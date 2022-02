The CB discussions are great though. Baresei for me was always number 1. He was incredible. When it comes to the Prem though you always hear the same names - Ferdinand and Terry but I think there have been better.

Van Dijk is the best the Prem has seen in my view. By a distance now and all. In every area certain centre halves excel in, he's better. Forget about who's won more that's rubbish and just an easy way for people to try to kill an arguement.

I was never a big Terry fan though. Excellent defender but seemed too last ditch for me, which when you compare to the best makes me think he wasn't where he should have been in the first place on a lot of occasions.

2 players who I think don't get enough credit for just how good they were were Stam and Woodgate. Woodgate had plenty of injuries but when he was fit and playing at the same time as the other lads, I thought he was the best English defender

Carvalho was a good defender too even though he wasn't here long.