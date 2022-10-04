Between 2018 and 2020 he was genuinely the best centre-back Ive seen. He had everything, I dont know what more you could have asked for then. Simply incredible. Last season he was world class and probably still the best CB in Europe, but less eye-catching. This season, hes been terrible. Im sure hell get back to being a great defender for us. I do wish his peak years lasted longer though, Ive never enjoyed watching a centre-back play so much.
I dont think its related to his injury though.
I agree with most of this. For those three seasons it seemed VVD never put a wrong foot forward, never hit a ball wrong, never missed a challenge or tackle. As formidable as I've seen a CB play.
And last year, he was incredible, but with maybe some cracks showing.
However, I don't think he's been terrible this season. He hasn't been great and it seems he's made more mistakes this season than in the last three or four combined. Maybe he seems terrible in comparison to the level he set for himself in previous seasons?
That said, he (and all the back line) need to be better. Alisson can't keep saving them time and time and time again can he?