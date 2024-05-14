« previous next »
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
May 14, 2024, 10:09:49 am
Quote from: tunred on May 13, 2024, 10:26:24 pm
Poor again, we should start looking for a replacement

We don't need to replace forum posters, there are plenty around.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
May 14, 2024, 10:42:32 am
There's not a defender in the world that can cope with constantly being exposed and outnumbered by attackers going at them.

He might have made the odd mistake here and there but he's had a great season, all things considered.

Would be nice if we had a midfield that could track runners and full backs that don't constantly see balls going over their heads because they're positionally all over the place.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
May 14, 2024, 04:53:15 pm
Quote from: amir87 on May 14, 2024, 10:42:32 am
There's not a defender in the world that can cope with constantly being exposed and outnumbered by attackers going at them.

He might have made the odd mistake here and there but he's had a great season, all things considered.

Would be nice if we had a midfield that could track runners and full backs that don't constantly see balls going over their heads because they're positionally all over the place.

100 percent, feel sorry for VVD, we simply aren't compact enough to be good defensively,  VVD is trying to plug gaps left right and centre.  Matip is his favourite partner and hes been injured all season, konate is potentially world class but dropped off a cliff after injuries, and Quansah has high potential but is learning on the job.

Robertson and Gomez can defend properly but out of all the midfielders it feels like only Endo offers some solidity, organisation, and tactical fouls to stop counters. The pressing from the front 3 also dropped off a cliff in the last 3rd of the season imo. We seem to get out numbered on the counter far too often, for me, Trent should only play inverted when a fully fit Konate is available.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
May 14, 2024, 05:01:01 pm
Quote from: William Regal on May 14, 2024, 04:53:15 pm
100 percent, feel sorry for VVD, we simply aren't compact enough to be good defensively,  VVD is trying to plug gaps left right and centre.  Matip is his favourite partner and hes been injured all season, konate is potentially world class but dropped off a cliff after injuries, and Quansah has high potential but is learning on the job.

Robertson and Gomez can defend properly but out of all the midfielders it feels like only Endo offers some solidity, organisation, and tactical fouls to stop counters. The pressing from the front 3 also dropped off a cliff in the last 3rd of the season imo. We seem to get out numbered on the counter far too often, for me, Trent should only play inverted when a fully fit Konate is available.

Trent for me should stick to the chalk - and only come inside from direct bench instruction if the opposition have done something clever to nullify the space that he can hurt teams from out wide.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
May 14, 2024, 06:55:38 pm
Quote from: farawayred on May 13, 2024, 11:46:58 pm
Nah, Quansah will leapfrog him..  ;D

Virg is still a top player, the best we have at the moment. Yes, the errors are creeping up, but c'est la vie. There was a moment when he did a Casemiro to keep their player onside when all of our players were 15 yards ahead of him... He's got to cut out the "cooler than the Fonz" mode, and he'd be fine.

That's a hell of a vertical. He should play basketball instead.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
May 14, 2024, 07:02:05 pm
Quote from: tunred on May 13, 2024, 10:26:24 pm
Poor again, we should start looking for a replacement

He seemed to be playing within himself which I can't blame him for too much given we had nothing to play for and there's a Euros in the summer - probably his last shot at an international trophy and he hasn't played many tournaments.

Ultimately there's no protection in front of him, what's he meant to do?
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
May 15, 2024, 10:58:41 am
Without VVD this season we wouldn't be top 4. Had 3 different partners, I reckon at least 5 different full backs, 2 goalies and the main DM a bloke who has never played in our league before. Correct me if I am wrong but he's played every minute of every league game. He might not be 10/10 every game like he once was but he's more often than not at least 8/10.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
May 19, 2024, 12:59:06 pm
He is the player that I really want us to give an extension. Such a critical piece of the puzzle.


