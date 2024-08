No, your point was, that he's no longer world class.



No that wasn't my point - my point was do we want to offer him a contract if his skills are/are going to be in decline.If I don't think he's world class still - that's just my opinion (I think he has dropped a level from literally best in the world to where he is now. We are seeing more errors each year). Many others clearly disagree.But we don't know how the club view him in context of making the offer to him - and that was the question I responded to from the poster who asked.