Re: Virgil Van Great
August 24, 2022, 09:25:50 am
Quote from: paulrazor on August 24, 2022, 08:22:22 am
he is in the Trent thread posting this kind of shit too

stay clear. Clueless gobshite this fella

If you need any more evidence look at his post history.

A WUM.
Re: Virgil Van Great
August 24, 2022, 05:45:07 pm
Quote from: didi shamone on August 23, 2022, 10:10:00 pm
And if he charges forward and sancho passes it to Fernandes for a tap in, he gets lambasted for that too. It's all very simple in retrospect.  Personally I'd  put him at the lower end of the culpability spectrum for that goal.
oh great a new stat.  xCulp

:)
Re: Virgil Van Great
August 24, 2022, 11:46:14 pm
They are all culpable and they all make errors. Its dreadful team defending to be honest.

Henderson in completely the wrong position at the beginning of the move, despite being our No.6, then Milner also not in a good position or very compact which is why he ends up diving and sliding around, and Trent absolutely casual and poor defending, just completely switched off and lacked aggression, and then you've got VVD with a decision to make as to either close down the angle and force the pass to Bruno or just stand and try to block. While I get there may have been a pass to Bruno, closing the angle for shooting also makes the pass more difficult.

We defend as a unit and have to be individually and collectively much much better.
Re: Virgil Van Great
August 25, 2022, 12:05:28 am
Quote from: SamLad on August 24, 2022, 05:45:07 pm
oh great a new stat.  xCulp

:)

If that stat was applied to managers - Specifically Everton's manager - Would it return the value xCulp:aTory ???
Jürgen Klopp (26 June 2020)
"We were good 4 years ago.  We were really good 3 years ago.  We were unbelievably good last year.  And this year it is absolutely exceptional.  Second to none that I know."

King Kenny to Jürgen (25 June 2020):
"I think your Da' must've been on our side during the war, because you seem like a scouser to me." :D

Re: Virgil Van Great
August 31, 2022, 10:32:01 pm
https://clip.dubz.co/v/mzx25t

Im not sure what the big fella is up to here.
Re: Virgil Van Great
August 31, 2022, 10:38:52 pm
Quote from: swordfishtrombone on August 31, 2022, 10:32:01 pm
https://clip.dubz.co/v/mzx25t

Im not sure what the big fella is up to here.
Thought he shared responsibility for that but having watched it back, I'm not sure he does much wrong. That's all on Henderson.

Henderson's been rash and stuck a toe out, creating more danger (like he did for Rashford's goal), and then freezes. He should ideally continue to close Longstaff down or at least commit to sticking with Isak. He does neither. Fabinho closes Longstaff down because Henderson doesn't, and Isak is then free because Henderson doesn't go with him. Virgil's view of Longstaff making the pass is obstructed by Henderson.
Re: Virgil Van Great
September 1, 2022, 08:35:00 am
There were some questions over VVD not getting close enough to Zaha a couple of weeks ago. They should watch Isak disallowed goal last night. Both Robbo and Gomez went steaming over to try and stop him getting a low percentage shot off and he's able to comfortably step inside and get a far easier chance.
Re: Virgil Van Great
September 1, 2022, 08:48:17 am
Quote from: Redknight60 on September  1, 2022, 08:35:00 am
There were some questions over VVD not getting close enough to Zaha a couple of weeks ago. They should watch Isak disallowed goal last night. Both Robbo and Gomez went steaming over to try and stop him getting a low percentage shot off and he's able to comfortably step inside and get a far easier chance.

Yeah made me think of that incident. No idea why Gomez sold himself when Robertson did.
Re: Virgil Van Great
September 7, 2022, 10:06:03 pm
I think he's been poor this season, he's not the only one though
Re: Virgil Van Great
September 7, 2022, 10:14:58 pm
He's just half a step off.
Re: Virgil Van Great
September 7, 2022, 10:30:59 pm
Not too concerned. Even Terry and Ferdinand has some sloppy spells.
Re: Virgil Van Great
September 7, 2022, 11:44:03 pm
I am quite concerned
Looks to have lost pace
Re: Virgil Van Great
September 7, 2022, 11:45:42 pm
I thought he was unlucky with the pen. Probably a foul but he done everything right, his foot just landed on the attacker's foot but he was never getting to it anyway.


But on the whole, yeah he's a level below this year and his intensity in engaging and his overall defending isn't helping when as a team we're really off it.
Re: Virgil Van Great
September 7, 2022, 11:47:14 pm
Needs to stub out the cigar and remember he is a CB which means making the odd tackle or even sprint.
Re: Virgil Van Great
September 8, 2022, 04:10:14 am
Oi! Virgil.
You better get battle hardened before City & Haaland come round. Youre looking like a boxer hiding from the ring the last while. And get closer to your CB.My granny would run through that gap.
Re: Virgil Van Great
September 8, 2022, 05:37:53 am
Playing like he has half an eye on Qatar to be honest, just doesnt seem like he is fully focused on LFC.
Re: Virgil Van Great
September 8, 2022, 08:15:51 am
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on September  8, 2022, 05:37:53 am
Playing like he has half an eye on Qatar to be honest, just doesnt seem like he is fully focused on LFC.