Plus I believe that Slot's midfield tactics might suit an aging defender more than Klopp's.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
May 19, 2024, 06:48:59 pm
Watching the farewell it seems virgil and Jurgen are very close. What happened in Blackpool stays in Blackpool. Virgil is staying
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
May 19, 2024, 07:22:24 pm
Amazing player and just represented us like a true captain today. Love the man
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
May 20, 2024, 08:38:44 am
It was clear his influence and role in the club during the post match presentations. Every player and staff member made sure to go over to Van Dijk and give him a hug. He clearly got very emotional twice with Jurgen too which I think everyone found hard to watch without a little tear!


Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
May 20, 2024, 08:45:34 am
Virgil like Klopp has had the team built in his image, clearly a huge presence in the dressing room. Now to get him a new contract.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
May 20, 2024, 08:47:25 am
Had a great season and is going nowhere....
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
May 20, 2024, 08:51:02 am
UCL and EPL only next season pls  :wave
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
May 20, 2024, 08:52:46 am
He's going to be extremely important during this transitional period, his leadership is going to be invaluable.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
May 20, 2024, 09:29:35 am
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on May 20, 2024, 08:52:46 am
He's going to be extremely important during this transitional period, his leadership is going to be invaluable.

Well he is here for 1 more year seemingly so hopefully that transition is short.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
May 20, 2024, 07:00:31 pm
Outstanding season from him. Agree with Carragher on this, it's only Mac that was ahead of him as the club's player of the year.

About six weeks ago he looked like the POTY.

A new deal is hopefully in the pipeline.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
May 20, 2024, 09:08:44 pm
Quote from: KC7 on May 20, 2024, 07:00:31 pm
Outstanding season from him. Agree with Carragher on this, it's only Mac that was ahead of him as the club's player of the year.

About six weeks ago he looked like the POTY.

A new deal is hopefully in the pipeline.
Alisson too, though he wasn't available for a chunk of time.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
May 27, 2024, 09:08:55 pm
Virj speaking to a Dutch outlet today.

Quote
Virgil van Dijk on speaking to Arne Slot:

That felt good. We discussed everything. About the squad, but also about my personal situation.

I am and will remain the captain and still have one year left on my contract.

[@NOS]
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
May 27, 2024, 09:11:20 pm
Quote from: Samie on May 27, 2024, 09:08:55 pm
Virj speaking to a Dutch outlet today.

He's off, isn't he? :(
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
May 27, 2024, 10:02:38 pm
As Edwards and co now have the keys, itll be very interesting to see how this unfolds. If Edwards is as ruthless as he rumoured to be (Henderson, Milner etc) then you cant imagine the club offering a huge new extension.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
May 27, 2024, 10:25:51 pm
For me, we have 4 elite/world-class players.

Ali, Trent, VVD and Salah.

To allow three of those four to end up being able to sign on a free for a new club in January is fucking nuts.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
May 27, 2024, 10:39:47 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on May 27, 2024, 10:25:51 pm
For me, we have 4 elite/world-class players.

Ali, Trent, VVD and Salah.

To allow three of those four to end up being able to sign on a free for a new club in January is fucking nuts.
Players running down contracts is normal nowadays. The club is between a rock and a hard place when it comes to this sort of thing. You can't make them sign so the other option is to try and push them out. If they aren't willing to leave you risk upsetting the squad and thus there is a good possibility that effects results.

Also nobody was signing anything once Klopp said he was leaving till they get a feeling for the new manager.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
May 27, 2024, 10:49:48 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on May 27, 2024, 10:25:51 pm
For me, we have 4 elite/world-class players.

Ali, Trent, VVD and Salah.

To allow three of those four to end up being able to sign on a free for a new club in January is fucking nuts.

Van Dijk and Salah you can understand given their ages and current wage. The Trent one is ridiculous though and pure amateur from us.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
May 27, 2024, 10:57:05 pm
Michael Edwards is known to not like offering contracts longer than a year after 30 years of age.  Virj is 33 this summer.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
May 27, 2024, 11:00:09 pm
Give deals in which we have an option for another year. Above all though stagger deals so that your best players deals aren't all running out at the same time.

This isn't the first time it has happened we had Mane, Firmino and Salah all with deals running out at the same time a few years ago.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Yesterday at 02:19:56 am
Quote from: Samie on May 27, 2024, 10:57:05 pm
Michael Edwards is known to not like offering contracts longer than a year after 30 years of age.  Virj is 33 this summer.

