Just been listening to TAW pod where theyre talking about his passing into midfield. I can remember watching one of the games on Sky once and they were discussing Virgil and Thiago Silva, I think Redknapp might have said Virgils better at passing to which Hasselbaink took exception, Redknapp if I remember correctly was a bit taken aback by it, JFH definitely meant the passing into midfield and coordination from the back. Virgils always had those big, raking passes to the flanks/forwards but I often felt he couldve offered so much more than the usual sideways knock for Matip/Konate to gallop onto and carry forward. Ive been taken aback by just how good hes been with the ball this season, both he and Konate to be fair, I felt all summer wed need a ball playing defender whod be more comfortable under pressure, playing risky passes. But happy to admit I was completely wrong to even think they might struggle. Its a testament to how complete he is as a player and why he remains the best defender Ive ever seen.