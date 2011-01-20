« previous next »
Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!

Schmidt

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
September 2, 2021, 11:30:18 pm
Quote from: keano7 on September  2, 2021, 11:23:22 pm
Yaya Toure took an age to get doing but once he did there was absolutely nothing stopping. Not even Bolt at full pelt.

Sangria

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
September 2, 2021, 11:39:18 pm
Quote from: tubby pls. on September  2, 2021, 05:11:43 pm
The fastest he's ever run was his sprint over to the Arsenal supporters when he scored against them for City.

https://www.funny-games.biz/bad-adebayor.html
him_15

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
September 3, 2021, 03:27:00 am
That push is class.
Believer

Geezer08

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
September 3, 2021, 11:13:23 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on September  2, 2021, 12:13:40 pm
Haaland is amazing. He is very quick as well.

Quote from: dutchkop on September  2, 2021, 11:56:10 am
van Dijk looked good and played well.

However I was again impressed by Haaland (he had 3 good opportunities scored 1, keeper saved and hits the post) - on top of this VVD vs Haaland edit there is another shot on target that hits the upright post.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=64rAERyJtZU
 

Haaland is a brilliant player, hopefully he doesnt end at the red mancs. However, that a fucking crap highlight video. Surely VVD and Haaland had many more duals than the episodes highligted here.
a treeless whopper

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
September 3, 2021, 11:21:51 am
Quote from: Geezer08 on September  3, 2021, 11:13:23 am
Haaland is a brilliant player, hopefully he doesnt end at the red mancs. However, that a fucking crap highlight video. Surely VVD and Haaland had many more duals than the episodes highligted here.

They didn't actually that have many. That video was one example, there was another when Van Dijk won a header off a corner against Haaland. I watched the game and the Dutch dominated, Haaland basically got very little service.

Van Dijk looked good in the game but Haaland is pretty incredible. Was hardly involved but the second that there was an attack his movement was absolutely brilliant. He hit the post with another shot and should have scored.

Once Lewandowski shows some level of drop off, this guy is going to be by quite a big distance the best striker in world football.
Andy82lfc

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
September 3, 2021, 11:24:38 am
Quote from: slaphead on September  2, 2021, 04:25:46 pm
Like Adebayor  ;)



Any excuse to post that, what a nutcase  ;D Talk about inciting a riot.
Welshred

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
September 3, 2021, 11:25:03 am
Quote from: Geezer08 on September  3, 2021, 11:13:23 am
Haaland is a brilliant player, hopefully he doesnt end at the red mancs. However, that a fucking crap highlight video. Surely VVD and Haaland had many more duals than the episodes highligted here.

At the reported 800k a week wages Raiola is trying to get for him there's only two clubs he ends up at...
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
September 3, 2021, 11:30:22 am
Quote from: Welshred on September  3, 2021, 11:25:03 am
At the reported 800k a week wages Raiola is trying to get for him there's only two clubs he ends up at...

Straight replacement for Mbappe?

Anyway any time I see this thread title my heart sinks in case Virgil has succumbed to another injury. :o
slaphead

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
September 3, 2021, 11:35:14 am
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on September  3, 2021, 11:30:22 am
Anyway any time I see this thread title my heart sinks in case Virgil has succumbed to another injury. :o

Same here. Takes me back to the old Daniel Sturridge thread.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
September 3, 2021, 11:36:34 am
Quote from: slaphead on September  3, 2021, 11:35:14 am
Same here. Takes me back to the old Daniel Sturridge thread.

Or the Naby Keita thread - when will the angst and stress end?
slaphead

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
September 3, 2021, 11:38:50 am
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on September  3, 2021, 11:36:34 am
Or the Naby Keita thread - when will the angst and stress end?

haha yeah :-) Wonder if they are the same with the Phil Jones thread over in the Caf
bornandbRED

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
September 3, 2021, 01:16:01 pm
Quote from: Welshred on September  3, 2021, 11:25:03 am
At the reported 800k a week wages Raiola is trying to get for him there's only two clubs he ends up at...

One when you consider Pep and Raiola hate each other.
Welshred

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
September 3, 2021, 01:18:52 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on September  3, 2021, 01:16:01 pm
One when you consider Pep and Raiola hate each other.

I'd already considered that. Madrid and PSG were the ones I was thinking of.
RedG13

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
September 3, 2021, 07:07:04 pm
Quote from: Welshred on September  3, 2021, 01:18:52 pm
I'd already considered that. Madrid and PSG were the ones I was thinking of.
If Madrid gets Mbappe I dont think they add Haaland. They already paid like 100 mil for 3 super talented Young Brazilians two which are in the first team and looks like one is already pretty close to a start.
Samio

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
Yesterday at 02:33:12 pm
Didnt play for Holland yesterday. Their next game is on Tuesday.

