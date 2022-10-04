His peak back 18/19 was the highest peak I ever saw from a CB. This player is just unrecognisable to that. Looks flustered so often. Doesn't dominate players physically like he used to. Doesn't win everything so cleanly any more. He was still excellent last season though so I'm not that concerned by it just yet. I don't think he has ever got back to his 18/19 level to be honest but if he can find his 19/20 or 21/22 level again he's still the best around.



He needs to start taking responsibility again though. That mix up with Alisson was shocking. He watched a ball get punted 75 yards from the keeper and had his hands up asking Alisson to come get it when it was nowhere near the box ffs. Just deal with it lad.



The bit where Jesus almost caught him out when shielding ball too... he then starts laughing and hugging Jesus. Show some aggression and anger lad. Our season is falling apart. Stop laughing and joking about almost just getting caught for another goal.