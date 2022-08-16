« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 265 266 267 268 269 [270]   Go Down

Author Topic: Virgil Van Great  (Read 1146530 times)

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,452
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #10760 on: August 16, 2022, 05:10:50 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on August 16, 2022, 05:03:03 pm
I've always thought that is bullshit.

 ;D

Wan Bissaka  never gets up from the grass.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,885
  • The first five yards........
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #10761 on: August 16, 2022, 05:13:29 pm »
Quote from: MdArshad on August 16, 2022, 05:10:24 pm
I understand what he means but maybe it is no longer relevant nowadays with the high line and advancement to the game.

I don't. It just doesn't make sense. If you've already lost then there's obviously no point trying it. But I can think of many examples of 'last-ditch tackles' which save the day.

Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline MdArshad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 262
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #10762 on: August 16, 2022, 05:20:47 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on August 16, 2022, 05:13:29 pm
I don't. It just doesn't make sense. If you've already lost then there's obviously no point trying it. But I can think of many examples of 'last-ditch tackles' which save the day.

Like i mentioned, it might have worked in the old days. Maldini reading of the game was so good that he might not have made 1 sliding tackle in his career. The way Sami Hyppia was awesome for us by reading the game and not jumping into sliding tackle like Carra did.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,405
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #10763 on: August 16, 2022, 05:25:16 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on August 16, 2022, 05:13:29 pm
I don't. It just doesn't make sense. If you've already lost then there's obviously no point trying it. But I can think of many examples of 'last-ditch tackles' which save the day.

Plenty of last ditch tackles and blocks from our lads in Istanbul in '05. I guess we lost that then  :D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline MdArshad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 262
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #10764 on: August 16, 2022, 05:26:41 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August 16, 2022, 05:25:16 pm
Plenty of last ditch tackles and blocks from our lads in Istanbul in '05. I guess we lost that then  :D

What Maldini means was you have lost the battle against the forward and not lose the match.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,885
  • The first five yards........
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #10765 on: August 16, 2022, 05:36:57 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August 16, 2022, 05:25:16 pm
Plenty of last ditch tackles and blocks from our lads in Istanbul in '05. I guess we lost that then  :D

Indeed!
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,885
  • The first five yards........
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #10766 on: August 16, 2022, 05:38:18 pm »
Quote from: MdArshad on August 16, 2022, 05:26:41 pm
What Maldini means was you have lost the battle against the forward and not lose the match.

Again, nonsense.

That old Maldini quote has had a good run for its money. It's time to send it to the knackers' yard.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,405
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #10767 on: August 16, 2022, 05:38:45 pm »
Quote from: MdArshad on August 16, 2022, 05:26:41 pm
What Maldini means was you have lost the battle against the forward and not lose the match.

Which is still utter bollocks.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,175
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #10768 on: August 16, 2022, 05:40:39 pm »
Quote from: Samie on August 16, 2022, 04:57:18 pm
Paulo Maldini said "If you as a defender have to resort to last ditch tackles then you've already lost".  8)

I thought that was Xabi Alonso?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,452
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #10769 on: August 16, 2022, 05:46:08 pm »
Yes , who also stole it off another handsome bastard.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,574
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #10770 on: August 16, 2022, 05:51:54 pm »
Quote from: newterp on August 16, 2022, 05:40:39 pm
I thought that was Xabi Alonso?
Quote from: The good Alonso brother
I don't think tackling is a quality. Tackling is a last resort, and you will need it, but it isn't a quality to aspire to.

It seems the thread has been reduced to "are last ditch tackles worth bothering with or not?".  Of course they are if that's the only option left but the point is that it wasn't the only option left for Virgil.  We're judging his decision by the outcome but on many other occasions him standing up like he did will result in a weak shot that doesn't lead to a goal.

We're constantly denied by sprawling tackles and blocks but they're done in a crowded penalty area where the defender can always rely on a teammate filling the gap left by them diving in.  Last night Elliott put about three Palace players on their backsides in that first half but there were still at least two more standing in the way and one of them made a standing block on his goal-bound shot.

I'm sure we've all seen the meme video touted by Man U fans of when Martial put Virgil on his backside and scored against Southampton.  That wasn't necessarily the wrong choice by Virgil in that moment either but differing choices and both ended up with the ball in the net.  Such is the life of a defender.

On the Maldini quote I don't think it's saying you should just give up, it's more saying there's been a failure somewhere that you're in that situation.  Last night that failure was Fabinho getting turned too easily and Phillips playing Zaha onside (Virgil was playing him off).
« Last Edit: August 16, 2022, 05:56:06 pm by thaddeus »
Logged

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,250
  • Not Italian
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #10771 on: August 16, 2022, 05:55:54 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on August 16, 2022, 05:38:18 pm
Again, nonsense.

