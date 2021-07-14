cos hes got to oust Big Nat out of the line-up first
He should become a vegan.
Can we realistically expect him to just hit the ground running and play every single league game from the start of the season or will it be more a case of easing him in gradually and sharing the game time between them until 2 of Virgil, Gomez, Matip and Konate establish themselves as first choice for the season?
Why would it be unlikely? If he has a full pre-season he's surely starting fresh?
I think he'll be involved as normal, his fitness levels are probably at the same standard as everyone else coming back if not higher due to him continuing his rehab during the summer. Only an injury will stop that, in fact I'd say the first two 30 minute games we've got planned will be for those coming back from injury.
What Welshred posted
Klopp made this meaningless with his interview the other day looks like the club will slowly integrate him back into pre-season training because he's only doing single sessions rather than double sessions right now but I'd still be surprised if he didn't start the first game of the season.
He'll just eat plants, that's what they're forWon't touch no eggs, nor meat no moreA pasta bowl, is what he likesHe's Vegan Van DijkHe's Vegan Van Dijk
Virgil clearly in the mood and taking no prisoners this season.
