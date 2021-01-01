« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 242 243 244 245 246 [247]   Go Down

Author Topic: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!  (Read 993833 times)

Online Red Being

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 229
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #9840 on: Today at 04:55:54 am »
Not fully back yet.  He will, InshAllah.
fucking pickford...can't subside my anger still.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 242 243 244 245 246 [247]   Go Up
« previous next »
 