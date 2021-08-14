Watched the game back and there was a period near the end of the first half where it might as well have been an arranged practice session for himOne amazing thing he did was head a krul long bomb all the way back into the attacking third-right to someones foot. It was a crazy skill. Shortly thereafter he did a really long diagonal, perfect, and so on and so forth, He was literally trying different phases of his game out, one by one almost like going through a checklist.Very encouraging. I think he may take until Christmas to really round into form but notwithstanding im pretty sure he'll be all the way back. I would say hes about 70% and rusty right now and still basically untroubled. good times.