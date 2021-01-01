« previous next »
Author Topic: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!  (Read 1055311 times)

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 04:33:28 pm
Then we have to drop the line more often
Our obsession with trying to catch played offside when theres no pressure on the ball is just a fundamental mistake
Cant be a pressing team dropping the line. Fixing the part of getting pressure on the ball or winning tackles higher up is a better solution.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 10:03:07 pm
What???

Need to get Gomez next to him, its our best partnership IMO.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
Thing is the reality is we do change it up within games. We werent pressing them like monsters in their own half from 60/70 onwards. If your defensive approach changes at the top end its going to have to change at the back too. And, to be fair, it obviously does, because the defence did drop deeper in the 2nd half.

There is also an issue with recovery runs. Gomez used to be, who knows now, but used to be absolute lightning and was able to recover, and obviously Van Dijk would eat up the ground too. Matip doesnt offer the recovery pace Gomez once did and Van Dijk seems to be intentionally playing the game at 75% speed most of the time. It doesnt seem like hes got another speed to go too when the emergency situations arrive. Im not really sure what this is, perhaps its just perception and the knee injury making me more sensitive to any possibility hes lost something physically but its interesting that others have noticed it. Maybe he doesnt have the extra 20% anymore, maybe hes subconsciously staying in 4 gear because he doesnt trust his knee.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 06:39:37 am
Cant be a pressing team dropping the line. Fixing the part of getting pressure on the ball or winning tackles higher up is a better solution.
We weren't pressing for spells in the game. They just got the ball and dinked it over our defence time and time again to someone making an out to in run from deep. It was just too easy and they could have easily pulled it back to 2-2.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
The issue isn't VVD's pace, it seems to be his concentration. Recovery speed is incredibly overrated, it can save you a yard at most, it's much more important to be alert and react quickly. Usain Bolt wouldnt have been able to recover at their goal.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 07:45:49 am
Need to get Gomez next to him, its our best partnership IMO.
The 18/19 version of Joe Gomez, but he's had two big injuries since then so there's nothing to base that on anymore.

The few games he's had against decent opposition he's struggled.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 08:15:48 am
The issue isn't VVD's pace, it seems to be his concentration. Recovery speed is incredibly overrated, it can save you a yard at most, it's much more important to be alert and react quickly. Usain Bolt wouldnt have been able to recover at their goal.

Yep. Also, if you're relying on recovery speed, it means you've already made the mistake. It should be the last resort and is frankly over-rated.

Plenty of CBs in history who have played for various styles of football, have had considerably lesser speed than attackers, so expecting CBs to sprint like crazy or catch up to the attacker while turning from facing the opposition goal is not realistic.

The normal thing to do is to reduce the gap between the midfielders and the defensive line and have midfielders for cover, so that if one midfielder is beaten, the other can intercept/jockey. Today, there was no pressure from the midfield at times, which allowed a free pass to the runners between our CBs. Get our organization right, and this almost never happens in most games that we play. In the rare occasions a ball goes behind the defense, Alisson is almost always there to clear it.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 08:28:12 am
The 18/19 version of Joe Gomez, but he's had two big injuries since then so there's nothing to base that on anymore.

The few games he's had against decent opposition he's struggled.

He still looks to have pace though, and dont think hes struggled at all, a few ropey moments but all of them have had that including VVD.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 08:55:14 am
He still looks to have pace though, and dont think hes struggled at all, a few ropey moments but all of them have had that including VVD.
Not sure I agree with that, against Leicester for example he was reguarly dropping off and looked all at sea on a number of occassions.

I think if he was anywhere near 18/19 Joe Gomez he'd be either be back in the side or getting a lot more opportunites.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:11:56 am
We weren't pressing for spells in the game. They just got the ball and dinked it over our defence time and time again to someone making an out to in run from deep. It was just too easy and they could have easily pulled it back to 2-2.
it would help if the Mf did better at controlling the game. Also Hendo was 0-3 on ground duels, Fabinho was 1-2, Jones was 6-10. Got to be able to win the ball back. also not lose it
When Liverpool loses the ball it generally look to quick press and get the ball back. Cant turn the ball over in MF sloppy too.
I agree it could have easily been 2-2 too. Thiago back after the international break should help, along with Keita and Elliott.
Also Best team at forcing Offsides, Palace was super good with it run not ever team can do that.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
If Gomez was fully fit then he would have had more games I reckon. But he was out with a muscle injury for a while this season so he will have to bide his time and earn his place in the side. Its hardly like we have a massive problem to address now is it?
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 08:28:12 am
Yep. Also, if you're relying on recovery speed, it means you've already made the mistake. It should be the last resort and is frankly over-rated.

