Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
January 14, 2022, 09:58:24 am
Quote from: lgvkarlos on January 13, 2022, 10:20:54 pm
Yep, he looks a good yard off pre injury Virg.

It takes a long time after an ACL. Laporte was mostly a sub last season after his, Virg is starting every week.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
Yesterday at 05:57:52 pm
Definitely on the decline.

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
Yesterday at 06:08:06 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 05:57:52 pm
Definitely on the decline.



Indeed. Sell him this window.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
Yesterday at 06:53:04 pm
See it says Liverpool rank. Thats within the club. What are his stats compared to other PL players?
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
Yesterday at 06:57:20 pm
Quote from: Penfold78 on Yesterday at 06:53:04 pm
See it says Liverpool rank. Thats within the club. What are his stats compared to other PL players?

Not sure I care, I'd not swap him for any other CB in the world.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
Yesterday at 07:00:03 pm
Quote from: Penfold78 on Yesterday at 06:53:04 pm
See it says Liverpool rank. Thats within the club. What are his stats compared to other PL players?

1. Virge
2. Other liverpool players
3. The Rest
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
Yesterday at 08:37:50 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 05:57:52 pm
Definitely on the decline.



Not on the decline but not back to his previous level as of yet, who knows if he gets back, that level of defender he was probably the best cb of all time if were just talking peak form.

Looks a little slower and less explosive, still better than every other Cb in the league though.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
Yesterday at 08:59:22 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 05:57:52 pm
Definitely on the decline.


Just get rid.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
Yesterday at 09:01:06 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 08:37:50 pm
Not on the decline but not back to his previous level as of yet, who knows if he gets back, that level of defender he was probably the best cb of all time if were just talking peak form.

Looks a little less slower and explosive, still better than every other Cb in the league though.
I think his pace is fine. We wouldn't be playing so high if it wasn't. He hasn't come back as dominant in the air which is understandable but he is still the best in the world.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
Yesterday at 09:33:57 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:59:22 pm
Just get rid.
He should still be able to fetch a few bob.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
Yesterday at 11:04:37 pm
He's gone from being a contender for the greatest centre back of all time to merely being a contender for the best in the world currently. That's what a drop in form is for him.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
Yesterday at 11:32:58 pm
Reckon hes still getting back to his best and could well see the best from him in the last couple of months of the season when itll be most crucial.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
Yesterday at 11:51:36 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 08:37:50 pm
Looks a little less slower and explosive
so ... he's faster?
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
Yesterday at 11:59:52 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:51:36 pm
so ... he's faster?

Sorry I meant more. ;D
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
Today at 01:26:24 am
Hes clearly not been pre-ACL Virg but hes still shown glimpses of the form that made him the very best. Marshalling Lukaku at Anfield and his performance last night were both performances right out of the top drawer.

No concerns over him at all
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
Today at 02:32:07 am
gonna play devils advocate, those are overall numbers not averages and he's played at least 3 more games than Matip, probably 16-17 more than Gomez, more than any of our midfielders. At a guess probably only Mane, Salah and Jota have played more.

I'm even gonna go as far as to expect Matip to have better averages especially in dribbles :D
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
Today at 08:16:00 am
He had to turn on the jets at one stage against Nketiah last night and you could see the burst is still there. It was given offside but it was good to see. As someone said earlier it takes ages to get back to your best after an ACL, the fact he's even out on the pitch and still one of the best in the world shows just how good he is.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
Today at 08:43:16 am

Ah, yes, but.....ah, no, but.....yes, but, no, but, go give yer head's a wobble, but...
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
Today at 09:53:52 am
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 11:32:58 pm
Reckon hes still getting back to his best and could well see the best from him in the last couple of months of the season when itll be most crucial.

Think Virg is a almost a benchmark/parallel for the team.

A season lost due to injury and whilst the season up to till now has been very good, it was always going to take time to shake off last season and hit the levels of 2018 - 2020.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
Today at 10:34:39 am
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 05:57:52 pm
Definitely on the decline.



Would be interesting to see where he ranks league wide rather than just Liverpool.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
Today at 10:38:50 am
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 05:57:52 pm
Definitely on the decline.



He's no Harry Maguire that's for sure.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
Today at 10:42:19 am
Im pretty sure those stats arent remotely right. 4 blocks all season? That seems rubbish. The PL site has his stats all far, far better than those
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
Today at 10:43:41 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:42:19 am
Im pretty sure those stats arent remotely right. 4 blocks all season? That seems rubbish. The PL site has his stats all far, far better than those

I reckon it's from about a month into the season, based on the touches and passes.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
Today at 10:53:34 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:34:39 am
Would be interesting to see where he ranks league wide rather than just Liverpool.
Theres plenty of sites where you can get that information but its all a bit meaningless without context though.

