It's almost like it could perhaps take some time for him to come back from a horrendous knee injury and show the levels he did before.



I had a similar injury to VVD, I couldn't even play for 18 months and basically had to teach myself to run again when I did come back. I went from semi-pro player to bang average- kick around level with one injury. Probably not equitable comparison, but give him some time, he's done well enough so far.