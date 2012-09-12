Did anyone else see him asking the ref if he had been drinking? It was in the second half after one of the many bs free kicks he gave Arsenal.
He couldn't hide his delight during his post-match interview with Prime when he heard his song Boss.
I missed that - anyone have a video?
Was surprised that he didn't prevent Isak from shooting. But a pretty great outing as usual.
Bunch of shit, no Salah huh?
