Imperious, strong, calm, and an absolute colossus of a player.



He's back to his best, and there is no-one better at reading and snuffing out the opposition attacks. The way he forces players away from the danger areas before tackling them or blocking the shot is unparalleled, and his leadership skills are as good as they've ever been.



Oh, and that cross field ball to Mo was pure football porn. Absolutely outrageous passing ability from a CB.