Not for me.



Baresi I just about remember, and he was brilliant, but he was nowhere near as gifted as Virg is across the board.



Said it before, but the only other players I've seen even close to the range and level of attributes that Virg has are Maldini and Ferdinand. I know the Utd hate means people downplay Ferdinand, but he was a truly brilliant CB. Even then he's not got the range and consistency of passing that Virg does (he's hitting 40+ yard crossfield balls for fun 4,5,6 times a match). He doesn't have the top level speed that Virg does and I don't remember him being as aerially dominant.



Beckenbauer well before my time and I've barely even seen highlights of him.



Virg has it all, aerially dominant, brilliant positionally, leader, calm, consistent, good on the ball, range of passing that some midfielders would kill for, decent 'weak' foot, speed, strength, height.



If he/we won no more trophies it wouldn't change any of that.



I agree that Ferdinand was a gifted defender, but he doesn't belong with those names imo, and that's not the Manc rivalry talking. He was more prone to mistakes than any of these names (Baresi, Beckenbauer, Maldini and our Virg) and was less composed, which is a huge characteristic needed for CBs. The others, on the other hand, have made defending look easy..Yeah, but agree with the overall idea that trophies should not decide how good a player was.