Haaland is a brilliant player, hopefully he doesnt end at the red mancs. However, that a fucking crap highlight video. Surely VVD and Haaland had many more duals than the episodes highligted here.



They didn't actually that have many. That video was one example, there was another when Van Dijk won a header off a corner against Haaland. I watched the game and the Dutch dominated, Haaland basically got very little service.Van Dijk looked good in the game but Haaland is pretty incredible. Was hardly involved but the second that there was an attack his movement was absolutely brilliant. He hit the post with another shot and should have scored.Once Lewandowski shows some level of drop off, this guy is going to be by quite a big distance the best striker in world football.