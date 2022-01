I thought exactly the same, left Lookman with just the option of shooting near post which Alisson should have covered. I thought Virgil was superb last night, looked back to his old self.



Virg was great, you're right. As was Matip. The defence was basically as sound as you'd want them to be. People are not giving enough to credit to Lookman. The initial run was powerful and intelligent and he was in maximum control of the ball and balanced enough to give himself options by the time he hit the penalty box at pace. The centre backs were on a losing wicket by then. But it still took a brilliant strike from Lookman. The keeper had no chance with the shot. Although he almost got there. What more can you say? Just tip your hat to the striker.