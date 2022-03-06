« previous next »
Offline Al 666

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10600 on: March 6, 2022, 01:44:51 am »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on March  6, 2022, 01:03:54 am
Always hard to judge across generations but I'm happy to stand by my assertion. I've seen enough of Maldini, Nesta, Ferdinand etc to think that Van Dijk is better than all of them.

What are your assertions regarding Franz Beckenbaur and Bobby Moore ?
Online jooneyisdagod

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10601 on: March 6, 2022, 01:59:19 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on March  6, 2022, 01:44:51 am
What are your assertions regarding Franz Beckenbaur and Bobby Moore ?

I didn't watch them. Presumably, you did? If so you're welcome to believe that they are better and suggest that they were both better.
Offline Raaphael

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10602 on: March 6, 2022, 07:49:55 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on March  6, 2022, 12:39:19 am
That is just a ridiculous assertion.

Virgil is the best defender of his generation for me. Is he better than Beckenbauer, Moore, Hansen, Maldini or any other generational talent then how do we judge that ?

He is. None of them had anywhere near his physicality. And he has all the rest as well. I grew up watching Hansen and he was great, but Van Dijk is on another level. I think too many people make it too much of a big deal to compare players across generations. In general it`s not that hard. Players now are generally better. Players in the 70s and the 80s and probably in the 90s as well, went to the pub several times a week and some weren`t in that great shape. These players are athletes and would stand out in those teams.

There are some standout players through history that I`d say were on another level. I think a player like John Barnes around 87/88 would dominate for us even now. And though numbers will say that Messi has had the greatest career ever(which I agree with), I personally think that when it comes to pure natural ability Maradona is the most extreme talent the world has ever seen. I`ve never seen anyone as good as he was around 1986.     
Offline El Lobo

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10603 on: March 6, 2022, 07:54:35 am »
Bizarre statement as usual to say with absolute certainty that hes the best defender of his generation but also with absolute certainty that hes not the best defender ever :D
Offline xbugawugax

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10604 on: March 6, 2022, 12:12:59 pm »
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/virgil-van-dijk-sets-new-premier-league-record

Not sure how big a role he played in this record though ;D

not sure if he can make just solidify his place and make it to 3 digits. Just shows how dominant we are under klopp regime
Offline MD1990

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10605 on: March 6, 2022, 12:20:03 pm »
He is the best ever.
No CB had his pace,reading of the game,aerial dominace,temperment, ball playing ability.

His literally has no weakness
Offline El Lobo

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10606 on: March 6, 2022, 12:20:28 pm »
I thought it was going to be some really good Chelsea or Man City player he surpassed. Lee Sharpe :D
Online Ghost Town

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10607 on: March 6, 2022, 12:23:14 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on March  6, 2022, 07:49:55 am
He is. None of them had anywhere near his physicality. And he has all the rest as well. I grew up watching Hansen and he was great, but Van Dijk is on another level. I think too many people make it too much of a big deal to compare players across generations. In general it`s not that hard. Players now are generally better. Players in the 70s and the 80s and probably in the 90s as well, went to the pub several times a week and some weren`t in that great shape. These players are athletes and would stand out in those teams.
But that's exactly why it's difficult to compare players across the generations. How would Hansen be today with modern sports science, health, nutrition, training etc; how would Virgil have been back then sinking pints and smoking 20 Regal after every game?

Generally you'd expect the best players of the past to be even better now with modern training and methods, which is why many are loath to declare modern greats as the greatest. Plus there's stuff  like recency bias which makes comparison difficult.

Personally I don't understand why anyone would even want to compare. We have a history of standout players who were, and remain, among the best of their day. Comparisos inevitably means impoverishing the contribution of some and aggrandising that of others.
Offline Raaphael

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10608 on: March 6, 2022, 01:40:43 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on March  6, 2022, 12:23:14 pm
But that's exactly why it's difficult to compare players across the generations. How would Hansen be today with modern sports science, health, nutrition, training etc; how would Virgil have been back then sinking pints and smoking 20 Regal after every game?

Generally you'd expect the best players of the past to be even better now with modern training and methods, which is why many are loath to declare modern greats as the greatest. Plus there's stuff  like recency bias which makes comparison difficult.

Personally I don't understand why anyone would even want to compare. We have a history of standout players who were, and remain, among the best of their day. Comparisos inevitably means impoverishing the contribution of some and aggrandising that of others.

