It's probably more like 1% in actuality, but when you look at what he was producing pre-injury and now, I'd be fairly confident in saying there's still 5-10 CBs in better form than him at present in world football, and pre-injury, absolutely zero that you could make a case for being better than Van Dijk without sounding stupid.



Right now, Matip, Ruben Dias, Skriniar, Diego Carlos, Marquinhos and little Rudiger are probably all outperforming VVD consistently. I'd maybe even argue for the inclusion of Konate. We know when he's right, he's better than all of these players by some way, however good most are. So I reframe my statement - better than 99% but you must admit he's not quite right still?



With the type of injury he had, general wisdom is as you say - 18 months. He was just back playing a lot of minutes for both ourselves and the Dutch National side very very quickly after his rehab.



Mate, I agree with Matip and maybe Rudiger, but on what basis are you saying that the likes of Dias, Skriniar and Marquinhos have been outperforming him consistently, let alone Diego Carlos, whose inclusion is ridiculous.5-10 CBs better than him, even on current form, is ridiculous. I can't think of that many good CBs at all.Bundesliga has no good defenders at that level. The last ones they had were Boateng and Hummel's when they were at their peak. Upamecano isn't consistent and Sule isn't at that level. In Serie-A, Bonucci and Chiellini are done - only Skriniar is really good, and even he isn't at VVD's level, even the current one. Neither is Marquinhos from Ligue 1, who is also good Btw. Among La Lita veterans, Pique has been long done, Godin has moved on and is done as well, Ramos is way past his peak and at PSG, Varane is struggling at United. Only Alaba is good and even he isn't aerially good. As for Dias, he has declined from his standards of last season statistically and is protected by City's possession and tactics.So, apart from Matip and maybe Rudiger, who are those 5-10 CBs again?