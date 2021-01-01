« previous next »
Author Topic: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!  (Read 1053775 times)

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10200 on: Today at 04:20:48 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 04:14:52 pm
Looked very slow today. Players were running in behind him with ease and he was just jogging back with no sign of showing a bit of pace to make up the yards on them.

Hes lost some pace, he was so fast before he could almost afford to be casual. The hope is he can regain some of that explosiveness back next season, but who knows?
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10201 on: Today at 04:23:19 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 04:20:48 pm
Hes lost some pace, he was so fast before he could almost afford to be casual. The hope is he can regain some of that explosiveness back next season, but who knows?

Not sure about that, the Villa game we lost 7-3 the same thing was happening, pre ACL injury.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10202 on: Today at 04:25:47 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 04:20:48 pm
Hes lost some pace, he was so fast before he could almost afford to be casual. The hope is he can regain some of that explosiveness back next season, but who knows?
He's quick enough mate. Even Usain Bolt would struggle in our setup if we played him at centreback.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10203 on: Today at 04:28:14 pm »
He completely stunk the place out today defensively, for me anyway, but some header and a wins a win. We dont give palace anything like that set of chances with him at his peak though.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10204 on: Today at 04:31:52 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 04:28:14 pm
He completely stunk the place out today defensively, for me anyway, but some header and a wins a win. We dont give palace anything like that set of chances with him at his peak though.
Stunk the place out

Wow.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10205 on: Today at 04:33:28 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 04:25:47 pm
He's quick enough mate. Even Usain Bolt would struggle in our setup if we played him at centreback.

Then we have to drop the line more often
Our obsession with trying to catch played offside when theres no pressure on the ball is just a fundamental mistake
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10206 on: Today at 04:36:35 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 04:33:28 pm
Then we have to drop the line more often
Our obsession with trying to catch played offside when theres no pressure on the ball is just a fundamental mistake
Spot on.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10207 on: Today at 04:36:49 pm »
Was definitely missing some acceleration today, but hopefully fatigue rather than anything more permanent. The problem I think today with the 'high line' wasn't so much how high it was, but that it wasn't much of a line at times. Again, a bit of tiredness affecting our concentration. It might be good to see a little more rotation and make use of the pace of Gomez and Konate after the break, though.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10208 on: Today at 05:51:19 pm »
Stunk the place out while scoring an unstoppable opener and spreading the play so well first half that the pitch was huge enough to score the kind of goal we scored for the second. But yeah, apart from that he stunk the place out.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10209 on: Today at 07:06:14 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 04:33:28 pm
Then we have to drop the line more often
Our obsession with trying to catch played offside when theres no pressure on the ball is just a fundamental mistake

Isn't that a bit like the chicken and the egg though. Which comes first if you start dropping then you absolutely kill our press. You also allow the opposition to just go long without beating our press.

The 2nd goal against Arsenal and the penalty today came about through keeping the high line and then taking advantage of their high line.

We drop off and they can just go long and look to win 2nd balls.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10210 on: Today at 07:08:55 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 05:51:19 pm
Stunk the place out while scoring an unstoppable opener and spreading the play so well first half that the pitch was huge enough to score the kind of goal we scored for the second. But yeah, apart from that he stunk the place out.
Yeah we could certainly do with a few "stinkers" like that...
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10211 on: Today at 07:11:45 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:06:14 pm
Isn't that a bit like the chicken and the egg though. Which comes first if you start dropping then you absolutely kill our press. You also allow the opposition to just go long without beating our press.

The 2nd goal against Arsenal and the penalty today came about through keeping the high line and then taking advantage of their high line.

We drop off and they can just go long and look to win 2nd balls.
The problem is that we play high without pressing the player in possession. If we want to play high, we HAVE to press and if we can't press, we should drop deep.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10212 on: Today at 07:23:10 pm »
I'd say he's 80-90% back to where he was pre-injury which still makes him one of the best in the world. However, I'm hoping we can rest him a bit more in the second half of the season and I'm expecting we'll see VVD back to 100% either later this year or for the start of next year.  It is incredible he's paying as well as he is given the injury he suffered.

That said, one thing I have noticed this year is a more conservative streak in his defending which is showing up as a reluctance to engage closely when the opposition is attacking.  For example, there was a chance in the first half where it was just VVD and the Palace player and VVD forced him to go and shoot on his right which was great.  However, his subsequent movement was too casual and he let the player get the shot away when he should have been on top of him trying to block that shot.  We've seen him make that type of play numerous times in the past (think what he did to Mane before we signed him) so I think it's more of a confidence issue that he's still not as aggressive as he used to be. 