Seems to me like hes not ready to be risked Wednesday-Saturday-Tuesday just yet.
rossipersempre

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
Yesterday at 02:42:00 pm
Quote from: Samio on Yesterday at 02:33:12 pm
Didnt play for Holland yesterday. Their next game is on Tuesday.

Seems to me like hes not ready to be risked Wednesday-Saturday-Tuesday just yet.
Good to see Van Gaal is being sensible and has the players interests at heart. Benefits of being a club manager for most of his long career I suppose.
HardworkDedication

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
Yesterday at 05:53:58 pm
Quote from: Samio on Yesterday at 02:33:12 pm
Didnt play for Holland yesterday. Their next game is on Tuesday.

Seems to me like hes not ready to be risked Wednesday-Saturday-Tuesday just yet.

Klopp stated a couple of weeks ago that after such a long injury, Van Dijk, shouldn't be playing 3 games a week yet. If he starts on Tuesday for Netherlands, it'll be interesting to see whether Klopp rests him for the Leeds game the following Sunday or the AC Milan game on the Wednesday after that.
Fromola

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
Yesterday at 06:07:45 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 05:53:58 pm
Klopp stated a couple of weeks ago that after such a long injury, Van Dijk, shouldn't be playing 3 games a week yet. If he starts on Tuesday for Netherlands, it'll be interesting to see whether Klopp rests him for the Leeds game the following Sunday or the AC Milan game on the Wednesday after that.

Gomez and Matip must be in the same boat as well. Given we'll be playing Saturday-Tuesday from next week onwards that's a lot of rotation.
PaulF

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
Yesterday at 09:00:07 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on September  3, 2021, 11:21:51 am
They didn't actually that have many. That video was one example, there was another when Van Dijk won a header off a corner against Haaland. I watched the game and the Dutch dominated, Haaland basically got very little service.

Van Dijk looked good in the game but Haaland is pretty incredible. Was hardly involved but the second that there was an attack his movement was absolutely brilliant. He hit the post with another shot and should have scored.

Once Lewandowski shows some level of drop off, this guy is going to be by quite a big distance the best striker in world football.
Sounds like he isn't clinical enough for us 😃
Persephone

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
Yesterday at 09:17:11 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:07:45 pm
Gomez and Matip must be in the same boat as well. Given we'll be playing Saturday-Tuesday from next week onwards that's a lot of rotation.
I'd imagine so, I think all of our CB's have questions over their durability at the moment so I'm certain we'll see some rotation. I wouldn't mind seeing Gomez/Konate versus Leeds and Virgil/Matip against AC Milan.
vivabobbygraham

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
Yesterday at 09:24:12 pm
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 09:17:11 pm
I'd imagine so, I think all of our CB's have questions over their durability at the moment so I'm certain we'll see some rotation. I wouldn't mind seeing Gomez/Konate versus Leeds and Virgil/Matip against AC Milan.

If Jurgen does go down that root, I think it will be the other way round. AC are shite and will be more than happy with a draw at Anfield. Elland Road will be rocking on Sunday with the reds in town. No place for a league debut in my opinion
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
Yesterday at 09:43:20 pm
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 09:24:12 pm
If Jurgen does go down that root, I think it will be the other way round. AC are shite and will be more than happy with a draw at Anfield. Elland Road will be rocking on Sunday with the reds in town. No place for a league debut in my opinion

I've had a fixation that we're playing Inter. :D

That loss in 1965 is still hurting.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
Yesterday at 09:56:50 pm
I hate it when players threads get bumped during international breaks.
RedG13

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
Yesterday at 10:00:48 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 05:53:58 pm
Klopp stated a couple of weeks ago that after such a long injury, Van Dijk, shouldn't be playing 3 games a week yet. If he starts on Tuesday for Netherlands, it'll be interesting to see whether Klopp rests him for the Leeds game the following Sunday or the AC Milan game on the Wednesday after that.
Probably Milan so he can get 2 out of 4 games. Tuesday-Sunday recovering is fine for Virgil. Sunday to Wed is very quick turnaround same with Wed to sat. Would make most sense to go Tuesday to Sunday then Sunday to Saturday. Virgil not playing in the EFL Cup. First two CL games are Milan at home then away to Porto probably not the worst time to give Gomez and/or Konate minutes there. At some point in the season he will be able to 3 games a week just not at this point.
vivabobbygraham

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
Yesterday at 10:58:16 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 09:43:20 pm
I've had a fixation that we're playing Inter. :D

That loss in 1965 is still hurting.

The European Cup that was stolen from us. Cheated. Robbed.
leroy

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
Today at 03:02:34 am
Quote from: tubby pls. on September  2, 2021, 04:13:50 pm
Haaland isn't lightning over 5-10 yards like Salah or Mane, but he's one of those players that absolutely motors the further he runs.  His top speed will be crazy.

He's also no slouch over that 5-10.
