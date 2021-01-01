Thing is the reality is we do change it up within games. We werent pressing them like monsters in their own half from 60/70 onwards. If your defensive approach changes at the top end its going to have to change at the back too. And, to be fair, it obviously does, because the defence did drop deeper in the 2nd half.



There is also an issue with recovery runs. Gomez used to be, who knows now, but used to be absolute lightning and was able to recover, and obviously Van Dijk would eat up the ground too. Matip doesnt offer the recovery pace Gomez once did and Van Dijk seems to be intentionally playing the game at 75% speed most of the time. It doesnt seem like hes got another speed to go too when the emergency situations arrive. Im not really sure what this is, perhaps its just perception and the knee injury making me more sensitive to any possibility hes lost something physically but its interesting that others have noticed it. Maybe he doesnt have the extra 20% anymore, maybe hes subconsciously staying in 4 gear because he doesnt trust his knee.