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10213 on: Today at 07:37:43 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:11:45 pm
The problem is that we play high without pressing the player in possession. If we want to play high, we HAVE to press and if we can't press, we should drop deep.

Thinks its more complex than that. We do press, and we do it very well, but if the press is beaten and an oppo player has the ball under no pressure, then that's when the defensive line needs to react and drop. Imo.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10214 on: Today at 07:41:54 pm »
We play a tightrope walking style of football and sometimes it's not foolproof - I think that's about the size of it.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10215 on: Today at 07:43:58 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:06:14 pm
Isn't that a bit like the chicken and the egg though. Which comes first if you start dropping then you absolutely kill our press. You also allow the opposition to just go long without beating our press.

The 2nd goal against Arsenal and the penalty today came about through keeping the high line and then taking advantage of their high line.

We drop off and they can just go long and look to win 2nd balls.

Have to agree with this.

Also, someone saying 'stunk the place out'? Wow..

If anyone was at struggling it was our midfield and the right side of our defense. But even they didn't 'stink the place out'. We just failed to control the game more and invited pressure, which would've been worse had we dropped further back.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10216 on: Today at 07:48:55 pm »
Quote from: wige on Today at 07:37:43 pm
Thinks its more complex than that. We do press, and we do it very well, but if the press is beaten and an oppo player has the ball under no pressure, then that's when the defensive line needs to react and drop. Imo.

If the defense reacts and keep running back, that would be Skrtelesque, and we would be lambasted for doing that, imo. The right thing is to reduce the gap between our midfield and defense when the opposition runs at you, so that the midfield or the defense can nick it in front of the attacker. If the midfield is lose and leave space in front of our defense, like they did today, they're asking for trouble and the opposition can play through-balls behind the defense.

For example, if Hendo gets beaten, then Fabinho has to go back and cover and vice versa. Similarly with Jones. The whole midfield can't stay in a line and then allow a free run at our defense when one of the midfielders gets beaten.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10217 on: Today at 07:51:07 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 05:51:19 pm
Stunk the place out while scoring an unstoppable opener and spreading the play so well first half that the pitch was huge enough to score the kind of goal we scored for the second. But yeah, apart from that he stunk the place out.

Not sure I'd go that far. I think he had a good game in parts but looked a little sloppy on a few occasions. He wasn't consistently poor however. The same could be said of a lot of our players particularly early in the 2nd half where Palace piled on the pressure and we were particularly sloppy and careless with our ball protection and our movement.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10218 on: Today at 07:52:05 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 05:51:19 pm
Stunk the place out while scoring an unstoppable opener and spreading the play so well first half that the pitch was huge enough to score the kind of goal we scored for the second. But yeah, apart from that he stunk the place out.
Game of opinions innit. I didnt think he was very good at all. Ill not lose any sleep over it like but some of the chances they had were down to him and against a better team we get badly punished today. If he didnt stink the place out he was maybe a bit whiffy at times. Lets all just get along.
 
 
 
 
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10219 on: Today at 07:54:57 pm »
Need to get Joe next to him again.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10220 on: Today at 07:57:31 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 07:54:57 pm
Need to get Joe next to him again.

Pleaseeeeee.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10221 on: Today at 07:57:48 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 07:52:05 pm
Game of opinions innit. I didnt think he was very good at all. Ill not lose any sleep over it like but some of the chances they had were down to him and against a better team we get badly punished today. If he didnt stink the place out he was maybe a bit whiffy at times. Lets all just get along.
Which chances do you think were down to him out of interest?
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10222 on: Today at 07:59:56 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 07:57:48 pm
Which chances do you think were down to him out of interest?

Im sure everyone will do a great job explaining any of said chances werent in fact down to Virg so Ill just say I was wrong and bow out. Have a good evening all.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10223 on: Today at 08:00:20 pm »
Some people are just spoilt. Being critical of Virgil today. :butt
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10224 on: Today at 08:01:18 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 07:52:05 pm
Game of opinions innit. I didnt think he was very good at all. Ill not lose any sleep over it like but some of the chances they had were down to him and against a better team we get badly punished today. If he didnt stink the place out he was maybe a bit whiffy at times. Lets all just get along.

