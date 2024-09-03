« previous next »
Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)

crichton

Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
September 3, 2024, 08:34:49 pm
I reckon Slot has had a word with Virg and reminded him of who he was and is. The unwillingness to take an ounce of shit, that controlled aggression, complete belief in himself, maybe some of that was missing after his injury. No doubting it now though. Back to his very best and has a few years at the very top still ahead.
newterp

Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
September 18, 2024, 03:37:53 pm
sweet header - funny part is that Maignon thought he was bumping VVD - but VVD had already shed Reindjers and was positioning himself for the header.

Maignon ended up bumping Reindjers and further prevented him from trying to stop VVD.

Jean Girard

Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
September 18, 2024, 03:57:11 pm
Quote from: crichton on September  3, 2024, 08:34:49 pm
I reckon Slot has had a word with Virg and reminded him of who he was and is. The unwillingness to take an ounce of shit, that controlled aggression, complete belief in himself, maybe some of that was missing after his injury. No doubting it now though. Back to his very best and has a few years at the very top still ahead.

He was back to his best last year, tbf. He was a shoe in for POTY for me at one stage last year if things hadn't gone sideways and injuries hadn't meant him overplayed & playing with someone new every week.

The way he led the kids in the New Year was very special. Held us together for a lot of it. 

But yeah he looks great this year too. Our new shape and enjoyment in defending is helping too. The chance they snuffed out last night in the 2nd half where the whole defence started chest bumping n'all was hilarious. Proper game faces on.
Ghost Town

Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
September 18, 2024, 04:11:54 pm
Quote from: newterp on September 18, 2024, 03:37:53 pm

Maignon ended up bumping Reindjers
Effes has entered the chat
SamLad

Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
September 18, 2024, 06:26:31 pm
Quote from: crichton on September  3, 2024, 08:34:49 pm
I reckon Slot has had a word with Virg and reminded him of who he was and is. The unwillingness to take an ounce of shit, that controlled aggression, complete belief in himself, maybe some of that was missing after his injury. No doubting it now though. Back to his very best and has a few years at the very top still ahead.
Slot likes his teams to be aggressive, so my guess is, since we have no shouters in the team (last one was Hendo) Slot's asked Virgil to ramp up the verbals and the attitude.  and he does it so well - nobody's gonna ignore him - our guys or the oppo  :)
wige

Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
September 29, 2024, 07:21:07 am
Completely taken for granted now it seems. Not necessarily by all Liverpool supporters, but the outside world.

Was immense yesterday. Positioning, aerially, on the ball, reading of the game, strength and speed.

I joked about 6 months after be arrived that he's the best CB to have played the game. Another 6 months on and it wasn't a joke anymore. Since then, he's just consistently backed that up.

A colossal player for us. I dread the day I'm unable to relax when we're under pressure because 'it's alright, Virg has got this"
SamLad

Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
September 29, 2024, 02:11:31 pm
agree 100%.  sadly we take him for granted at this point, same as Trent's split-second one-touch 50 yard inch-perfect passes. 

other defenders doing what they do once / twice a season would have the media drooling for months.  we see it game after game.
Kopenhagen

Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Today at 02:18:00 am
Quote from: wige on September 29, 2024, 07:21:07 am
Completely taken for granted now it seems. Not necessarily by all Liverpool supporters, but the outside world.

Was immense yesterday. Positioning, aerially, on the ball, reading of the game, strength and speed.

I joked about 6 months after be arrived that he's the best CB to have played the game. Another 6 months on and it wasn't a joke anymore. Since then, he's just consistently backed that up.

A colossal player for us. I dread the day I'm unable to relax when we're under pressure because 'it's alright, Virg has got this"

Agreed. Thought the same thing on Saturday.
