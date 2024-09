My last point on it



The Liverpool side from 2007-2009 were better, almost man for man with a couple of arguable exceptions, than the Liverpool side from 2001-2003.



One of those sides has 0 major trophies, one has 4.



Fair points, I still would take Van Dijk in this side for this season based on how he won that cup for us though, when his first goal got disallowed I knew he was scoring again.But maybe that's not ability, that's the Virgil aura, a godmode he activates!