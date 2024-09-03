Completely taken for granted now it seems. Not necessarily by all Liverpool supporters, but the outside world.
Was immense yesterday. Positioning, aerially, on the ball, reading of the game, strength and speed.
I joked about 6 months after be arrived that he's the best CB to have played the game. Another 6 months on and it wasn't a joke anymore. Since then, he's just consistently backed that up.
A colossal player for us. I dread the day I'm unable to relax when we're under pressure because 'it's alright, Virg has got this"