His comments earlier on in the summer when he discussed speaking with Slot indicated (to me at least) that there was no contract offer on the table for him from us, so if that was to be the case, it is probably only fair that he considers his options. I suspect he will stay on for one more season and then leave on a free next summer, and as much as it would be sad to see such an incredible player for us leaving, I dont think it would be all that surprising given his age.