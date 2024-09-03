He's alright like. But he's no Micky Van Der Ven, who's apparently the best centre back in the world now. Funny that because I didn't hear that mentioned once before Sunday, and if he hadn't of made a run through a Utd team that parted like the red sea it would never be said again.
Really though, Van Dijk is streets ahead of the other teams centre halves. Your Saliba's and Dias'. He's on his own. Funny that for a period after a serious injury it was debatable that he wasn't as good as he was, I happen to think that was more about what was or wasnt happening in our midfield but still. Saliba, Gabriel, Dias, Van Der Ven if you want, all of them are good, but they don't have absolutely everything. I dont look at any of them and think they improve the full backs or the midfielders because of their presence