I agree with the last line mate, but don't we get hyperbolic when being negative about our players at times during a drop off to their usually high levels? There's a long way between being whiffy at times and stinking the place out, mate. Isn't exactly great to read that stuff.

Anyway, hope he's back to his best in the last 2-3 months, we need it for the CL and run-in.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10225 on: Today at 08:14:06 pm »
i wonder if the problem is a decline in Firminos overall game? he doesnt lead the press the way he used to . not having a go at him. he has had injuries and the role he has played for us is extremely demanding.  the problem is how on earth do you find another Firmino.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10226 on: Today at 08:16:25 pm »
this thing about his pace, or rather his seemingly 'jog' running back rather than sprinting, i've noticed it in the last few matches, the thing is, this isn't a pre/post injury thing, this is a start of the season/now thing - he wasn't doing this 'jog' even when first back, to me it's like he's running within himself as tho avoiding full out sprint as tho he's protecting a strain or known tightening kind of thing, like players have when nursing a tight hamstring

not a physio so my language is clumsy but i imagine you get the gist

anyway, that might be the worst game he's had for us, wasn't just the 'jog', some decisions and executions were off as well

not losing sleep over it cos it wasn't his normal self
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10227 on: Today at 08:53:13 pm »
If it tightness or injury he is protecting, he should be fine after this break.

I think Palace are also one of the few teams we would fact who can sort of exploit our super high line. In the first half, when we were extremely comfortable, our back line was about 10-15 yards inside the Palace half. Obviously went back a bit in the 2nd half but still super high by relative standards.

Overall, I think reading too much into this "lack of pace" etc - you can't expect to have a clear superiority over every opposition. Most PL teams have a very high level of skill and athleticism and you can't be Usain Bolt type head and shoulders above the opposition every time.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10228 on: Today at 09:26:09 pm »
Not the CB I was expecting to see getting slaughtered today
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10229 on: Today at 09:36:44 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:26:09 pm
Not the CB I was expecting to see getting slaughtered today


It's a strange one. Before I couldn't understand how people could be so quick to stick the knife in after a loss, it's now even happening after wins as well. RAWK is a strange place sometimes.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10230 on: Today at 09:38:45 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 07:59:56 pm
Im sure everyone will do a great job explaining any of said chances werent in fact down to Virg so Ill just say I was wrong and bow out. Have a good evening all.

Yeah, good idea. Good evening to you, too
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10231 on: Today at 10:00:20 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:26:09 pm
Not the CB I was expecting to see getting slaughtered today

It's weird isn't it? Matip was clearly struggling, Trent was doing his thing of straying to midfield and leaving our right side open while jogging back, while Fabinho wasn't having the greatest game himself either, but all I can see is praises for him scoring the penalty with other specific players being targeted instead.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10232 on: Today at 10:03:07 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 07:54:57 pm
Need to get Joe next to him again.

What???
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10233 on: Today at 10:16:46 pm »
Two bits of defensive play stood out to me today from Virgil; the first was showing Elise on to his weaker right foot when Matip gave the ball away just outside the area. Something a lot of defenders are struggling to do whenever I watch Palace this season.

The second is that he was very much in possession to make a goal saving block when Mateta rounded Alisson. Had he got it on target, Virgil would have been in position to hack the ball away. Not a bad recovery run considering the head start Mateta had when Elise slipped him in.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10234 on: Today at 10:22:10 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 10:16:46 pm
Two bits of defensive play stood out to me today from Virgil; the first was showing Elise on to his weaker right foot when Matip gave the ball away just outside the area. Something a lot of defenders are struggling to do whenever I watch Palace this season.
Im fairly sure this chance is amongst those people are saying he was at fault for but youre right it is actually a good bit of defending. One on one in his penalty area he gave Olise only one way to go, on his weaker foot at a narrower angle. It was a good save by Alisson but VVD helped make it that much easier.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10235 on: Today at 10:42:50 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 10:22:10 pm
Im fairly sure this chance is amongst those people are saying he was at fault for but youre right it is actually a good bit of defending. One on one in his penalty area he gave Olise only one way to go, on his weaker foot at a narrower angle. It was a good save by Alisson but VVD helped make it that much easier.
I've not had him 'at fault' for anything, but it was the chance from Firmino giving the ball away that had VVD looking like he was treading treacle. Hopefully nothing more than a bit of fatigue.