Plenty of CBs in history who have played for various styles of football, have had considerably lesser speed than attackers, so expecting CBs to sprint like crazy or catch up to the attacker while turning from facing the opposition goal is not realistic.

Disagree. Recovery speed - or rather speed - is a priceless asset for a centre back in the modern game. Without it a centre back is almost useless. The days of the crafty but slow centre back are over now.

Virgil is faster than most and it's one of the reasons we play like we do. I thought  about it a lot during our massacre of Man United when Maguire twice gave up the chase in pursuit of our forwards. You wouldn't see that happen with Van Dijk. I thought about it again during the closing stages of the Arsenal game when Nketiah - who is very quick - seemed to have beaten the offside trap on the Liverpool left. Within a couple of seconds VVD was goal-side. As it turned outthe Arsenal forward was flagged for offside anyway, but the ease with which Virgil recovered and overtook the man was incredibly impressive.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:14:46 am
Disagree. Recovery speed - or rather speed - is a priceless asset for a centre back in the modern game. Without it a centre back is almost useless. The days of the crafty but slow centre back are over now.

Virgil is faster than most and it's one of the reasons we play like we do. I thought  about it a lot during our massacre of Man United when Maguire twice gave up the chase in pursuit of our forwards. You wouldn't see that happen with Van Dijk. I thought about it again during the closing stages of the Arsenal game when Nketiah - who is very quick - seemed to have beaten the offside trap on the Liverpool left. Within a couple of seconds VVD was goal-side. As it turned outthe Arsenal forward was flagged for offside anyway, but the ease with which Virgil recovered and overtook the man was incredibly impressive.
John Terry was very slow. Why wasn't he useless?

Días isn't the quickest either.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 06:39:37 am
Cant be a pressing team dropping the line.

The two are not mutually exclusive - im talking about situations where theres no pressure on the ball and tbe back line is exposed
Weve been way more vulnerable in these situations all season than we were at our best
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 09:09:55 am
it would help if the Mf did better at controlling the game. Also Hendo was 0-3 on ground duels, Fabinho was 1-2, Jones was 6-10. Got to be able to win the ball back. also not lose it
When Liverpool loses the ball it generally look to quick press and get the ball back. Cant turn the ball over in MF sloppy too.
I agree it could have easily been 2-2 too. Thiago back after the international break should help, along with Keita and Elliott.
Also Best team at forcing Offsides, Palace was super good with it run not ever team can do that.
Our offside trap seems to have been found out. Runners from deep and a lofted pass do the trick.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:17:52 am
John Terry was very slow. Why wasn't he useless?

Días isn't the quickest either.

John Terry never really played in the systems us and City do, and Dias has the fastest player in the league to cover for him in Walker, I think that helps a lot.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:14:46 am
Disagree. Recovery speed - or rather speed - is a priceless asset for a centre back in the modern game. Without it a centre back is almost useless. The days of the crafty but slow centre back are over now.

Virgil is faster than most and it's one of the reasons we play like we do. I thought  about it a lot during our massacre of Man United when Maguire twice gave up the chase in pursuit of our forwards. You wouldn't see that happen with Van Dijk. I thought about it again during the closing stages of the Arsenal game when Nketiah - who is very quick - seemed to have beaten the offside trap on the Liverpool left. Within a couple of seconds VVD was goal-side. As it turned outthe Arsenal forward was flagged for offside anyway, but the ease with which Virgil recovered and overtook the man was incredibly impressive.

I mentioned that in here after the Arsenal game Yorky and no one seemed to acknowledge it, but they are straight in here to point out his lack of pace when he's a bit tired. It's comical, it really is.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 10:25:42 am
I mentioned that in here after the Arsenal game Yorky and no one seemed to acknowledge it, but they are straight in here to point out his lack of pace when he's a bit tired. It's comical, it really is.

I'm not sure if its just a football thing in general, or more specific to us. Its like people take it personally if a player isn't quite where they want him to be. You see it with Naby too, go extra hard on him because he's not as good people wanted him to be.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 10:23:44 am
John Terry never really played in the systems us and City do, and Dias has the fastest player in the league to cover for him in Walker, I think that helps a lot.
The post generalized that defenders will be "almost useless" without it which is false.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:30:57 am
I'm not sure if its just a football thing in general, or more specific to us. Its like people take it personally if a player isn't quite where they want him to be. You see it with Naby too, go extra hard on him because he's not as good people wanted him to be.

