Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #9560 on: August 14, 2021, 09:27:07 pm »
Great to see him back, thought he looked leggy all game.
The more minutes the better for him at the moment.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #9561 on: August 14, 2021, 10:41:59 pm »
Amazing stat. In the time that he was injured, we lost 8 games which is the same amount that we have lost when he has started games since he joined us. Unbelievable. Best defender in the premier League, if not the world. Sheer class
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #9562 on: August 14, 2021, 10:56:53 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on August 14, 2021, 07:13:39 pm
I think he's better and Jockey was the best I've seen in my time until now, mind you I don't think we'll see Virgil twat one into the top bin against Norwich like Jockey did ;D
We won 4 - 1 that  day. My first visit to Anfield.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #9563 on: August 15, 2021, 12:56:44 pm »
Virgil van Dijk vs Norwich City

 93% passing
 79/85 passes (1st in match)
 1 chance created
 92 touches (1st)
 3/4 aerial duels (2nd)
 4 clearances (2nd for LFC)

1st league game in 10 months. Dominates possession, isnt dribbled past and keeps a clean sheet 💪

Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #9564 on: August 15, 2021, 01:22:37 pm »
Of course there could have been harder opposition for his first game back but he looked good. I had a feeling he'd miss the first two or three due to not getting too many minutes in pre season, but the fact he's now got 90 premier league minutes under his belt is massive. He didn't do anything wrong yesterday but I'd expect him to be looking even better a few matches into the season. No doubts it'll be him and Matip next weekend again. Great to see those two back together, it's been so fucking long.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #9565 on: August 16, 2021, 08:02:48 pm »
Watched the game back and there was a period near the end of the first half where it might as well have been an arranged practice session for him  ;D One amazing thing he did was head a krul long bomb all the way back into the attacking third-right to someones foot. It was a crazy skill. Shortly thereafter he did a really long diagonal, perfect, and so on and so forth, He was literally trying different phases of his game out, one by one almost like going through a checklist.

Very encouraging. I think he may take until Christmas to really round into form but notwithstanding im pretty sure he'll be all the way back. I would say hes about 70% and rusty right now and still basically untroubled. good times.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #9566 on: August 16, 2021, 08:41:59 pm »
Thought he looked slightly hesitant with a couple of challenges, which is natural at this stage. That he had the most touches of any outfield player shows his significance in the build up. Great that he got 90 in the tank.

Him vs Lukaku in a couple of weeks will be a real early test.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #9567 on: August 16, 2021, 08:42:57 pm »
Cant wait for our first corner of the derby. I expect to see Pickles punted like a ragdoll into the back of his net along with the ball.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #9568 on: Yesterday at 05:54:34 pm »
I have no idea if Ive just imagined something mad today, but has he gone from being left footed to right footed while injured!?

He seemed to play everything with his right today.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #9569 on: Yesterday at 06:01:02 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 05:54:34 pm
I have no idea if Ive just imagined something mad today, but has he gone from being left footed to right footed while injured!?

He seemed to play everything with his right today.

He's always been a right footed left sided CB unless im going mad
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #9570 on: Yesterday at 06:07:58 pm »
Quote from: Skagger on Yesterday at 06:01:02 pm
He's always been a right footed left sided CB unless im going mad

I had this vision of him pinging it about with his left foot. I think its me thats lost my mind  :o

Great moment in the match today when the ball came in and Burnley had 2 players in the box v just Van Dijk and he handled it superbly.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #9571 on: Yesterday at 08:19:10 pm »
Yeah hes right footed and always has been.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #9572 on: Yesterday at 08:22:34 pm »
Right footed but plays on the left side of defence.  :D
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #9573 on: Yesterday at 09:56:04 pm »
Him and Matip is the best central defensive partnership in the world
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #9574 on: Yesterday at 10:20:16 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 09:56:04 pm
Him and Matip is the best central defensive partnership in the world

I think you are right but I would like to see those Burnley bruisers up against Konate and VVD, I doubt our lads would come off second best!
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #9575 on: Yesterday at 10:37:04 pm »
What an absolute joy to see him out on the pitch instructing the other lads where to go and when, what to do. Obviously we missed his footballing skills and to a certain extent you can compensate that, never fully and other things suffer, but you cannot replace what we does for us verbally. Outstanding
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #9576 on: Today at 02:38:36 am »
Quote from: number 168 on Yesterday at 10:20:16 pm
I think you are right but I would like to see those Burnley bruisers up against Konate and VVD, I doubt our lads would come off second best!
Next week's game against Chelsea will see how they fare against the Lukaku battering. 
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #9577 on: Today at 07:24:51 am »
He's like a number 10 at centreback. That pass he played to Harvey was what created the space for our second goal.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk - IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!!!
« Reply #9578 on: Today at 08:01:02 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 02:38:36 am
Next week's game against Chelsea will see how they fare against the Lukaku battering. 
Lukaku is a bully. No one bullies Virgil. Not that he is facing Lukaku for the first time.
