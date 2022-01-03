« previous next »
Author Topic: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!  (Read 1044519 times)

Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10120 on: January 3, 2022, 09:32:27 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on January  3, 2022, 09:00:16 am
I think he could get across. Before the pass is made it looks like hes about to but then doesnt. Hes got the pace to get there. At the very minimum he can put pressure on Pulisic so that he doesnt have so much time to basically pass it into the keepers top left. He ends up covering the same area that Tsimikas is.

For the record I thought he was good yesterday. I dont think he looked his best but it wasnt an easy game for a CB.
He was in a lose-lose situation. If he came across, Pulisic would have been able to square it for a certain goal. The question is why we keep putting our defenders in these positoons.
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10121 on: January 3, 2022, 09:34:15 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on January  3, 2022, 09:32:27 am
He was in a lose-lose situation. If he came across, Pulisic would have been able to square it for a certain goal. The question is why we keep putting our defenders in these positoons.
Can't argue with that.
Offline bornandbRED

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10122 on: January 3, 2022, 03:02:40 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on January  3, 2022, 04:28:06 am
I think you are probably talking about the 2nd goal. Quite simply he was never going to get across, so his job is to protect the LHS of the box which he does.

I thought he could have got across but fair point by someone else about him marking another player which could have made it easy for Pulisic to square the ball.

Thought Konate/Henderson had to do better. If Konate drops off instead of half heartedly Lovren style challenging Kante and Henderson properly tracks Pulisic then the situation is averted.
Offline ApfelStudel

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10123 on: January 3, 2022, 04:03:17 pm »
He is still not back to being the absolute dominator that he was before the injury and I am wondering whether it might have to do with confidence. It might be just me but he doesn't seem to be oozing confidence like he used to (like two years ago every time he would get in a one-on-one situation he just looked like he was 100% sure he would come out on top; you could see it on him). He also does not seem to be shouting orders to the other players in the backline like he used to. These two things could be related. Or I might be 100% wrong.
Offline Luke1980

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10124 on: January 3, 2022, 04:13:15 pm »
Quote from: ApfelStudel on January  3, 2022, 04:03:17 pm
He is still not back to being the absolute dominator that he was before the injury and I am wondering whether it might have to do with confidence. It might be just me but he doesn't seem to be oozing confidence like he used to (like two years ago every time he would get in a one-on-one situation he just looked like he was 100% sure he would come out on top; you could see it on him). He also does not seem to be shouting orders to the other players in the backline like he used to. These two things could be related. Or I might be 100% wrong.

You're not wrong in my opinion. His body language isn't the same; a little subdued/disinterested looking at times. Part of this could be Covid. I am recovering from it at the moment and it has affected me mentally as well as physically - like a lingering hangover that I cannot quite shake off.

He probably needs some kind of spark to happen in a game, where he pulls out a great tackle or something and he realises he is 'back' and can still do what he could. Was hoping the goal he scored might be the catalyst.

In a word, his play is lacking the usual 'authority' both mentally and physically - and as you say the defence is probably suffering from his lack of mojo. Needs to find his voice again.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10125 on: January 3, 2022, 04:15:20 pm »
I think we have defended really well this season when we needed to defend. Its when the shape in front is ragged that we concede. When under the cosh against Chelsea and City, we didnt give much away.
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10126 on: January 3, 2022, 05:44:24 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on January  3, 2022, 04:15:20 pm
I think we have defended really well this season when we needed to defend. Its when the shape in front is ragged that we concede. When under the cosh against Chelsea and City, we didnt give much away.

Depends. The season when we won the league and the one before that, defensively we were beasts. Everyone was talking about VVD for a reason. He alone won us plenty of points (by not allowing to drop them). Not only he was brilliant at defending, but also making everyone around him better, and encouraging them also. This season he's not even half that.
Offline RedForeverTT

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10127 on: January 3, 2022, 06:22:42 pm »
Quote from: ApfelStudel on January  3, 2022, 04:03:17 pm
He is still not back to being the absolute dominator that he was before the injury and I am wondering whether it might have to do with confidence. It might be just me but he doesn't seem to be oozing confidence like he used to (like two years ago every time he would get in a one-on-one situation he just looked like he was 100% sure he would come out on top; you could see it on him). He also does not seem to be shouting orders to the other players in the backline like he used to. These two things could be related. Or I might be 100% wrong.

