I'm not sure if he has been brought back a bit too quickly. He's still better than 90% of CBs out there, but he's still not himself. Even his decision making has been effected and it's potentially due to a lack of trust in his body. Even aerially he doesn't feel dominant - I took a look at the stats and he's still very good, but not where he was at his peak.



A few times recently he's been a bit narrow with his vision when facing his own goal with a player pursuing, then either playing risky passes back or just clearing into touch in a much more rudimentary way then we're used to seeing from VVD.



He will be back I'm sure, but it's still a bit concerning to see. His attacking passing seems unaffected which is good to see.



Whatever happens, I believe we were privileged to get three seasons of the best Centre Half to ever grace the Premier League. Hopefully there's more of that to come.