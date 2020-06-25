Might get a lot of shit for this, but in my opinion Virg is one of the most overrated players ever. Not saying he is/was not great for us, but his biggest strenght is that he is always in the right place and hardly ever puts a foot wrong, but if he does, it does not look good at all,



Matip has outperformed him since he was injured. Virg is clearly top 5 CBs in prem history, but i feel like he is being rated higher than he should be. When Fabinho is out or off, Virg is often being exposed.





Love him to bits and he's one of the big reasons why we have achieved a lot in the Klopp era, but i feel like he gets too much praise while his partners (Matip, Gomez from few years ago and Konate) are being overlooked. Hope he gets back to his best and proves me wrong.