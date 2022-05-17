Discussion about Gini not making the dutch team for summer matches. More concerning for me is that Virgil selected and they want to play 4 games in 11 days - which is madness.



The Netherlands are away to Belgium (June 3) and Wales (June before home games against Poland (June 11) and Wales again on June 14.



Are other teams also doing this?



Other teams are playing 4 games as well, yes.England are, they actually have 4 over 10 days.Brazil, 3 over 9 days.Egypt, 2 over 4 days.Senegal, 2 over 4 days.Not going to go through everyoneBut Europeans seem to have 4 matches. Rest 2 or 3. Apart from Colombia who have 1.Does seem very silly. Players will probably get 3 weeks off in the summer? Poss 4 at a stretch. And that's without a proper international tournament taking place in the summer.Community Shield 31st July, PL start 6th August - early dates due to the WC being in the Winter.