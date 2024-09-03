I reckon Slot has had a word with Virg and reminded him of who he was and is. The unwillingness to take an ounce of shit, that controlled aggression, complete belief in himself, maybe some of that was missing after his injury. No doubting it now though. Back to his very best and has a few years at the very top still ahead.



He was back to his best last year, tbf. He was a shoe in for POTY for me at one stage last year if things hadn't gone sideways and injuries hadn't meant him overplayed & playing with someone new every week.The way he led the kids in the New Year was very special. Held us together for a lot of it.But yeah he looks great this year too. Our new shape and enjoyment in defending is helping too. The chance they snuffed out last night in the 2nd half where the whole defence started chest bumping n'all was hilarious. Proper game faces on.