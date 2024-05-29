« previous next »
Author Topic: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)  (Read 1499439 times)

Quote from: dirkster on May 29, 2024, 08:25:34 am
We absolutely must extend his contract. I personally cannot stress the importance keeping him here for another 3-4 years. I'd go as far as to say, above all the other players, he is the one who we must do our utmost to keep. I think he's that important to us. He will continue to be world class well into his mid thirties.

Fully agree with this!
In my opinion he's been the best player in our most recent era. One of the best we have ever had infact. That's not enough to give him a new contract just on that, sentiment is how you fall behind. What is enough to give him a new contract is he still is the best and could be for a while yet.. I'd rather Van Dijk in our side that any other centre half in the game, and I'm sure Alisson, Trent, Robbo and the others would say the same thing. New contract for Van Dijk ?  Definite contender for the no brainer of the summer award 
Seen a few reports with fearmongering headlines designed to suggest he's leaving, but when you read them it's clear there is absolutely nothing to worry about. It sounds like he's very relaxed about the contract situation and already seems to have developed a good relationship with Slot.

Understandable that sorting out the SD and manager have been bigger priorities for the club up to this point but expect it will be high on the to-do list for when he's back from the Euros.

Agree that it's a no-brainer that we want him to stay for at least another few years.
Played the last 25 mins for Holland, and scored, against Canada.
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on June  6, 2024, 09:39:25 pm
Played the last 25 mins for Holland, and scored, against Canada.

Shit defenders so doesnt count.
Quote from: CraigDS on June  6, 2024, 10:31:21 pm
Shit defenders so doesnt count.

:D
calmly rises above an air-punching goalie, like you do
Scored again. However only against Iceland. So shit defenders and therefore doesn't count.
Quote from: CraigDS on June 10, 2024, 10:10:14 pm
Scored again. However only against Iceland. So shit defenders and therefore doesn't count.

Goal: https://streamin.me/v/afc37b1f
Quote from: Kopenhagen on June 10, 2024, 10:11:34 pm
Goal: https://streamin.me/v/afc37b1f

I won't even watch it because it's against such inferior defenders.
With how dominant he is. Should score way more for us really!
Quote from: CraigDS on June 10, 2024, 10:10:14 pm
Scored again. However only against Iceland. So shit defenders and therefore doesn't count.

True! Who have Iceland ever beaten?

Also the Vikings were overrated.

And the blue lagoon is terr.....actually I quite liked that place.
Quote from: CraigDS on June 10, 2024, 10:10:14 pm
Scored again. However only against Iceland. So shit defenders and therefore doesn't count.

I will have you know that Iceland prevented the greatest striker in the history of the game from scoring last week.
Why has Virg completely stopped playing that long cross field pass to the right wing that he used to play to Mo on a fairly regular basis?
Quote from: Ski on June 21, 2024, 09:12:56 pm
Why has Virg completely stopped playing that long cross field pass to the right wing that he used to play to Mo on a fairly regular basis?

Because Mo isn't Dutch.
Skipper!
Quote from: Eeyore on June 21, 2024, 10:00:59 pm
Because Mo isn't Dutch.
:lmao

Good response!
Quote from: Eeyore on June 21, 2024, 10:00:59 pm
Because Mo isn't Dutch.
Man has a point.
Virgil has a rightful dig at shit English referees  :wave :wave

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q-fdnQJ0UkY
Many happy returns skipper. Best of luck on Wednesday  ;D
Im a bit gutted for Virg. Hope he has a great season
Some comments from Virgil today from after the Nat h yesterday saying he will consider what he wants at club level and international level prior to the season starting, a bit ominous considering we need him to sign a new contract.
Quote from: Jm55 on July 11, 2024, 12:05:58 pm
Some comments from Virgil today from after the Nat h yesterday saying he will consider what he wants at club level and international level prior to the season starting, a bit ominous considering we need him to sign a new contract.

Seems pretty standard. He signs a contract with us then its basically retirement here so he needs to consider it. Personally I am comfortable with whatever stance he and Salah take even if that means they leave for free next season. Trent is another matter.
Quote from: Jm55 on July 11, 2024, 12:05:58 pm
Some comments from Virgil today from after the Nat h yesterday saying he will consider what he wants at club level and international level prior to the season starting, a bit ominous considering we need him to sign a new contract.
maybe that's just a hint at retiring from the national team.
Quote from: killer-heels on July 11, 2024, 12:15:04 pm
Seems pretty standard. He signs a contract with us then its basically retirement here so he needs to consider it. Personally I am comfortable with whatever stance he and Salah take even if that means they leave for free next season. Trent is another matter.

Agreed on everything, to the extent that there's really no point in me posting this. Salah and Virgil have earned whatever they end up doing. If we lose Trent on a free, I'll be truly upset.
Mo and Virg are 32 and 33 respectively, and whilst I would prefer they extend their contracts because their freaks and age doesn't apply to them as much as it does to others, we need to think about their long term replacements sooner rather than later however you slice it.

Trent is 25. Not even in his prime yet. If we could only get 1 extension out of the 3 done, then I feel like it's a no brainer.
Quote from: Bread on July 11, 2024, 01:25:45 pm
Mo and Virg are 32 and 33 respectively, and whilst I would prefer they extend their contracts because their freaks and age doesn't apply to them as much as it does to others, we need to think about their long term replacements sooner rather than later however you slice it.

Trent is 25. Not even in his prime yet. If we could only get 1 extension out of the 3 done, then I feel like it's a no brainer.

I do agree but hoping we can get all three done. Obviously the other two don't need as long as Trent does on their next deals but I'd give both at least one more year on top of what they both have.

If we keep only one at best and that follows a quiet Summer window in 2024 it's going to be fucking hugely underwhelming and I'm already panicking a bit that that's what happens. Let's hope not.
Virj is 33 and top clubs are wanting young Defenders these days. He will resign with us because no other club will be getting this version of Virgil never mind peak version.
Hard to be that arsed about contracts of players well in to their 30s, I'd add another year for both, anything more would be risky unless the wage is vastly reduced which won't happen. Trent as mentioned needs sorting though.

Always difficult when legends get in to their 30s and contract stuff comes up. A hard one for the club to win, they get criticised if they're let go and criticised if the player ends up on a big deal and is washed up halfway through it. Best outcome seems to be adding a year as we go but if they have 4 year contracts offers on stupid wages from elsewhere that's not easy to get them to agree to.
He should get a contract extension imo as he'll still be top 3 defenders in the world over the next few years.

I don't think age is a concern with him considering his playing style.
Quote from: SamLad on July 11, 2024, 12:45:28 pm
maybe that's just a hint at retiring from the national team.
Wouldn't blame him - the shit he gets when the team performs poorly notwithstanding that they just don't have very many good players any longer
His comments earlier on in the summer when he discussed speaking with Slot indicated (to me at least) that there was no contract offer on the table for him from us, so if that was to be the case, it is probably only fair that he considers his options. I suspect he will stay on for one more season and then leave on a free next summer, and as much as it would be sad to see such an incredible player for us leaving, I dont think it would be all that surprising given his age.
