Might get a lot of shit for this, but in my opinion Virg is one of the most overrated players ever. Not saying he is/was not great for us, but his biggest strenght is that he is always in the right place and hardly ever puts a foot wrong, but if he does, it does not look good at all,



Matip has outperformed him since he was injured. Virg is clearly top 5 CBs in prem history, but i feel like he is being rated higher than he should be. When Fabinho is out or off, Virg is often being exposed.





Love him to bits and he's one of the big reasons why we have achieved a lot in the Klopp era, but i feel like he gets too much praise while his partners (Matip, Gomez from few years ago and Konate) are being overlooked. Hope he gets back to his best and proves me wrong.



That’s fair enough. I think that besides a brief period between August and December last year (and perhaps the beginning of this season if I am being overly harsh), he is one of the very best players that I have ever seen play for Liverpool. In fact, there is an argument that he could be number one given the transformative effect that he had on our team upon arriving in 2017/18. We spent years talking about “the final piece of the jigsaw”, and although it would be fair to say that it was Alisson Becker in a literal sense of Klopp’s Liverpool going from near success to major trophies, the evolution of this team under Jürgen went into overdrive once Virgil arrived.And just on your point about Fabinho’s performance having an impact on Virgil’s - well, sure, when you play in the same team you rely on each other to get the best out of each other. But I would say that your analysis is too simplistic. Fabinho isn’t being helped at the moment by having to play too many games and often playing at the base of a midfield which isn’t finely tuned (both of these factors are as a result of injuries). If Thiago was available or if Wijnaldum was still playing for us, you would probably see an uptick in performance from Fabinho, as him being left exposed in this almost one-man midfield act is not helping the defenders behind him.