I think it's a football thing in general really, but we notice it more when it involves our own players. If you look back on this thread while Virgil was out, there will be tens of posts from people saying it will take him a year to get back up to full speed when he starts playing again. Now you have people in here after nearly every game wondering why he isn't up back up to full speed yet. He's only back playing 4/5 months. Mind boggling, it truly is.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 10:25:42 am
I mentioned that in here after the Arsenal game Yorky and no one seemed to acknowledge it, but they are straight in here to point out his lack of pace when he's a bit tired. It's comical, it really is.

Good stuff! I didn't see the post-match thread and therefore missed that. But I'm glad someone appreciated it. It was brilliant to watch. Scary if you were an Arsenal fan.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 10:23:44 am
John Terry never really played in the systems us and City do, and Dias has the fastest player in the league to cover for him in Walker, I think that helps a lot.
John Terry played in a high line when Villas-Boas was manager at Chelsea and was routinely caught out.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:31:49 am
The post generalized that defenders will be "almost useless" without it which is false.

OK, I'll concede this much. Your slow centre back is not entirely useless if he's playing in a low-block team which is willing to concede at least half the pitch to the opposition and at least 70 per-cent possession. 
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:20:22 am
Our offside trap seems to have been found out. Runners from deep and a lofted pass do the trick.
We've still won far more offsides than any other side in the league. How many goals have we conceded as a direct result of the trap being sprung?

You can't isolate one instance of a system failing without considering all the times it worked.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
Quote from: redmark on Today at 10:55:55 am
We've still won far more offsides than any other side in the league. How many goals have we conceded as a direct result of the trap being sprung?

You can't isolate one instance of a system failing without considering all the times it worked.
I can't say off the top of my head by xG will be a better indicator. Thankfully, our hansome GK regularly comes up with fantastic saves.

What I don't like about it is that it gives the other team momentum.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:00:17 am
I can't say off the top of my head by xG will be a better indicator. Thankfully, our hansome GK regularly comes up with fantastic saves.
But you said off the top of your head that it had "been found out". :)
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
Quote from: redmark on Today at 11:01:17 am
But you said off the top of your head that it had "been found out". :)
The eye test. It was too easy for Palace.

I'm glad we won because it's easier to gloss over it.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
Quote from: redmark on Today at 10:55:55 am
We've still won far more offsides than any other side in the league. How many goals have we conceded as a direct result of the trap being sprung?

You can't isolate one instance of a system failing without considering all the times it worked.


"I love the high line and the offside trap when it works. I just wish Klopp would cut out the stupid occasions when it doesn't. No idea why he doesn't do this. I would."
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:04:54 am
The eye test. It was too easy for Palace.

I'm glad we won because it's easier to gloss over it.

I have a terrible memory for specific incidents in a game, but of Palace's best 4 or 5 chances I recall, I think only one was a failed offside trap. Two at the end of the first half were sloppy passes by us; the lob was the right side of the side too open, Trent and Matip getting drawn to the ball and not winning it; the backheel I don't recall the entire buildup, but by the time that chance arose we were defending within our six yard box. The goal was a failed offside trap.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
Just looking back at the Palace goal and VVD is pretty much in a no win situation. Matip has moved too far away from VVD and over towards Trent and is really caught in no-mans land. For me he should be positioned pretty much where Edouard is standing so he can cut out the passing lane.

VVD is left trying to hold the same line as Matip in the hope that Edourado strays offside but also needs to be prepared to pressure him if hes played in, while he also has a runner behind him. Hes pretty much left 2 on 1.



Its not too dissimilar to the Chelsea equaliser the other week;


Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
Quote from: redmark on Today at 11:17:13 am
I have a terrible memory for specific incidents in a game, but of Palace's best 4 or 5 chances I recall, I think only one was a failed offside trap. Two at the end of the first half were sloppy passes by us; the lob was the right side of the side too open, Trent and Matip getting drawn to the ball and not winning it; the backheel I don't recall the entire buildup, but by the time that chance arose we were defending within our six yard box. The goal was a failed offside trap.

Yep, agree with most of this. The back-heel, I think was cross from the left that landed on to Edouard, and he tried to play someone else in with a pass, which Trent intercepted but the ball fell back to Edouard for the back-heel. And even the goal could've been dealt with better if Matip had marked Edouard instead of vacating his area and if VVD was not left to look at both Edouard and Mateta behind his shoulder as a through ball could have been played to any of the two players, it was a brilliant through-ball in the end to find Mateta.

As Funky_Gibbons said, VVD was left in a no win situation, and it wouldn't have been a failed offside trap, had Matip done his job in the first place.
