Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)

Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
September 5, 2023, 08:32:10 am
Quote from: le_boss on September  5, 2023, 08:06:42 am
Why is the decision on his suspension taking so long?

They'll delay it so there's no time for us to appeal before our next game.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
September 5, 2023, 10:17:44 am
I thought he'd been given until the Friday before Villa to answer the charge. Can't understand why this takes so long. In the national football leagues over here they generally do tribunal cases within two days of the incident and any appeals are adjudicated on within a further couple of days.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
September 5, 2023, 10:29:04 am
Quote from: redmark on August 30, 2023, 12:12:30 pm
Brooks is a particularly shit referee - and maybe a bit of a homer.

He made one really bad - but probably, in his mind, not particularly crucial - decision really early on and it snowballed. If he'd given a foul against Gordon for the barge, there wouldn't have been much complaint from Newcastle; it didn't need a yellow for Gordon, though it could have been given. But not giving that free kick led to Trent's dissent and yellow, to the foul a couple of minutes later that could have been a second yellow (which Brooks bottled, in Newcastle's eyes), winding up Newcastle players, bench and fans, to being lenient with Newcastle's antics and fouls. All of that culminated in Van Dijk's sending off (if the preceding hadn't happened, my guess is he'd have given a yellow and let VAR determine if it was denial of a goalscoring opportunity). Shit refereeing; he lost control of the game. Getting lots of small decisions wrong generally turns out worse than refereeing a game quite well, but getting one debatable decision wrong.

Van Dijk ranting at him was understandable and on some level justified, but completely pointless and self-defeating. Making a big noise out of it won't do the club any favours. Making small noises out of it might not either, but compile a video of Joelinton's fouls, players waving for cards, the antics on the sidelines and send it to PGMOL making some points about 'consistency' and 'respect'. Ironically the way we play - 'too nice' - should see us as longer term beneficiaries from any clampdown on such antics, if it keeps momentum. We need to be mindful and not react to provocation away from home. If PGMOL does hate Liverpool and they're all against us, we can't fix that anyway.

I agree with most of this, apart from one part 'But not giving that free kick led to Trent's dissent and yellow', as I didn't see him throwing the ball away as dissent but more tactical.  He was on his arse, out of position, so needed time to get back on his feet and into position, worried about them taking a quick free kick.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
September 5, 2023, 10:29:57 am
Quote from: GreatEx on September  5, 2023, 10:17:44 am
I thought he'd been given until the Friday before Villa to answer the charge. Can't understand why this takes so long. In the national football leagues over here they generally do tribunal cases within two days of the incident and any appeals are adjudicated on within a further couple of days.
Waiting for Howard Webb to decide the punishment before the tribunal.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
September 5, 2023, 10:34:18 am
Quote from: 12C on September  1, 2023, 09:28:34 am
No tolerance would be fine. If it was applied properly - and consistently.
My lads gave me the analogy that our refs are currently like a bunch of shit teachers.
They cant control the behaviour of the class and are scared of upsetting the big bullies, so they implement a zero tolerance policy on the kids and start throwing out punishments for trivial offences. They get irate about kids who dont have the right pencil or uniform, meanwhile the bullies sit at the back hooting and throwing stuff around. The teacher responds with who threw that? (As if anyone will own up) and ends up by getting even less respect, as the sensible kids become even more exasperated with the lack of action about the serious stuff.
On Sunday we saw a clear, and possibly violent, dangerous foul by Gordon go unpunished.
The punishment was handed to the victim.
Joelinton was allowed to run around kicking and barging, no action apart from a pointless warning.
VanDyke commits a foul and is red carded. Joelinton was waving an imaginary card at the ref as soon as the foul happened, which under the new rules is a yellow card for dissent.
Fast forward to the second half. A Newcastle player dives after questionable  contact (which would have been a yellow for diving a few initiatives back) and Nunez gets a card for dissent because he kicked a ball away.

In the Everton game v Doncaster.
Donny player fails to reach a ball in time and wellies it into the stand in frustration and a pointless attempt at wasting time .
Pointless? Because of multiball. Pickford already has another ball spotted up and ready to kick, but the ref stops play so that he can strut over and yellow card the player, waisting time in the process of booking a player for not actually wasting time.
We saw what happened with the last respect campaign, implemented because Riley froze when Cole completely lost the plot in terms of abusing a ref.
Next TV game, Steve Bennet gives a free kick for foul on Torres, and books Torres.
Mascherano has the temerity to ask why he is booking the man fouled rather than the man who committed the foul, and Bennet sends him off.

