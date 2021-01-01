« previous next »
Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)

PoetryInMotion

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
Reply #10360 on: Yesterday at 11:30:17 pm
Quote from: wige on Yesterday at 11:25:32 pm
Not for me.

Baresi I just about remember, and he was brilliant, but he was nowhere near as gifted as Virg is across the board.

Said it before, but the only other players I've seen even close to the range and level of attributes that Virg has are Maldini and Ferdinand. I know the Utd hate means people downplay Ferdinand, but he was a truly brilliant CB. Even then he's not got the range and consistency of passing that Virg does (he's hitting 40+ yard crossfield balls for fun 4,5,6 times a match). He doesn't have the top level speed that Virg does and I don't remember him being as aerially dominant.

Beckenbauer well before my time and I've barely even seen highlights of him.

Virg has it all, aerially dominant, brilliant positionally, leader, calm, consistent, good on the ball, range of passing that some midfielders would kill for, decent 'weak' foot, speed, strength, height.

If he/we won no more trophies it wouldn't change any of that.

I agree that Ferdinand was a gifted defender, but he doesn't belong with those names imo, and that's not the Manc rivalry talking. He was more prone to mistakes than any of these names (Baresi, Beckenbauer, Maldini and our Virg) and was less composed, which is a huge characteristic needed for CBs. The others, on the other hand, have made defending look easy..

Yeah, but agree with the overall idea that trophies should not decide how good a player was.
blert596

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
Reply #10361 on: Yesterday at 11:30:40 pm
Big fish in a little pond
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Ghost Town

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
Reply #10362 on: Yesterday at 11:31:27 pm
Quote from: blert596 on Yesterday at 11:30:40 pm
Big fish in a little pond
Are you sure you know what that phrase means?
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

TepidT2O

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
Reply #10363 on: Yesterday at 11:32:10 pm
Certainly  close to being back to his arrogant, sanguine best
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Coolie High

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
Reply #10364 on: Yesterday at 11:32:29 pm
Quote from: wige on Yesterday at 11:25:32 pm
Not for me.

Baresi I just about remember, and he was brilliant, but he was nowhere near as gifted as Virg is across the board.

Said it before, but the only other players I've seen even close to the range and level of attributes that Virg has are Maldini and Ferdinand. I know the Utd hate means people downplay Ferdinand, but he was a truly brilliant CB. Even then he's not got the range and consistency of passing that Virg does (he's hitting 40+ yard crossfield balls for fun 4,5,6 times a match). He doesn't have the top level speed that Virg does and I don't remember him being as aerially dominant.

Beckenbauer well before my time and I've barely even seen highlights of him.

Virg has it all, aerially dominant, brilliant positionally, leader, calm, consistent, good on the ball, range of passing that some midfielders would kill for, decent 'weak' foot, speed, strength, height.

If he/we won no more trophies it wouldn't change any of that.

Thiago silva always gets overlooked in these conversations, he was VVD before VVD, a cb with no weaknesses. The VVD of a couple years ago is still the highest peak from a CB Ive ever seen, if you could build the perfect Cb it would literally be Virgil.
Bobinhood

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
Reply #10365 on: Yesterday at 11:37:56 pm
Hes almost all the way now. The last thing for me has been the darting carries into midfield, which he used to do all the time. He started off his playing rehab thingy stint here with working on the long diagonal pass and now hes up to practicing turning it all the way up forward and back.

Which is good, very good.
 
 
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

MNAA

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
Reply #10366 on: Yesterday at 11:39:08 pm
All hail Big Virg! Supreme leader of all central defenders.

Never in doubt that he will be back to his best. Majestic and colossal performance tonight. Absolutely magnificent 
"We decide when the game is over"

MonsLibpool

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
Reply #10367 on: Yesterday at 11:41:22 pm
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 11:30:17 pm
I agree that Ferdinand was a gifted defender, but he doesn't belong with those names imo, and that's not the Manc rivalry talking. He was more prone to mistakes than any of these names (Baresi, Beckenbauer, Maldini and our Virg) and was less composed, which is a huge characteristic needed for CBs. The others, on the other hand, have made defending look easy..

Yeah, but agree with the overall idea that trophies should not decide how good a player was.
Virgil helped to get a massive club like us back on top. That carries a lot of weight just like how Maradona dragged Napoli to two titles.
RedG13

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
Reply #10368 on: Yesterday at 11:45:07 pm
Quote from: King_doggerel on Yesterday at 10:48:15 pm
So majestic seeing Lautaro Martínez go at VVD on the one on one in the first half, VVD just nonchalantly strolling back. Martinez didn't even bother to take him on.  ;D
DO we have a gif/video of this. It was amazing
blert596

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
Reply #10369 on: Today at 12:22:06 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:31:27 pm
Are you sure you know what that phrase means?

Oh, I'm fully aware.  In fact I repeatedly say it to my Rangers supporting Jock mate, who when we were pursuing him described him as just that.
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

newterp

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
Reply #10370 on: Today at 12:25:05 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 11:45:07 pm
DO we have a gif/video of this. It was amazing

The announcer was laughing about it
Kopenhagen

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
Reply #10371 on: Today at 12:26:33 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YBsbvJBEl-c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YBsbvJBEl-c</a>

This is a man loving his football.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Armand9

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
Reply #10372 on: Today at 01:20:44 am
nearly there

love this man
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.
Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Ghost Town

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - sweated once (allegedly)
Reply #10373 on: Today at 01:40:57 am
Quote from: blert596 on Today at 12:22:06 am
Oh, I'm fully aware.  In fact I repeatedly say it to my Rangers supporting Jock mate, who when we were pursuing him described him as just that.
Ah right, gotcha. :)
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp
