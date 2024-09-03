« previous next »
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
September 3, 2024, 08:34:49 pm
I reckon Slot has had a word with Virg and reminded him of who he was and is. The unwillingness to take an ounce of shit, that controlled aggression, complete belief in himself, maybe some of that was missing after his injury. No doubting it now though. Back to his very best and has a few years at the very top still ahead.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
September 18, 2024, 03:37:53 pm
sweet header - funny part is that Maignon thought he was bumping VVD - but VVD had already shed Reindjers and was positioning himself for the header.

Maignon ended up bumping Reindjers and further prevented him from trying to stop VVD.

:lmao
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
September 18, 2024, 03:57:11 pm
Quote from: crichton on September  3, 2024, 08:34:49 pm
I reckon Slot has had a word with Virg and reminded him of who he was and is. The unwillingness to take an ounce of shit, that controlled aggression, complete belief in himself, maybe some of that was missing after his injury. No doubting it now though. Back to his very best and has a few years at the very top still ahead.

He was back to his best last year, tbf. He was a shoe in for POTY for me at one stage last year if things hadn't gone sideways and injuries hadn't meant him overplayed & playing with someone new every week.

The way he led the kids in the New Year was very special. Held us together for a lot of it. 

But yeah he looks great this year too. Our new shape and enjoyment in defending is helping too. The chance they snuffed out last night in the 2nd half where the whole defence started chest bumping n'all was hilarious. Proper game faces on.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
September 18, 2024, 04:11:54 pm
Quote from: newterp on September 18, 2024, 03:37:53 pm

Maignon ended up bumping Reindjers
:lmao
Effes has entered the chat
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
September 18, 2024, 06:26:31 pm
Quote from: crichton on September  3, 2024, 08:34:49 pm
I reckon Slot has had a word with Virg and reminded him of who he was and is. The unwillingness to take an ounce of shit, that controlled aggression, complete belief in himself, maybe some of that was missing after his injury. No doubting it now though. Back to his very best and has a few years at the very top still ahead.
Slot likes his teams to be aggressive, so my guess is, since we have no shouters in the team (last one was Hendo) Slot's asked Virgil to ramp up the verbals and the attitude.  and he does it so well - nobody's gonna ignore him - our guys or the oppo  :)
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
September 29, 2024, 07:21:07 am
Completely taken for granted now it seems. Not necessarily by all Liverpool supporters, but the outside world.

Was immense yesterday. Positioning, aerially, on the ball, reading of the game, strength and speed.

I joked about 6 months after be arrived that he's the best CB to have played the game. Another 6 months on and it wasn't a joke anymore. Since then, he's just consistently backed that up.

A colossal player for us. I dread the day I'm unable to relax when we're under pressure because 'it's alright, Virg has got this"
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
September 29, 2024, 02:11:31 pm
agree 100%.  sadly we take him for granted at this point, same as Trent's split-second one-touch 50 yard inch-perfect passes. 

other defenders doing what they do once / twice a season would have the media drooling for months.  we see it game after game.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
October 1, 2024, 02:18:00 am
Quote from: wige on September 29, 2024, 07:21:07 am
Completely taken for granted now it seems. Not necessarily by all Liverpool supporters, but the outside world.

Was immense yesterday. Positioning, aerially, on the ball, reading of the game, strength and speed.

I joked about 6 months after be arrived that he's the best CB to have played the game. Another 6 months on and it wasn't a joke anymore. Since then, he's just consistently backed that up.

A colossal player for us. I dread the day I'm unable to relax when we're under pressure because 'it's alright, Virg has got this"

Agreed. Thought the same thing on Saturday.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
October 1, 2024, 07:32:59 am
He's alright like. But he's no Micky Van Der Ven, who's apparently the best centre back in the world now. Funny that because I didn't hear that mentioned once before Sunday, and if he hadn't of made a run through a Utd team that parted like the red sea it would never be said again.
Really though, Van Dijk is streets ahead of the other teams centre halves. Your Saliba's and Dias'. He's on his own. Funny that for a period after a serious injury it was debatable that he wasn't as good as he was, I happen to think that was more about what was or wasnt happening in our midfield but still. Saliba, Gabriel, Dias, Van Der Ven if you want, all of them are good, but they don't have absolutely everything. I dont look at any of them and think they improve the full backs or the midfielders because of their presence
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
October 1, 2024, 07:35:35 am
He is going to be close to impossible to replace.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
October 1, 2024, 09:57:05 am
We have been blessed to have such a complete defender playing for our club but that is the downside of when he retires/ leaves......he's near irreplaceable
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
October 1, 2024, 01:07:13 pm
Quote from: Dubred on October  1, 2024, 09:57:05 am
We have been blessed to have such a complete defender playing for our club but that is the downside of when he retires/ leaves......he's near irreplaceable

Can you be near irreplaceable?  :D
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
October 1, 2024, 02:18:45 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on October  1, 2024, 01:07:13 pm
Can you be near irreplaceable?  :D

 ;D

My damn anglo-irish patter  ;D
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
October 1, 2024, 02:38:59 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on October  1, 2024, 01:07:13 pm
Can you be near irreplaceable?  :D
Only if you're quite unique.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
October 1, 2024, 02:59:57 pm
Quote from: SamLad on October  1, 2024, 02:38:59 pm
Only if you're quite unique.

somewhat unique, surely.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
October 1, 2024, 03:07:42 pm
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
October 1, 2024, 04:46:22 pm
Quote from: newterp on October  1, 2024, 02:59:57 pm
somewhat unique, surely.
Or unique-ish.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
October 5, 2024, 02:27:59 pm
His performances are taken for granted but they shouldnt be, hes incredible.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
October 5, 2024, 02:28:35 pm
Monster performance.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
October 5, 2024, 02:29:07 pm
Best in history. Do a contract.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
October 5, 2024, 02:31:02 pm
Yeah the big fella doesn't get enough love. Monster at the back. Virgil and Konate staying fit in the key to our season
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
October 5, 2024, 02:32:38 pm
"Whatever outside world thinks of us we don't care."

