But that's exactly why it's difficult to compare players across the generations. How would Hansen be today with modern sports science, health, nutrition, training etc; how would Virgil have been back then sinking pints and smoking 20 Regal after every game?



Generally you'd expect the best players of the past to be even better now with modern training and methods, which is why many are loath to declare modern greats as the greatest. Plus there's stuff like recency bias which makes comparison difficult.



Personally I don't understand why anyone would even want to compare. We have a history of standout players who were, and remain, among the best of their day. Comparisos inevitably means impoverishing the contribution of some and aggrandising that of others.



I think if you compare Hansen and Van Dijk even if Hansen had the modern training methods, nutrition etc, he would still never have the natural physique of a Van Dijk. If you look through the history of football there aren`t many with a physique of Van Dijk in the first place, let alone with the other abilities as well. Hansen wouldn`t have the same strength and the speed. When it comes to Van Dijk it`s genes as well. It`s like with bodybuilders. Even if every person on the earth trained like an Arnold Schwarznegger or Ronnie Coleman there`s like 0.1 percent who have the genes to compete at the highest level. That`s what seperates Van Dijk from all the names you hear; A Vidic, a Terry, even a Maldini. Van Dijk has everything that they had and along with that a physique most people could never no matter how much they worked out or which nutrition program they used.I also think it`s way to easy to assume that any person would live unhealthy back then. At the end of the day, I guess drinking pints every day and smoking was a choice even back in the 70s. That some players had that as a lifestyle makes me think that they would never be serious enough or have the dicipline to make it in modern football. It`s too easy to say that they would do this and would do that "if" they had the modern fascilities. That takes dicipline over a long time and dicipline is also an ability.My father was a track and field athlete and even though his workout back then was not like what a modern athlete would use, he didn`t smoke and binge drink. I remember back in the early 90s, when I was trying to become an athlete myself, I met some PL players drunk out of their minds at a pub. I remember thinking that it seemed really unprofessional for players at the highest level and it wouldn`t be a common sight in most other sports.I just don`t see Van Dijk hanging at the pub every day, not saying that every player in the 70s did. But tales from the likes of Alan Kennedy, Phil Neal etc make it seem like they did. Even later: would a Neil Ruddock even be serious enough to adapt to modern training methods?