Referees do a hard job but they need to deal with the legacy of accepting abuse from the likes of the United team (Rooney, Ferguson) over the years. They need consistency and the backing of the FA to continue with the initiatives, which past evidence with initiatives such as the diving committee handing out one retrospective punishment before lapsing into invisibility, shows they wont. This is possibly a fear of litigation for calling players a cheat, but they need to consistently back up their actions instead of making one player a scapegoat every 10 years.

Thought it looked innocuous, then watched the replay. He connected with leg before ball, so its a foul. Chance etc? - well maybe, if we were attacking I'd be arguing for it.
Van Dijk's response was disappointing. I expect better from a Liverpool player.

Why can't consistency be more properly analysed? - this could constitute much needed training for our refs. They could release review notes a few seasons later perhaps, highlighting decisions they agree were erroneous?
Why can't we listen to their deliberations? - rugby does this well and the players and officials seem to respect each other.

This post struck a chord with me though. Many good points and I have never forgotten the Mascherano incident. Idiot, I thought, and football will be better when this has been properly implemented and established. Except that was it. It lasted until Liverpool were punished and then they knocked it on the head.

All teams think the officials have it in for them, but I'd love to see an independent assessment of which teams their errors tend to affect.

Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
September 5, 2023, 01:55:31 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on September  5, 2023, 10:17:44 am
I thought he'd been given until the Friday before Villa to answer the charge. Can't understand why this takes so long. In the national football leagues over here they generally do tribunal cases within two days of the incident and any appeals are adjudicated on within a further couple of days.
the people assessing the thing went out for lunch last Friday and haven't been since.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
September 5, 2023, 02:23:41 pm
Quote from: SamLad on September  5, 2023, 01:55:31 pm
the people assessing the thing went out for lunch last Friday and haven't been since.

Is one of them named Sorg Jchmatdke?
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
September 5, 2023, 02:29:20 pm
Quote from: SamLad on September  5, 2023, 01:55:31 pm
the people assessing the thing went out for lunch last Friday and haven't been since.

The VAR panel have to maintain certain blood-alcohol levels, otherwise they might make a good decision.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
September 5, 2023, 02:50:28 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on August 31, 2023, 03:33:24 pm
All this might well be correct but I think Virg just snapped after the cumulative effect of idiotic decisions against us, not just in this game, not just in this season so far, but in season after season after season.

You can see it in his immediate reaction while he was walking over to get the ball and then sees the red. Head on hands in disbelief that they're doing it again. And then he just loses it. You can also see it in his angry response to Pawson, the 4th official, when he lays hands on him. Virg's 'Don't touch me' is like a repudiation of the whole PGMOL cadre; like he is sick of the lot of them.

I don't think in this instance it is too strange to both understand that Virg was wrong to snap like that, and that it will end up being counterproductive, but also to completely understand and sympathise with him as to why he did it. I'd have decked the whole fucking lot of them and gone off to live in disguise as a lobster fisherman in New England or something.

There's a whole load of amateur psychologising going on here Ghost and an assumption that the feelings of the internet fanbase re the refs are shared by the players. But it's good to see the body language experts are still active on RAWK.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
September 5, 2023, 03:08:38 pm
Quote from: Knight on September  5, 2023, 02:50:28 pm
There's a whole load of amateur psychologising going on here Ghost and an assumption that the feelings of the internet fanbase re the refs are shared by the players. But it's good to see the body language experts are still active on RAWK.
You're getting your disciplines a little mixed up, I feel. Body language is a different thing from reactions, and both are diifferent again from psychology, amateur or otherwise.

But yes, it was entirely a subjective, speculative reading and one that matched the feelings of fans. The reason why I voiced it, and what I found interesting, was that for once I felt I saw a player react in concert with the way fans were reacting. Usually there's a disaprity between us and I've commented upon that many times before: they don't always think the way we do etc

It's only fair then, I felt, to comment on an instance when that disparity suddenly seemed to recede and for a moment the player, and we, were emotionally, spiritually and philosophically, one.

The ref, meanwhile, can do one
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Today at 06:33:26 pm
Im just wondering if therell be a decision on this before the season is out?
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Today at 06:49:10 pm
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Today at 06:33:26 pm
Im just wondering if therell be a decision on this before the season is out?

Howard Webb is too busy appearing on sky sports with Neville and Carragher having the banter to worry about doing his job.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Today at 07:02:18 pm
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Today at 06:33:26 pm
Im just wondering if therell be a decision on this before the season is out?
it's almost 2 weeks ffs.  how long does this kind of thing "normally" take?
