Ronaldinho posted a reply to the big man's post on Instagram:"You are fantastic. You play with elegance and you are a commanding defender. Congrats"What does Ronaldinho know about football anyway? Virgil stunk the place out yesterday.
I didnt think he was that bad
..hes dropped a bit of quality since his injury but he certainly didnt stink the place out yesterday.
The 18/19 version of Joe Gomez, but he's had two big injuries since then so there's nothing to base that on anymore. The few games he's had against decent opposition he's struggled.
He looked slow/off the pace a few times yesterday.
Agreed. But he's coming back from an injury that takes a few seasons for the player to find their best form, if that's possible. My only gripe with him (which isn't his fault) is that some fans would rather point the finger at Trent when the defence fuck up than even suggest that Virgil made a mistake. It's like he's untouchable and uncritiquable, which is neither healthy nor fair.
I was referring to a post after the game.
He will come good,we're very lucky that all of our CBs are quality and competition for places is the most healthy of them all.
He's not far off, mate. He'll get better just when we need him now till the end of the season. We shouldn't write Joe Gomez off. He looks strong again. He's ready now.
I attracted some controversy with my somewhat mildly controversial opinion that something wasnt quite right still and hes not 100%. Only fair that I come in to say when hes done a cracking job. He was unfazed and excellent tonight. Looked sharp and positioning was spot on.
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.29]