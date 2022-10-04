« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 271 272 273 274 275 [276]   Go Down

Author Topic: Virgil Van Great  (Read 1173564 times)

Offline hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,014
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #11000 on: October 4, 2022, 06:40:26 am »
Quote from: Sat1 on October  3, 2022, 07:58:48 pm
Off form at the moment. Too many people making too much of it. Be back on it soon
We seem to have a lot of off form players.
Logged

Online StL-Dono

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 268
  • American Red since 1986
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #11001 on: October 4, 2022, 04:35:21 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on October  3, 2022, 08:35:57 pm
Between 2018 and 2020 he was genuinely the best centre-back Ive seen. He had everything, I dont know what more you could have asked for then. Simply incredible. Last season he was world class and probably still the best CB in Europe, but less eye-catching. This season, hes been terrible. Im sure hell get back to being a great defender for us. I do wish his peak years lasted longer though, Ive never enjoyed watching a centre-back play so much.

I dont think its related to his injury though.

I agree with most of this.  For those three seasons it seemed VVD never put a wrong foot forward, never hit a ball wrong, never missed a challenge or tackle.  As formidable as I've seen a CB play. 

And last year, he was incredible, but with maybe some cracks showing.

However, I don't think he's been terrible this season.  He hasn't been great and it seems he's made more mistakes this season than in the last three or four combined.  Maybe he seems terrible in comparison to the level he set for himself in previous seasons?

That said, he (and all the back line) need to be better.  Alisson can't keep saving them time and time and time again can he?
Logged

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,006
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #11002 on: October 4, 2022, 10:13:59 pm »
He didn't have too much to do tonight but him not having much to do is one of his biggest strengths. When Van Dijk is on form, he's vocal and aggressive. It's amazing how many attacks that stops before they even start. I used to absolutely adore watching him play, him moving a few yards to cut off a strikers planned run, or barking at one of the full backs to do it. There were signs of that tonight again, that's the big man who wins us big titles.
Logged

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,533
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #11003 on: October 4, 2022, 10:18:10 pm »
Solid tonight, the defensive control was way way better, right from the front.
Logged

Offline lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,129
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #11004 on: Today at 07:21:48 pm »
Him, Fab, Trent and Salah are just sleepwalking through games now.
Logged

Online Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,204
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #11005 on: Today at 07:22:45 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 07:21:48 pm
Him, Fab, Trent and Salah are just sleepwalking through games now.

I frankly just expect him to be poor nowadays. When was the last genuinely good game he had? Certainly not been this season.
Logged

Online Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,315
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #11006 on: Today at 07:24:29 pm »
His drop off has been more alarming to me than anyone else.

Were back to 17/18 levels
Logged

Offline lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,129
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #11007 on: Today at 07:25:57 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 07:22:45 pm
I frankly just expect him to be poor nowadays. When was the last genuinely good game he had? Certainly not been this season.
Just doesn't see and snuff out the danger anymore, Matip not great today but him and Konate would be my pick.
Logged

Offline Saus76

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 77
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #11008 on: Today at 07:28:06 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 07:21:48 pm
Him, Fab, Trent and Salah are just sleepwalking through games now.

True.
Logged

Online Xanderzone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,104
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #11009 on: Today at 07:28:51 pm »
Another player who's legs are gone.

He's finished.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,801
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #11010 on: Today at 07:30:05 pm »
Since we have no money - would we sell him to generate funds for purchases? Let him fully decline elsewhere?

Or is this a wait for the World Cup to be over and then he will be back?

With CBs it's weird as he could be still very good at 33-34. But right now he's really really bad.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:38:16 pm by newterp »
Logged

Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,522
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #11011 on: Today at 07:30:33 pm »
Quote from: Xanderzone on Today at 07:28:51 pm
Another player who's legs are gone.

He's finished.

Wank
Logged

Offline y2w902

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,114
  • * * * * *
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #11012 on: Today at 07:31:19 pm »
Can we change this thread title.
Logged

Offline Saus76

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 77
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #11013 on: Today at 08:18:36 pm »
Concerning form from the big man. To say he's finhed though is ludicrous.
Logged

Offline HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,964
  • RedOrDead
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #11014 on: Today at 08:26:17 pm »
Quote from: y2w902 on Today at 07:31:19 pm
Can we change this thread title.

Its not as bad as Salahs one.
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,783
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #11015 on: Today at 08:30:28 pm »
Our defence and VVD in particular have been so well oiled under Klopp, its just bizarre to see whats happening this season. Where was he going for that first goal. He used to be so good at holding the line.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,522
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #11016 on: Today at 08:30:48 pm »
He was immense in the 2nd half of last season. His legs didn't go over the summer. He's been poor this season by his standards but by no means responsible for today.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,122
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #11017 on: Today at 08:35:46 pm »
I wonder if he is playing within himself because of the World Cup. It will be his last chance there considering his age. I wonder that about a few players.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,248
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #11018 on: Today at 08:36:30 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:35:46 pm
I wonder if he is playing within himself because of the World Cup. It will be his last chance there considering his age. I wonder that about a few players.

I said that last game and someone call it "the worst take ever" so...
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,122
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #11019 on: Today at 08:38:36 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 08:36:30 pm
I said that last game and someone call it "the worst take ever" so...

I remember someone in Holland asking the same question, it feels like it's happening too when he's playing for Holland as well. People have noticed he is not playing the way he can and has up to now.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,522
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #11020 on: Today at 08:39:38 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 08:36:30 pm
I said that last game and someone call it "the worst take ever" so...

Impossible to prove but not the worst take ever. It must be a huge ambition for him and maybe he's lost some focus.
Still as I said earlier, he wasn't the reason we lost today.
Logged

Online please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,386
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #11021 on: Today at 08:39:44 pm »
Is defending by showing your bum a new way of defending or what. Has been doing it for weeks and it's so easy to just pass him when he's playing like that. Also lost a yard of pace but he's not the only one to do so.
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,591
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #11022 on: Today at 08:40:24 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:35:46 pm
I wonder if he is playing within himself because of the World Cup. It will be his last chance there considering his age. I wonder that about a few players.

IF that was proven to be the case (no idea how you would) then he should be benched immediately and probably sold ASAP.

Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,480
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #11023 on: Today at 08:40:30 pm »
I don't know if people noticed but teams are cutting through our midfield and that's leaving the defence exposed. Virgil is the best CB in the world but with the midfield the way it is, he's a sitting duck along with whoever plays alongside him as the CB. The entire side needs recalibration but CB and GK are the two positions where I think we're okay for the moment.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,801
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #11024 on: Today at 08:41:38 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:35:46 pm
I wonder if he is playing within himself because of the World Cup. It will be his last chance there considering his age. I wonder that about a few players.
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 08:36:30 pm
I said that last game and someone call it "the worst take ever" so...

That's why I said let's see what happens post World Cup.

On its face, it seems like an outrageous take that a professional superstar would not give 100% for fear of injury before the World Cup. but clearly something is completely wrong here.
Logged

Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,522
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #11025 on: Today at 08:43:55 pm »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Today at 08:40:30 pm
I don't know if people noticed but teams are cutting through our midfield and that's leaving the defence exposed. Virgil is the best CB in the world but with the midfield the way it is, he's a sitting duck along with whoever plays alongside him as the CB. The entire side needs recalibration but CB and GK are the two positions where I think we're okay for the moment.

Agreed, although our midfield was on top first half today until they fell in a hole and looked like they were running in treacle.
Logged

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,006
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #11026 on: Today at 08:45:39 pm »
When we're losing games it really frustrates me seeing our key players losing form/focus/hunger or whatever this is. Van Dijk, Salah Fabinho, Trent, its affecting them all. He's my favourite player and its so disheartening to see. I want to see a Van Dijk on the pitch bullying centre forwards and making them not even try to take him on but more than that I want to see him angry and he doesn't seem to be at the minute. Things are getting really bad for us now and the big players are just not doing it
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,089
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #11027 on: Today at 08:45:54 pm »
I dunno about all the criticism - would any of the people slating him like to detail what he should be doing differently?
Its very hard for centre backs when the midfield is constantly over run in front of them - there isn't a centre back in the world that looks good when they're facing multiple runners with no cover
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,063
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #11028 on: Today at 08:46:44 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:38:36 pm
I remember someone in Holland asking the same question, it feels like it's happening too when he's playing for Holland as well. People have noticed he is not playing the way he can and has up to now.

It makes zero sense. Hes not doing anything differently, hes never been one to launch into tackles or anything, its not like hes jogging around. And his national team coach is exactly the man who will drop players who he thinks arent playing well enough. Someone suggested the same for Fab, who struggles to get in the national team at the best of times. So is holding back to impress someone who doesnt fancy him anyway? Trent and Robbo have had a similar drop this season, are we thinking Trents holding back because hes comfortable in Gareth Southgates team?

Its just an easy excuse
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,844
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #11029 on: Today at 09:04:31 pm »
He looks all at sea but its largely to do with the fact that he has runners all around him. Brighton did a load of that.

Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,801
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #11030 on: Today at 09:05:32 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 08:45:54 pm
I dunno about all the criticism - would any of the people slating him like to detail what he should be doing differently?
Its very hard for centre backs when the midfield is constantly over run in front of them - there isn't a centre back in the world that looks good when they're facing multiple runners with no cover

Probably on between this and some regression.
Logged

Offline robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,425
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #11031 on: Today at 09:07:22 pm »
Bit weird his partner in crime has escaped any kind of criticism. I agree, VVD hasn't been at his best, far from it, but I'm more worried about Matip, he seems to lack any positional awareness.
Logged
"Dont criticize what you dont understand, son. You never walked in that mans shoes."

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,504
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #11032 on: Today at 09:23:39 pm »
Wish he'd stop those long cross-field switches to Salah.  They cost us possession time after time.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,122
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #11033 on: Today at 09:35:11 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 09:07:22 pm
Bit weird his partner in crime has escaped any kind of criticism. I agree, VVD hasn't been at his best, far from it, but I'm more worried about Matip, he seems to lack any positional awareness.

I don't think anyone in the defence was brilliant today to be fair, even Ali was making misjudgements at times. But there is a lot of upheaval in the side at the moment. We need to find a way to sort that and hope the players can adjust.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,564
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #11034 on: Today at 10:17:27 pm »
I fear his Anfield record is in serious jepordy.
Logged

Online James...

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 8
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #11035 on: Today at 10:34:43 pm »
His peak back 18/19 was the highest peak I ever saw from a CB. This player is just unrecognisable to that. Looks flustered so often. Doesn't dominate players physically like he used to. Doesn't win everything so cleanly any more. He was still excellent last season though so I'm not that concerned by it just yet. I don't think he has ever got back to his 18/19 level to be honest but if he can find his 19/20 or 21/22 level again he's still the best around.

He needs to start taking responsibility again though. That mix up with Alisson was shocking. He watched a ball get punted 75 yards from the keeper and had his hands up asking Alisson to come get it when it was nowhere near the box ffs. Just deal with it lad.

The bit where Jesus almost caught him out when shielding ball too... he then starts laughing and hugging Jesus. Show some aggression and anger lad. Our season is falling apart. Stop laughing and joking about almost just getting caught for another goal.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 271 272 273 274 275 [276]   Go Up
« previous next »
 