« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 306 307 308 309 310 [311]   Go Down

Author Topic: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)  (Read 1377950 times)

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,530
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12400 on: December 23, 2023, 09:50:22 pm »
Quote from: Hestoic on December 23, 2023, 09:44:24 pm
Did anyone else see him asking the ref if he had been drinking?  ;D It was in the second half after one of the many bs free kicks he gave Arsenal.

No doubt they will try to ban him for it !
Logged

Offline Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,135
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12401 on: December 23, 2023, 09:54:50 pm »
Quote from: Hestoic on December 23, 2023, 09:44:24 pm
Did anyone else see him asking the ref if he had been drinking?  ;D It was in the second half after one of the many bs free kicks he gave Arsenal.

Within five seconds Endo was blatantly shoved in the back when driving forward with the ball and then Jesus went in with a late challenge on Virgil. Result, free kick to Arsenal. Farcical, and perfectly in life with the pathetic corrupt shambles that it's PGMOL.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,934
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12402 on: December 24, 2023, 05:49:40 pm »
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,931
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12403 on: December 26, 2023, 07:36:10 pm »
He couldn't hide his delight during his post-match interview with Prime when he heard his song :)

Boss.
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,433
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12404 on: December 26, 2023, 07:38:23 pm »
Yeah his reaction was wonderful to see
Logged

Offline nerdster4

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 271
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12405 on: December 26, 2023, 07:42:34 pm »
Elevated defending to a new level
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,934
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12406 on: December 26, 2023, 08:57:41 pm »
Logged

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,378
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12407 on: December 26, 2023, 09:11:56 pm »
He's in GOAT mode this season. We look in a really good place defensively, unsurprisingly with him and Alisson at this level, excellent contributions from others and not having to carry washed up midfielders who can't run.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,929
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12408 on: December 26, 2023, 10:34:38 pm »
What a captain.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline s_andrews89

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 374
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12409 on: December 26, 2023, 10:36:52 pm »
Hes not a terrible example for young Jarrell to learn from.

What a player. Just quality. Absolute top quality. The best centre half Ive seen for us by a mile.
Logged

Offline Buster Gonad

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 97
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12410 on: December 26, 2023, 11:13:05 pm »
James Bond aspires to be as cool as Van Dijk. He's back to Allison levels of ridiculousness. 
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,245
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12411 on: December 26, 2023, 11:29:27 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on December 26, 2023, 07:36:10 pm
He couldn't hide his delight during his post-match interview with Prime when he heard his song :)

Boss.
I missed that - anyone have a video?
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,339
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12412 on: December 27, 2023, 01:01:33 am »
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,506
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12413 on: December 27, 2023, 07:48:50 am »
POTY in the PL.
Deserves far more acclaim.
He is back to his best. As good as 18-20. Dont think he has been dribbled past again this season so far
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,239
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12414 on: December 27, 2023, 08:27:31 am »
Quote from: Hestoic on December 23, 2023, 09:44:24 pm
Did anyone else see him asking the ref if he had been drinking?  ;D It was in the second half after one of the many bs free kicks he gave Arsenal.

Best thing that happened this Christmas.
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,869
  • Truthiness
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12415 on: January 2, 2024, 12:36:12 am »
Fair play to the coaching staff for getting a time machine and bringing the 2018-2020 Virgil to now, when not only was he the best defender in the world but had a genuine claim to be one of the greatest defenders who ever lived. Real moneyball stuff.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,307
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12416 on: January 2, 2024, 01:11:39 am »
Was surprised that he didn't prevent Isak from shooting.

But a pretty great outing as usual.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,414
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12417 on: January 2, 2024, 01:14:01 am »
Quote from: newterp on January  2, 2024, 01:11:39 am
Was surprised that he didn't prevent Isak from shooting.

But a pretty great outing as usual.

If you watch you see that he hesitated a bit. Think he realised he should have played offside and that cost him a split second. Just shows you at this level how much a difference even a tiny amount of hesitancy can make. Was a great finish by Isak though, he is a quality player.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,046
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12418 on: January 2, 2024, 01:21:00 am »
That skinny Geordie twat asking him if he wanted some, Virg would snap the c*nt in 2.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,934
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12419 on: Yesterday at 08:19:00 pm »
Virgil van Dijk has been nominated for the FIFPro World XI.


Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,932
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12420 on: Yesterday at 08:25:03 pm »
Bunch of shit, no Salah huh?
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,120
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12421 on: Yesterday at 08:34:01 pm »
Ronaldo ahead of Mo? :lmao
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,317
  • The first five yards........
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12422 on: Yesterday at 09:03:24 pm »
Quote from: newterp on January  2, 2024, 01:11:39 am
Was surprised that he didn't prevent Isak from shooting.

But a pretty great outing as usual.

It was uncharacteristically poor defending from Big Virg. The mistake was trying to hold the line when the only goalscoring threat came from the man in his direct line of vision. There was no else from Newcastle in the picture. Virg should have gone with him from off the off, and ignored the possibility of getting an offside. He has the pace.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,961
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12423 on: Today at 06:03:22 am »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 08:25:03 pm
Bunch of shit, no Salah huh?
No Alisson either.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
Pages: 1 ... 306 307 308 309 310 [311]   Go Up
« previous next »
 