I think if you compare Hansen and Van Dijk even if Hansen had the modern training methods, nutrition etc, he would still never have the natural physique of a Van Dijk. If you look through the history of football there aren`t many with a physique of Van Dijk in the first place, let alone with the other abilities as well. Hansen wouldn`t have the same strength and the speed. When it comes to Van Dijk it`s genes as well. It`s like with bodybuilders. Even if every person on the earth trained like an Arnold Schwarznegger or Ronnie Coleman there`s like 0.1 percent who have the genes to compete at the highest level. That`s what seperates Van Dijk from all the names you hear; A Vidic, a Terry, even a Maldini. Van Dijk has everything that they had and along with that a physique most people could never no matter how much they worked out or which nutrition program they used.   

I also think it`s way to easy to assume that any person would live unhealthy back then. At the end of the day, I guess drinking pints every day and smoking was a choice even back in the 70s. That some players had that as a lifestyle makes me think that they would never be serious enough or have the dicipline to make it in modern football. It`s too easy to say that they would do this and would do that "if" they had the modern fascilities. That takes dicipline over a long time and dicipline is also an ability.

My father was a track and field athlete and even though his workout back then was not like what a modern athlete would use, he didn`t smoke and binge drink. I remember back in the early 90s, when I was trying to become an athlete myself, I met some PL players drunk out of their minds at a pub. I remember thinking that it seemed really unprofessional for players at the highest level and it wouldn`t be a common sight in most other sports.

I just don`t see Van Dijk hanging at the pub every day, not saying that every player in the 70s did. But tales from the likes of Alan Kennedy, Phil Neal etc make it seem like they did. Even later: would a Neil Ruddock even be serious enough to adapt to modern training methods? 


 
Online Coolie High

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10609 on: March 6, 2022, 01:42:14 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on March  6, 2022, 01:40:43 pm
I think if you compare Hansen and Van Dijk even if Hansen had the modern training methods, nutrition etc, he would still never have the natural physique of a Van Dijk. If you look through the history of football there aren`t many with a physique of Van Dijk in the first place, let alone with the other abilities as well. Hansen wouldn`t have the same strength and the speed. When it comes to Van Dijk it`s genes as well. It`s like with bodybuilders. Even if every person on the earth trained like an Arnold Schwarznegger or Ronnie Coleman there`s like 0.1 percent who have the genes to compete at the highest level. That`s what seperates Van Dijk from all the names you hear; A Vidic, a Terry, even a Maldini. Van Dijk has everything that they had and along with that a physique most people could never no matter how much they worked out or which nutrition program they used. 

Thiago Silva and Rio are the ones I would compare him to.
Online Ghost Town

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10610 on: March 6, 2022, 01:46:17 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on March  6, 2022, 01:40:43 pm
I think if you compare Hansen and Van Dijk even if Hansen had the modern training methods, nutrition etc, he would still never have the natural physique of a Van Dijk. If you look through the history of football there aren`t many with a physique of Van Dijk in the first place, let alone with the other abilities as well. Hansen wouldn`t have the same strength and the speed. When it comes to Van Dijk it`s genes as well. It`s like with bodybuilders. Even if every person on the earth trained like an Arnold Schwarznegger or Ronnie Coleman there`s like 0.1 percent who have the genes to compete at the highest level. That`s what seperates Van Dijk from all the names you hear; A Vidic, a Terry, even a Maldini. Van Dijk has everything that they had and along with that a physique most people could never no matter how much they worked out or which nutrition program they used.   

 
But the question is usually who is better, not who has the better, or similar, physique.

Anyway, as I said, I think comparisons are pointless
Offline Raaphael

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10611 on: March 6, 2022, 01:54:38 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on March  6, 2022, 01:46:17 pm
But the question is usually who is better, not who has the better, or similar, physique.

Anyway, as I said, I think comparisons are pointless

If you have all the other abilities(techinque on the ball, reading the game well, game intelligence) you`ll be better if you have the physique as well(strength/speed/agility).

And that doesn`t only mean that you`re big. A player like Maradona was very small, but he was explosive combined with insane skill on the ball.

   
Offline him_15

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10612 on: March 6, 2022, 02:00:07 pm »
For me, VVG is simply the best in his position in the Premier history. I admit I am a bit biased and the like of Rio, Vidic, Kompany, Terry are some of the greatest CB, but none are really as dominating as VVG. Those defenders shine because they are part of the greatest team, but VVG can single handily leave up an average team. Just look at the difference with and without him for this Liverpool team.
Online SamLad

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10613 on: March 6, 2022, 02:08:18 pm »
I think being Dutch works against Virgil a bit.

If he was German, or Spanish, South American - or God hep us, English - the media would all be proclaiming him as the best ever.

Online Coolie High

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10614 on: March 6, 2022, 02:37:25 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on March  6, 2022, 02:08:18 pm
I think being Dutch works against Virgil a bit.

If he was German, or Spanish, South American - or God hep us, English - the media would all be proclaiming him as the best ever.