Probably pissed off. He came out in the press saying we need more midfielders. The defence need to do more but they're being hung out to dry by the rest of the team and the way we're set up.
Re: Virgil Van Great
Today at 03:01:16 pm
Might get a lot of shit for this, but in my opinion Virg is one of the most overrated players ever. Not saying he is/was not great for us, but his biggest strenght is that he is always in the right place and hardly ever puts a foot wrong, but if he does, it does not look good at all,

Matip has outperformed him since he was injured. Virg is clearly top 5 CBs in prem history, but i feel like he is being rated higher than he should be. When Fabinho is out or off, Virg is often being exposed.


Love him to bits and he's one of the big reasons why we have achieved a lot in the Klopp era, but i feel like he gets too much praise while his partners (Matip, Gomez from few years ago and Konate) are being overlooked. Hope he gets back to his best and proves me wrong.
Re: Virgil Van Great
Today at 03:02:28 pm
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 03:01:16 pm
Might get a lot of shit for this, but in my opinion Virg is one of the most overrated players ever.
And youll deserve all the shit you get.
Re: Virgil Van Great
Today at 03:03:58 pm
Most overrated player ever but still top 5 premier league defender ever.
Re: Virgil Van Great
Today at 03:08:37 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:03:58 pm
Most overrated player ever but still top 5 premier league defender ever.

It does not contradict itself? Terry and Ferdinand are the only players who are clear top 5 CBs apart from VVD, every other suggestion is up for debate, so i put VVD in top 5 defenders in the prem, he can still be overrated?
Re: Virgil Van Great
Today at 03:11:44 pm
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 03:08:37 pm
It does not contradict itself? Terry and Ferdinand are the only players who are clear top 5 CBs apart from VVD, every other suggestion is up for debate, so i put VVD in top 5 defenders in the prem, he can still be overrated?

Top 5 in a 30 year period in one of the best leagues in the world has to make you a great.
Re: Virgil Van Great
Today at 03:15:28 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:11:44 pm
Top 5 in a 30 year period in one of the best leagues in the world has to make you a great.
i never said he's not great, but i feel like he is being overrated, while his partners (especially Matip) are being extremely underrated
Re: Virgil Van Great
Today at 03:19:20 pm
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 03:01:16 pm
Might get a lot of shit for this, but in my opinion Virg is one of the most overrated players ever. Not saying he is/was not great for us, but his biggest strenght is that he is always in the right place and hardly ever puts a foot wrong, but if he does, it does not look good at all,

Matip has outperformed him since he was injured. Virg is clearly top 5 CBs in prem history, but i feel like he is being rated higher than he should be. When Fabinho is out or off, Virg is often being exposed.


Love him to bits and he's one of the big reasons why we have achieved a lot in the Klopp era, but i feel like he gets too much praise while his partners (Matip, Gomez from few years ago and Konate) are being overlooked. Hope he gets back to his best and proves me wrong.
must be good shit you are on... can i have some
Re: Virgil Van Great
Today at 03:21:25 pm
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 03:01:16 pm
Might get a lot of shit for this, but in my opinion Virg is one of the most overrated players ever. Not saying he is/was not great for us, but his biggest strenght is that he is always in the right place and hardly ever puts a foot wrong, but if he does, it does not look good at all,

Matip has outperformed him since he was injured. Virg is clearly top 5 CBs in prem history, but i feel like he is being rated higher than he should be. When Fabinho is out or off, Virg is often being exposed.


Love him to bits and he's one of the big reasons why we have achieved a lot in the Klopp era, but i feel like he gets too much praise while his partners (Matip, Gomez from few years ago and Konate) are being overlooked. Hope he gets back to his best and proves me wrong.

Shit up you fool.
Re: Virgil Van Great
Today at 03:24:07 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:21:25 pm
Shit up you fool.
This is the type of arguing i love, no counterpoints, just shouting words, nothing to explain why i am wrong.
Re: Virgil Van Great
Today at 03:24:14 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:03:58 pm
Most overrated player ever but still top 5 premier league defender ever.
Coming 2nd in the Ballon d'Or is incredible for a defender. The likes of Terry and Ferdinand never came close and the best Maldini could manage was third.
Re: Virgil Van Great
Today at 03:28:33 pm
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 03:24:07 pm
This is the type of arguing i love, no counterpoints, just shouting words, nothing to explain why i am wrong.
Its what you deserve to be honest. We have a couple of bad results and all of a sudden player a is overrated, player b is shit etc etc.

Its like the last three or four years didnt happen and the past few games are suddenly a true reflection of our players level.
Re: Virgil Van Great
Today at 03:28:34 pm
So he's no Cannavaro