A little bit of everything. He also did not have a regular partner this season. Joe Gomez brought the best out of VVD with pace and power and doing the things VVD asked him to do. Matip lacked the pace and Konate lacked the PL experience. I think we would have done better had Robertson been available yesterday but that is a moot point now.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10128 on: January 3, 2022, 06:24:19 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on January  3, 2022, 05:44:24 pm
Depends. The season when we won the league and the one before that, defensively we were beasts. Everyone was talking about VVD for a reason. He alone won us plenty of points (by not allowing to drop them). Not only he was brilliant at defending, but also making everyone around him better, and encouraging them also. This season he's not even half that.

The difference between those seasons and this one in our approach is mainly tactical.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10129 on: January 3, 2022, 06:26:15 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on January  3, 2022, 09:32:27 am
He was in a lose-lose situation. If he came across, Pulisic would have been able to square it for a certain goal. The question is why we keep putting our defenders in these positoons.

Pulisic's ' goal came from almost the same position as Lookman's the other night.
Offline FlashGordon

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10130 on: January 3, 2022, 09:50:47 pm »
He's only been back playing 3 or 4 months. Players usually take at least a year to fully come back. He's still boss.
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10131 on: Today at 03:00:54 pm »
I'm not sure if he has been brought back a bit too quickly. He's still better than 90% of CBs out there, but he's still not himself. Even his decision making has been effected and it's potentially due to a lack of trust in his body. Even aerially he doesn't feel dominant - I took a look at the stats and he's still very good, but not where he was at his peak.

A few times recently he's been a bit narrow with his vision when facing his own goal with a player pursuing, then either playing risky passes back or just clearing into touch in a much more rudimentary way then we're used to seeing from VVD.

He will be back I'm sure, but it's still a bit concerning to see. His attacking passing seems unaffected which is good to see.

Whatever happens, I believe we were privileged to get three seasons of the best Centre Half to ever grace the Premier League. Hopefully there's more of that to come.
Online AndyMuller

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10132 on: Today at 03:03:18 pm »
I'd put Gomez next to him like the partnership we had when we won the league by a canter. I think that is our best CB partnership as good as Matip is.
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10133 on: Today at 03:05:10 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 03:03:18 pm
I'd put Gomez next to him like the partnership we had when we won the league by a canter. I think that is our best CB partnership as good as Matip is.
It's interesting, because Gomez hasn't looked himself in his last few appearances - to be expected though. I do think I've never seen a centre half partnership so dominant and even dismissive of opposition attackers as when those two were at their best.

I actually think Konate and Matip is a more natural feeling partnership, as is Virgil and Joe.

Matip is horribly underrated though, he's legitimately within his own right one of the best 5-10 centre halves on the planet.
Online Chris~

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10134 on: Today at 03:05:37 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 03:03:18 pm
I'd put Gomez next to him like the partnership we had when we won the league by a canter. I think that is our best CB partnership as good as Matip is.
Gomez has played so little.simce his big injury I think that's impossible to say now.
Online AndyMuller

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10135 on: Today at 03:07:02 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 03:05:10 pm
It's interesting, because Gomez hasn't looked himself in his last few appearances - to be expected though. I do think I've never seen a centre half partnership so dominant and even dismissive of opposition attackers as when those two were at their best.

I actually think Konate and Matip is a more natural feeling partnership, as is Virgil and Joe.

Matip is horribly underrated though, he's legitimately within his own right one of the best 5-10 centre halves on the planet.

Agree with all of this mate.
Online AndyMuller

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10136 on: Today at 03:08:20 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 03:05:37 pm
Gomez has played so little.simce his big injury I think that's impossible to say now.

I wouldn't say it is impossible to say, we literally pissed the league when they both played together and dominated at the back. Gomez just hasn't broken back into the fold because Matip has been so good and Konate looks decent.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #10137 on: Today at 03:09:46 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 03:00:54 pm
I'm not sure if he has been brought back a bit too quickly. He's still better than 90% of CBs out there, but he's still not himself. Even his decision making has been effected and it's potentially due to a lack of trust in his body. Even aerially he doesn't feel dominant - I took a look at the stats and he's still very good, but not where he was at his peak.

A few times recently he's been a bit narrow with his vision when facing his own goal with a player pursuing, then either playing risky passes back or just clearing into touch in a much more rudimentary way then we're used to seeing from VVD.

He will be back I'm sure, but it's still a bit concerning to see. His attacking passing seems unaffected which is good to see.

Whatever happens, I believe we were privileged to get three seasons of the best Centre Half to ever grace the Premier League. Hopefully there's more of that to come.

Who are the 10% of centre backs better than him?