That old Maldini quote has had a good run for its money. It's time to send it to the knackers' yard.
Didn't Xabi Alonso make a similar statement once? About how he hated having to tackle because it meant he made a mistake or something to that effect? I think I understand the sentiment behind it, but I don't completely buy it either, as it negates the fact that football is a highly reactive and unpredictable game, where you can't read or predict every single instance in a game. Those two are some of the most cerebral players I had the pleasure of watching though, so they probably held themselves to a higher standard than the Lee Cattermole of the world, who took pride in it.
« Last Edit: August 16, 2022, 05:58:57 pm by Lastrador »
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,175
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #10772 on: August 16, 2022, 06:20:33 pm »
Quote from: Samie on August 16, 2022, 05:46:08 pm
Yes , who also stole it off another handsome bastard.

you think quite highly of yourself.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,452
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #10773 on: August 16, 2022, 06:34:38 pm »
All I'm saying a top 3 of me, Paulo and Xabi and I'm fighting for second spot at least.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,486
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #10774 on: August 16, 2022, 06:35:25 pm »
Quote from: Samie on August 16, 2022, 06:34:38 pm
All I'm saying a top 3 of me, Paulo and Xabi and I'm fighting for second spot at least.
But would end up coming fourth
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,175
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #10775 on: August 16, 2022, 06:47:15 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on August 16, 2022, 06:35:25 pm
But would end up coming fourth

Samie is spurs
Logged

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,250
  • Not Italian
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #10776 on: August 16, 2022, 06:50:45 pm »
Quote from: newterp on August 16, 2022, 06:47:15 pm
Samie is spurs
Hes more like Fulham in the drafting world.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,885
  • The first five yards........
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #10777 on: August 16, 2022, 07:14:19 pm »
Obviously if Xabi Alonso says there's no need to tackle then I too agree there is no need to tackle.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,215
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #10778 on: August 16, 2022, 08:01:29 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on August 16, 2022, 07:14:19 pm
Obviously if Xabi Alonso says there's no need to tackle then I too agree there is no need to tackle.

He certainly felt no need to tackle that Barnsley player when they knocked us out of the cup.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,574
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #10779 on: August 16, 2022, 08:05:01 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on August 16, 2022, 08:01:29 pm
He certainly felt no need to tackle that Barnsley player when they knocked us out of the cup.
Holding a grudge for nearly 15 years.  Impressive!
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,215
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #10780 on: August 16, 2022, 10:14:23 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on August 16, 2022, 08:05:01 pm
Holding a grudge for nearly 15 years.  Impressive!

Just trying to get a nibble from Yorky. Gary Barry would have clattered him. :D
Logged

Offline robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,285
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #10781 on: August 16, 2022, 10:45:02 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on August 16, 2022, 04:07:46 pm
He makes so much ground up he doesn't need to slide in, he can just front him.

This. Some of the posts saying he did all he could are bizarre, youre a defender and your job is to defend first and foremost, nothing else like.
Logged
"Dont criticize what you dont understand, son. You never walked in that mans shoes."

Offline Sammy5IsAlive

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,747
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #10782 on: Yesterday at 12:58:10 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on August 15, 2022, 10:35:14 pm
I do disagree! He made it easier for Zaha, not harder, by choking back on his run.

Centre backs have to be prepared to look foolish now and then. I don't mean they have to be comedians like Maguire. But sometimes they need to risk their dignity to prevent a goal. My one criticism of the mighty Virg is that he seems reluctant to do this. The odds tonight were always with Zaha once he'd escaped Phillips. But the fact is that Virg's pace put him in position to try a block on the shot. The odds were still with the striker. And it's possible that Virg may have ended up on his arse with Zaha skinning him on the inside and then placing the ball in the back of the net. But without any challenge at all it was easy for Zaha.

I think this is a little unfair - if you concede you are going to get criticism either way. I remember people purring about his defending vs Spurs on the counter a while back https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yWrNNLc8sW0&ab_channel=TopOnly  - if Sissoko had kept his head and slotted it in he would have looked a right mug.

That time he played the percentages, won, and got tons of praise. This time he lost and is getting pelters for it. The life of a professional footballer!

[Edit] I do think part of it is that Alisson is playing at such a high level that our defenders are more willing than 'normal' to let a player take a difficult shot on goal with the mindset that they have to get the shot spot on to beat him. That doesn't work out - sometimes the opponent executes that 'perfect' finish like on Monday and obviously whilst Alisson is an elite keeper sometimes the shot gets past him. As fans I guess confirmation bias will lead us to remember the situations where we concede more.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:05:52 am by Sammy5IsAlive »
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,361
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #10783 on: Yesterday at 01:43:34 am »
He wasn't at fault for the 1st,if anything it was Phillips because of his trailing leg playing him onside.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,885
  • The first five yards........
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #10784 on: Yesterday at 10:17:29 pm »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Yesterday at 12:58:10 am
I think this is a little unfair - if you concede you are going to get criticism either way. I remember people purring about his defending vs Spurs on the counter a while back https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yWrNNLc8sW0&ab_channel=TopOnly  - if Sissoko had kept his head and slotted it in he would have looked a right mug.

That time he played the percentages, won, and got tons of praise. This time he lost and is getting pelters for it. The life of a professional footballer!

That was beautiful defending against Tottenham. But the two situations are hardly comparable. Virgil was up against two defenders against Spurs. A massive difference!
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Sammy5IsAlive

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,747
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Great
« Reply #10785 on: Today at 02:13:24 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:17:29 pm
That was beautiful defending against Tottenham. But the two situations are hardly comparable. Virgil was up against two defenders against Spurs. A massive difference!

Agreed that they are different situations. The point I'm making is that both are potentially about playing the percentages and allowing a shot towards goal as the lesser of two evils. Whatever the gaps in his game are that mean he is not playing at a bigger club, Zaha is probably one of the last forwards in the league that you'd want to 'stand up' and gamble on making a tackle. If he goes past you he's free on goal. Maybe the penalty last week was also playing on VVDs mind. It's probably not something you can analyse without lots of data so in the end it comes down to your subjective opinion/'feel' for the passage of play. Personally I think Zaha scores a higher percentage from those situations where he wins the 1v1 and puts himself in front of goal with everything to aim at compared to taking on a shot from a worse angle with less to aim at against an elite goalie. That's just my take - YMMV.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 265 266 267 268 269 [270]   Go Up
« previous next »
 