For example we have the second highest possession stats in the league, averaging 62.4%. So we do a lot less defending than say Newcastle or Burnley who have the lowest possession.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
Today at 10:55:16 am
I think Matip had been better than him this season overall, but he's still Top 3 in the world and definitely better than Dias. Also, even if keeps up the current level for another 4-5 seasons, he will be regarded as a Top 5-10 CB ever, just like how Stevie is a Top 5-10 B2B CM ever.

He will be in the shouts to be the best ever Liverpool player, that's for sure. His level before the injury for 2-3 seasons was Baresi, Beckenbauer peak levels imo.

He's still extremely dominant aerially, but he has been beaten a couple of times in ground duels which almost never happened pre-injury. It's still understandable. If he ever recovers the pre-injury form, it will be a bonus, if not, he is still great.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
Today at 10:58:21 am
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 10:53:34 am
Theres plenty of sites where you can get that information but its all a bit meaningless without context though.

For example we have the second highest possession stats in the league, averaging 62.4%. So we do a lot less defending than say Newcastle or Burnley who have the lowest possession.

Yeah, more informative than plain numbers will be percentage of duels won, ground and aerial. I'm guessing he will be one of the best in the league in those. I think he's also one of the most progressive passers from CB.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
Today at 11:10:41 am
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 10:58:21 am
Yeah, more informative than plain numbers will be percentage of duels won, ground and aerial. I'm guessing he will be one of the best in the league in those. I think he's also one of the most progressive passers from CB.
If you look at average aerial duels won per game you get;

Matip - 4.06
VVD - 3.84
Konate - 3.71

Percentage of aerial duels

Matip - 73.9
VVD - 72.3
Konate - 74.3

So theyre all similar on percentage of aerial duels won.

Im fairly sceptical on some of the ground duels stats, for example a successful tackle is often considered when possession is regained.

And clearances are completely useless without context.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
Today at 11:17:11 am
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 11:10:41 am
If you look at average aerial duels won per game you get;

Matip - 4.06
VVD - 3.84
Konate - 3.71

Percentage of aerial duels

Matip - 73.9
VVD - 72.3
Konate - 74.3

So theyre all similar on percentage of aerial duels won.

Im fairly sceptical on some of the ground duels stats, for example a successful tackle is often considered when possession is regained.

And clearances are completely useless without context.

Wow, all three are extremely dominant in the air..
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
Today at 11:31:54 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on January 10, 2022, 03:23:53 pm
It's probably more like 1% in actuality, but when you look at what he was producing pre-injury and now, I'd be fairly confident in saying there's still 5-10 CBs in better form than him at present in world football, and pre-injury, absolutely zero that you could make a case for being better than Van Dijk without sounding stupid.

Right now, Matip, Ruben Dias, Skriniar, Diego Carlos, Marquinhos and little Rudiger are probably all outperforming VVD consistently. I'd maybe even argue for the inclusion of Konate. We know when he's right, he's better than all of these players by some way, however good most are. So I reframe my statement - better than 99% but you must admit he's not quite right still?

With the type of injury he had, general wisdom is as you say - 18 months. He was just back playing a lot of minutes for both ourselves and the Dutch National side very very quickly after his rehab.

Mate, I agree with Matip and maybe Rudiger, but on what basis are you saying that the likes of Dias, Skriniar and Marquinhos have been outperforming him consistently, let alone Diego Carlos, whose inclusion is ridiculous.

5-10 CBs better than him, even on current form, is ridiculous. I can't think of that many good CBs at all.

Bundesliga has no good defenders at that level. The last ones they had were Boateng and Hummel's when they were at their peak. Upamecano isn't consistent and Sule isn't at that level. In Serie-A, Bonucci and Chiellini are done - only Skriniar is really good, and even he isn't at VVD's level, even the current one. Neither is Marquinhos from Ligue 1, who is also good Btw. Among La Lita veterans, Pique has been long done, Godin has moved on and is done as well, Ramos is way past his peak and at PSG, Varane is struggling at United. Only Alaba is good and even he isn't aerially good. As for Dias, he has declined from his standards of last season statistically and is protected by City's possession and tactics.

So, apart from Matip and maybe Rudiger, who are those 5-10 CBs again?
