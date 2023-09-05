No tolerance would be fine. If it was applied properly - and consistently.

My lads gave me the analogy that our refs are currently like a bunch of shit teachers.

They cant control the behaviour of the class and are scared of upsetting the big bullies, so they implement a zero tolerance policy on the kids and start throwing out punishments for trivial offences. They get irate about kids who dont have the right pencil or uniform, meanwhile the bullies sit at the back hooting and throwing stuff around. The teacher responds with who threw that? (As if anyone will own up) and ends up by getting even less respect, as the sensible kids become even more exasperated with the lack of action about the serious stuff.

On Sunday we saw a clear, and possibly violent, dangerous foul by Gordon go unpunished.

The punishment was handed to the victim.

Joelinton was allowed to run around kicking and barging, no action apart from a pointless warning.

VanDyke commits a foul and is red carded. Joelinton was waving an imaginary card at the ref as soon as the foul happened, which under the new rules is a yellow card for dissent.

Fast forward to the second half. A Newcastle player dives after questionable contact (which would have been a yellow for diving a few initiatives back) and Nunez gets a card for dissent because he kicked a ball away.



In the Everton game v Doncaster.

Donny player fails to reach a ball in time and wellies it into the stand in frustration and a pointless attempt at wasting time .

Pointless? Because of multiball. Pickford already has another ball spotted up and ready to kick, but the ref stops play so that he can strut over and yellow card the player, waisting time in the process of booking a player for not actually wasting time.

We saw what happened with the last respect campaign, implemented because Riley froze when Cole completely lost the plot in terms of abusing a ref.

Next TV game, Steve Bennet gives a free kick for foul on Torres, and books Torres.

Mascherano has the temerity to ask why he is booking the man fouled rather than the man who committed the foul, and Bennet sends him off.



Referees do a hard job but they need to deal with the legacy of accepting abuse from the likes of the United team (Rooney, Ferguson) over the years. They need consistency and the backing of the FA to continue with the initiatives, which past evidence with initiatives such as the diving committee handing out one retrospective punishment before lapsing into invisibility, shows they wont. This is possibly a fear of litigation for calling players a cheat, but they need to consistently back up their actions instead of making one player a scapegoat every 10 years.



Thought it looked innocuous, then watched the replay. He connected with leg before ball, so its a foul. Chance etc? - well maybe, if we were attacking I'd be arguing for it.Van Dijk's response was disappointing. I expect better from a Liverpool player.Why can't consistency be more properly analysed? - this could constitute much needed training for our refs. They could release review notes a few seasons later perhaps, highlighting decisions they agree were erroneous?Why can't we listen to their deliberations? - rugby does this well and the players and officials seem to respect each other.This post struck a chord with me though. Many good points and I have never forgotten the Mascherano incident. Idiot, I thought, and football will be better when this has been properly implemented and established. Except that was it. It lasted until Liverpool were punished and then they knocked it on the head.All teams think the officials have it in for them, but I'd love to see an independent assessment of which teams their errors tend to affect.