I'd say he's 80-90% back to where he was pre-injury which still makes him one of the best in the world. However, I'm hoping we can rest him a bit more in the second half of the season and I'm expecting we'll see VVD back to 100% either later this year or for the start of next year. It is incredible he's paying as well as he is given the injury he suffered.



That said, one thing I have noticed this year is a more conservative streak in his defending which is showing up as a reluctance to engage closely when the opposition is attacking. For example, there was a chance in the first half where it was just VVD and the Palace player and VVD forced him to go and shoot on his right which was great. However, his subsequent movement was too casual and he let the player get the shot away when he should have been on top of him trying to block that shot. We've seen him make that type of play numerous times in the past (think what he did to Mane before we signed him) so I think it's more of a confidence issue that he's still not as aggressive as he used to be.