Some very strong words from the Liverpool captain.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
October 5, 2024, 02:32:47 pm
Get his contract sorted for fucks sake.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
October 5, 2024, 02:34:19 pm
His aerial dominance nips so many dangerous situations in the bud.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
October 5, 2024, 05:06:01 pm
Awesome footballer. Just everything could possibly dream of in a centre back.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
October 6, 2024, 10:04:35 am
My word. Has he got better again? As colossus as ever but now with added line breaking passes. Can really see how he commands and orchestrates our build up at times while continuing to be an absolute monster in the air and calmer than ever on the deck.

Rolls Royce.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
October 6, 2024, 10:07:31 am
All the greats Centre halves have one common trait, positioning, and he has it spades. He just knows where to be, and when to be. It makes it look easy when you have that.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
October 6, 2024, 10:08:37 am
The most complete CB I've ever seen.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
October 6, 2024, 12:34:36 pm
His playing style is such that he never seems to have any excess tension in his body. He never seems stressed when having to use his body to shield or win the ball from a big striker. That kind of mental calmness must give physical and mental longevity. I think he can play like this for a while yet, especially if we ensure that the rest of the defence/GK has pace.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
October 7, 2024, 05:27:18 pm
Just been listening to TAW pod where theyre talking about his passing into midfield. I can remember watching one of the games on Sky once and they were discussing Virgil and Thiago Silva, I think Redknapp might have said Virgils better at passing to which Hasselbaink took exception, Redknapp if I remember correctly was a bit taken aback by it, JFH definitely meant the passing into midfield and coordination from the back. Virgils always had those big, raking passes to the flanks/forwards but I often felt he couldve offered so much more than the usual sideways knock for Matip/Konate to gallop onto and carry forward. Ive been taken aback by just how good hes been with the ball this season, both he and Konate to be fair, I felt all summer wed need a ball playing defender whod be more comfortable under pressure, playing risky passes. But happy to admit I was completely wrong to even think they might struggle. Its a testament to how complete he is as a player and why he remains the best defender Ive ever seen.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
October 7, 2024, 07:11:22 pm
Fuckers just too good. I was a bang average centre half in my day, seeing Van Dijk look like he takes up about 50% of a football pitch is just pornographic to watch.
He has to be shit at something. Can anyone find a weak point in him just to give us something different to say
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
October 7, 2024, 07:50:52 pm
Quote from: slaphead on October  7, 2024, 07:11:22 pm
Fuckers just too good. I was a bang average centre half in my day, seeing Van Dijk look like he takes up about 50% of a football pitch is just pornographic to watch.
He has to be shit at something. Can anyone find a weak point in him just to give us something different to say
Goal celebration is sometimes a bit shite - the waggly fingers under the chin thing.

Though one of my greatest memories is him scoring against Utd at Anfield in the title season, with a brilliant reddish-purple evening sky behind him as he rose to conquer and then again to celebrate. Same game where Ali raced the length of the pitch to celebrate with Mo.

We are blessed
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
October 7, 2024, 08:13:53 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on October  7, 2024, 07:50:52 pm
Goal celebration is sometimes a bit shite - the waggly fingers under the chin thing.

Though one of my greatest memories is him scoring against Utd at Anfield in the title season, with a brilliant reddish-purple evening sky behind him as he rose to conquer and then again to celebrate. Same game where Ali raced the length of the pitch to celebrate with Mo.

We are blessed

haha so it it. Sort it out big Virg ya tube.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
October 8, 2024, 07:46:48 am
A bit worried that big Virgil is playing everything game coz he's so important. Better rest him whether possible.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
October 8, 2024, 08:52:42 am
He is the 1 player out of the 3 potential free agents that I think we need to make the strongest effort to sign. Slot's tactics suit an ageing Virg to a T. Where could he go that would showcase what he still has to offer in 2 years time, but here?




Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
October 8, 2024, 09:00:18 am
Quote from: Giono on October  8, 2024, 08:52:42 am
He is the 1 player out of the 3 potential free agents that I think we need to make the strongest effort to sign. Slot's tactics suit an ageing Virg to a T. Where could he go that would showcase what he still has to offer in 2 years time, but here?

I actually think Real would prefer signing Van Dijk over Trent, he'd slot right in next to Rudiger with Militao as the rotation. Saying that knowing Real they'd happily sign both the twats.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
October 8, 2024, 11:10:03 am
Quote from: killer-heels on October  1, 2024, 07:35:35 am
He is going to be close to impossible to replace.

Ironically, you are both right and actually wrong as a result.

Because if you accept he's the best in the world, then you have to accept we won't replace him, as such.

We'll just buy another centre-back for that position and try and get stardust in other positions.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Today at 02:28:58 am
Virg red card. Hopefully he comes back well-rested.
