Virgil Van Great

dutchkop

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
May 17, 2022, 03:26:39 pm
dutchkop

Re: Virgil Van Great
May 17, 2022, 03:27:34 pm
Discussion about Gini not making the dutch team for summer matches. More concerning for me is that Virgil selected and they want to play 4 games in 11 days - which is madness.

The Netherlands are away to Belgium (June 3) and Wales (June 8) before home games against Poland (June 11) and Wales again on June 14.

Are other teams also doing this?
Samio

Re: Virgil Van Great
May 17, 2022, 03:44:10 pm
Other teams are playing 4 games as well, yes.

England are, they actually have 4 over 10 days.
Brazil, 3 over 9 days.
Egypt, 2 over 4 days.
Senegal, 2 over 4 days.

Not going to go through everyone :D But Europeans seem to have 4 matches. Rest 2 or 3. Apart from Colombia who have 1.

Does seem very silly. Players will probably get 3 weeks off in the summer? Poss 4 at a stretch. And that's without a proper international tournament taking place in the summer.

Community Shield 31st July, PL start 6th August - early dates due to the WC being in the Winter.
dutchkop

Re: Virgil Van Great
May 17, 2022, 04:08:05 pm
thanks
I read Scotland also have 4 games - FIFA/UEFA and national FA's are crazy and have no compassion about health of national players
oojason

Re: Virgil Van Great
May 24, 2022, 01:19:50 pm

'Rio Ferdinands Between The Lines | Ep 7: Virgil van Dijk shares why he can get even better!' - a 27 minute video from BT Sport:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/w29dUyjaxQk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/w29dUyjaxQk</a>
Jack_Bauer

Re: Virgil Van Great
May 25, 2022, 03:05:40 pm
RedForeverTT

Re: Virgil Van Great
Yesterday at 08:42:51 am
Will have to take a look.

Fair play to Rio. He has been singing praises about our VVD from the moment he joined.
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Virgil Van Great
Yesterday at 08:19:49 pm
What a class and humble guy, didn't even put himself in top5. Without a shadow of a doubt, he's the greatest defender in Premier League history. If you combine all the others together, and you get from each their best qualities, you get Virgil Van Dijk.
LallanaInPyjamas

Re: Virgil Van Great
Today at 11:12:17 pm
Pathetic defending for their goal it has to be said.
Fiasco

Re: Virgil Van Great
Today at 11:13:02 pm
Yeah, I thought he was going to go out and engage properly and put a tackle in but he sort of did nothing and invited them further up the pitch.
Harris96

Re: Virgil Van Great
Today at 11:19:53 pm
Think it was that he was expecting it to be played to whoever was on the overlap, robbo being massively out of position cost us