Is this a joke?
Offline Bobinhood

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10615 on: March 6, 2022, 03:31:21 pm »
Fs Matip's better  ;D

Weve got BOTH of the best ever playing for us right now. Luckeeee. 
Online wige

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10616 on: March 6, 2022, 06:49:19 pm »
Quote from: him_15 on March  6, 2022, 02:00:07 pm
For me, VVG is simply the best in his position in the Premier history. I admit I am a bit biased and the like of Rio, Vidic, Kompany, Terry are some of the greatest CB, but none are really as dominating as VVG . Those defenders shine because they are part of the greatest team, but VVG can single handily leave up an average team. Just look at the difference with and without him for this Liverpool team.

Virgil Van Guy?
Online Ghost Town

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10617 on: March 6, 2022, 06:49:58 pm »
Offline number 168

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10618 on: March 6, 2022, 07:39:15 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on March  6, 2022, 01:44:51 am
What are your assertions regarding Franz Beckenbaur and Bobby Moore ?

I saw Beckenbauer a couple of times and Moore often. Der Kaiser was fantastic although Moore got a lot of his prestige playing for England and the endless clips of his game against Brazil in 1970. Playing for WHU against us he was aways decent but I can't remember any game where I came away thinking I had just seen a world class player. On the other hand Beckenbauer had class writen all over him as only great players can. He redefined the 'libero' not only able to read the play and sweep up he could step into midfield and run play or ping 40 yard passes at will. As a defender though VVD is the best I have seen although Emlyn and Hansen were incredible as well.
Online SamLad

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10619 on: March 6, 2022, 08:04:24 pm »
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10620 on: March 6, 2022, 08:06:33 pm »
Online SamLad

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10621 on: March 6, 2022, 08:07:24 pm »
your point being?
Offline Samie

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10622 on: March 6, 2022, 08:13:33 pm »
Johan Cruyff is one of the greatest players and managers of all time.  He's also Dutch.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10623 on: March 6, 2022, 08:14:32 pm »
Online SamLad

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10624 on: March 6, 2022, 08:17:10 pm »
Quote from: Samie on March  6, 2022, 08:13:33 pm
Johan Cruyff is one of the greatest players and managers of all time.  He's also Dutch.
one is aware.

I just think at this point Virgil would have more pundits drooling over him if he was a different nationality.  like I said - can you imagine if he was English?  look at how they drool over fukking Meathead Maguire !!
Online SamLad

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10625 on: March 6, 2022, 08:17:33 pm »
Online Garlicbread

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10626 on: March 6, 2022, 08:23:17 pm »
Let's have it right the media have been rightfully giving Van Dijk lots of praise over the years.
Offline Avens

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10627 on: March 7, 2022, 10:38:43 am »
Quote from: Garlicbread on March  6, 2022, 08:23:17 pm
Let's have it right the media have been rightfully giving Van Dijk lots of praise over the years.

Yeah I hate this sort of argument. Virgil is absolutely incredible but let's be fair, the media have (correctly) recognised this over the years.
Online jooneyisdagod

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10628 on: March 7, 2022, 01:23:35 pm »
Quote from: Avens on March  7, 2022, 10:38:43 am
Yeah I hate this sort of argument. Virgil is absolutely incredible but let's be fair, the media have (correctly) recognised this over the years.

True. Michael Owen just called him the best defender he had ever seen in his lifetime last weekend. So, there are quite a few pundits that have been gushing over him. Kompany had something similar to say a couple of years ago.
Online Songs to Sing

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10629 on: March 7, 2022, 03:44:34 pm »
Not best in premier league history. Best of all time.
Offline Red_Rich

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10630 on: March 7, 2022, 03:55:39 pm »
I grew up watching Alan Hansen.  Virgil is a turbo-charged version of him.  The very best we've had.
Offline M4tt

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10631 on: March 8, 2022, 09:54:01 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on March  6, 2022, 03:31:21 pm
Fs Matip's better  ;D

Weve got BOTH of the best ever playing for us right now. Luckeeee.

What I find interesting about everyone talking about Van Dijk being the best defender ever, is that this colossus of a player absolutely fan girls over Matip  ;D
Offline JonnyCigarettes®

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10632 on: March 8, 2022, 10:20:37 pm »
Lost at Anfield. Sell him.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10633 on: Today at 12:09:52 pm »
Seems like the big man might have covid.

Might not be the worst if it gives him a rest (provided hes not ill with it of course!)
Online afc turkish

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
« Reply #10634 on: Today at 01:43:20 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:09:52 pm
Seems like the big man might have covid.

Might not be the worst if it gives him a rest (provided hes not ill with it of course!)

I hope he doesn't.

If he does, I hope Joe plays...
