of the 3 who I'm desperate to re-sign.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #13173 on: Yesterday at 03:09:53 pm
Sign him up.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #13174 on: Yesterday at 09:27:49 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on January  5, 2025, 11:49:52 pm
Said the goals we conceded were unacceptable and lazy. Hopefully he was pulling people up in the changing room today and until the end of the season.

As a leader, that wasn't good enough. Giving players "the look" and pulling them up after the game isn't good enough. Leadership starts before the fact and during it. When was the last time we saw him chewing into someone in game? We've started slow, and conceded the first goal in 4 of the past 5 games, as a leader, he needs to make sure the mentality is right. I wasn't a Henderson fan when he was here, but his best quality was at the very least he'd hold you accountable in game. Trent spent the first half strolling around, 2nd was even worse. He needed to pull him up in game.

He's a rolls royce of a player, as the say, but he can't be a rolls royce of a captain. It's the only aspect he needs to work on. He needs to be bulldozer at times as a captain. There's no way Trent could have gotten away with 45 mins of his poor play if the likes of Souness, Keane, or even the likes of Carragher and Henderson, where playing. Gerrard might have been more low key on the pitch verbally, but I'm sure he would have had a word in the locker room.

We need Van Dijk to be less nice as a leader. It's on him to keep his teammates in check. It's all good and well be a Liverpool captain, but heavy lies the crown.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #13175 on: Yesterday at 10:43:49 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 03:06:11 pm
He bollocked Trent once or twice and just stared right into his soul another time.  Can't say he's not committed, despite the lack of movement on his contract.  The only player out of the 3 who I'm desperate to re-sign.
I mentioned that yesterday on here somewhere. He was fuming time and time again with tta. From the '3' it has to be in order of most important
Vvd
Mo
Trent
Reply #13176 on: Yesterday at 11:32:34 pm
Quote from: Doc Red on Yesterday at 09:27:49 pm
As a leader, that wasn't good enough. Giving players "the look" and pulling them up after the game isn't good enough. Leadership starts before the fact and during it. When was the last time we saw him chewing into someone in game? We've started slow, and conceded the first goal in 4 of the past 5 games, as a leader, he needs to make sure the mentality is right. I wasn't a Henderson fan when he was here, but his best quality was at the very least he'd hold you accountable in game. Trent spent the first half strolling around, 2nd was even worse. He needed to pull him up in game.

He's a rolls royce of a player, as the say, but he can't be a rolls royce of a captain. It's the only aspect he needs to work on. He needs to be bulldozer at times as a captain. There's no way Trent could have gotten away with 45 mins of his poor play if the likes of Souness, Keane, or even the likes of Carragher and Henderson, where playing. Gerrard might have been more low key on the pitch verbally, but I'm sure he would have had a word in the locker room.

We need Van Dijk to be less nice as a leader. It's on him to keep his teammates in check. It's all good and well be a Liverpool captain, but heavy lies the crown.

He was chewing Trent out during the game. The look came at the end of him screaming at Trent and within 60 seconds, Trent had given another pass away, and Virgil blocked the shot from Garnacho, and then gave Trent the "look". I'd also contest that your concept of leadership isn't the only one, and it definitely won't work everywhere with everyone.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #13177 on: Yesterday at 11:39:52 pm
Quote from: Doc Red on Yesterday at 09:27:49 pm
As a leader, that wasn't good enough. Giving players "the look" and pulling them up after the game isn't good enough. Leadership starts before the fact and during it. When was the last time we saw him chewing into someone in game? We've started slow, and conceded the first goal in 4 of the past 5 games, as a leader, he needs to make sure the mentality is right. I wasn't a Henderson fan when he was here, but his best quality was at the very least he'd hold you accountable in game. Trent spent the first half strolling around, 2nd was even worse. He needed to pull him up in game.

He's a rolls royce of a player, as the say, but he can't be a rolls royce of a captain. It's the only aspect he needs to work on. He needs to be bulldozer at times as a captain. There's no way Trent could have gotten away with 45 mins of his poor play if the likes of Souness, Keane, or even the likes of Carragher and Henderson, where playing. Gerrard might have been more low key on the pitch verbally, but I'm sure he would have had a word in the locker room.

We need Van Dijk to be less nice as a leader. It's on him to keep his teammates in check. It's all good and well be a Liverpool captain, but heavy lies the crown.

This is a bizarre, alternate reality take of Van Dijk's leadership, especially of the Utd game. He was visibly holding his teammates to account, giving clear reminders to Trent of the expectations. To say he only pulled them up after the game is utterly incorrect, he did it several times during the game. His teammates often go on record to say how audible Van Dijk is throughout games. Your characterisation of him being too nice seems completely out of sync with the evidence.
Reply #13178 on: Today at 02:42:34 am
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 11:39:52 pm
This is a bizarre, alternate reality take of Van Dijk's leadership, especially of the Utd game. He was visibly holding his teammates to account, giving clear reminders to Trent of the expectations. To say he only pulled them up after the game is utterly incorrect, he did it several times during the game. His teammates often go on record to say how audible Van Dijk is throughout games. Your characterisation of him being too nice seems completely out of sync with the evidence.

I think this is one of those things that you can only really judge if you go the game. I don't, so I'll happily accept your words about his leadership and organization. On telly it can look like he does a little bit of huffing and puffing when he knows that the camera's just panned to him after a tackle though.

I think in retrospect, Virgil will take Trent's performance quite personally. Trent's head was totally gone, and the captains role is to ensure that this doesn't happen.  He "failed" in his leadership role this instance because Trent had been shocking for 80 minutes, and Virgil was unable to get Trent's head back in the game. I bet he wished he had Milner and Henderson's support here.

Similarly I think Slot will feel like he messed up big time here. Trent should have been hooked long before that 80th minute equalizer.  I think he was hesitant to sub Trent in such a big game because he's still doing everything he can to convince him to stay. I bet he was worried that subbing Trent at Anfield, against United, because he's having a shocker, would be the nail in the coffin for a new contract.   Also, he's probably hesitant to give Trent the bollocking that Klopp would have, because their relationship is newer and Slot is still earning that respect that Klopp attained from the players.
