this thing about his pace, or rather his seemingly 'jog' running back rather than sprinting, i've noticed it in the last few matches, the thing is, this isn't a pre/post injury thing, this is a start of the season/now thing - he wasn't doing this 'jog' even when first back, to me it's like he's running within himself as tho avoiding full out sprint as tho he's protecting a strain or known tightening kind of thing, like players have when nursing a tight hamstring
not a physio so my language is clumsy but i imagine you get the gist
anyway, that might be the worst game he's had for us, wasn't just the 'jog', some decisions and executions were off as well
not losing sleep over it cos it wasn't his normal self