I think too much is made of these kinds of ideas. There are always patterns but there are also exceptions to the rule. Ultimately, it comes down to the question of value and there are few defenders out there that are as good as Virgil. Not giving him a contract would be mad. Same as Ali. Less so for even someone like Mo.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Yesterday at 10:11:10 am
Hes still world class regardless of age. Yeah he isnt what he was 5 years ago but that was the best CB youll ever bloody see.

He still starts for literally every team in world football so id give him another deal no problem. Hell still be world class for another 2 seasons I think so a new 3 year deal taking him until hes 35 shouldnt be an issue. We just obviously need to make sure over the next couple years we either sign a new CB ready to become the #1 or develop Quansah in to that if we think hes going to be good enough.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Yesterday at 10:30:37 am
Quote from: Eeyore on May 27, 2024, 11:00:09 pm
Give deals in which we have an option for another year. Above all though stagger deals so that your best players deals aren't all running out at the same time.

This isn't the first time it has happened we had Mane, Firmino and Salah all with deals running out at the same time a few years ago.

The problem is letting that situation unfold in the first place. Mane did us a favour really by fucking off to Bayern with a year left to give us a decent fee when his legs were going. We kept Mo and then let Bobby leave.

Trent should have been sorted last summer.

You can't really afford to lose Salah and Van Dijk on a free at the same time either so you have a decision to make. For example, sell Salah now and then compromise over Van Dijk offering him a new deal, or let one go next summer and strive to tie the other down. Or even keep both.

Van Dijk is the captain and still performing at a top level. The club might have had their fingers burnt with the Henderson contract and the club were played by the player's camp over that, as before that extension kicked in he was physically done. However, Henderson was a player who relied on endurance and energy. And all that actually happened was we got decent money off Saudi as a result of that contract. It means value holds more for players in their 30s than it did.

Van Dijk could be a Thiago Silva still peforming to a high level in his late 30s.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Yesterday at 11:02:07 am
No brainer for me, offer him at least a 2 year extension and build around him. He could easily do a Thiago Silva. Hes absolute class
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Yesterday at 11:13:08 am
Quote from: SuperStevieNicol on Yesterday at 11:02:07 am
No brainer for me, offer him at least a 2 year extension and build around him. He could easily do a Thiago Silva. Hes absolute class
I see no reason to not extend him until 2027. He's still a top center half and even though he isn't as fast as he was at his peak, he is as solid as ever. I can see him playing at the highest level for another 4-5 seasons atleast.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Yesterday at 12:08:29 pm
I would keep him without doubts. He's still great and he is a leader. Considering the role and how he plays I think he can be at the top for several seasons. Too important for us.

However, I would buy another defender this summer since Joel is leaving and Konate is often injured.

Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Yesterday at 12:13:50 pm
Losing Virg would be a total disaster. I'd honestly rather lose the other 3 mentioned. He's irreplaceable.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Yesterday at 02:21:13 pm
I would have no problem with the club going straight in with a 3 year deal. He's easily a first choice for another couple of years and after that can be a leader and mentor playing a reduced schedule. Well worth the millions it'll take. He'll make Quansah and the rest better by just being there as an example.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Yesterday at 10:46:10 pm
He still has a lot left in reserve. As his legs begin to go, he might turn into a mere world class defender instead of being the GOAT. He is the LeBron James of defending in my opinion.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12915 on: Today at 03:35:41 am »
Quote from: peachybum on Yesterday at 02:21:13 pm
I would have no problem with the club going straight in with a 3 year deal. He's easily a first choice for another couple of years and after that can be a leader and mentor playing a reduced schedule. Well worth the millions it'll take. He'll make Quansah and the rest better by just being there as an example.

Agreed. Let him retire here. His experience is invaluable.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12916 on: Today at 03:39:30 am »
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 03:35:41 am
Agreed. Let him retire here. His experience is invaluable.

A lot of Dutch players like to finish their careers in Holland.

I hope we sign him for 2 more seasons to captain us into the next era and cause he's a damn good defender.
