Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year

newterp

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
July 14, 2021, 07:36:11 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on July 14, 2021, 04:52:21 pm
cos hes got to oust Big Nat out of the line-up first  :P

He should become a vegan.
afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
July 14, 2021, 08:29:52 pm
Quote from: newterp on July 14, 2021, 07:36:11 pm
He should become a vegan.

Or at least quit  lifting weights...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Persephone

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
July 15, 2021, 08:20:54 am
Quote from: VVM on July 14, 2021, 04:28:06 pm
Can we realistically expect him to just hit the ground running and play every single league game from the start of the season or will it be more a case of easing him in gradually and sharing the game time between them until 2 of Virgil, Gomez, Matip and Konate establish themselves as first choice for the season?
I'd imagine if Virgil gets through pre season unscathed and match fit he'll play our first league game, I do think we'll need to manage his and Joe's workload more efficiently though and probably won't see them play Sat/Wed/Sat. I think there will be a lot more rotation between our four CB's.
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
July 15, 2021, 10:15:44 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on July 14, 2021, 04:51:03 pm
Why would it be unlikely? If he has a full pre-season he's surely starting fresh?

What Welshred posted

Quote from: Welshred on July 12, 2021, 05:38:05 pm
I think he'll be involved as normal, his fitness levels are probably at the same standard as everyone else coming back if not higher due to him continuing his rehab during the summer. Only an injury will stop that, in fact I'd say the first two 30 minute games we've got planned will be for those coming back from injury.
Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
July 15, 2021, 10:17:55 am
Quote from: rob1966 on July 15, 2021, 10:15:44 am
What Welshred posted


Klopp made this meaningless with his interview the other day ;D looks like the club will slowly integrate him back into pre-season training because he's only doing single sessions rather than double sessions right now but I'd still be surprised if he didn't start the first game of the season.
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
July 15, 2021, 10:51:41 am
Quote from: Welshred on July 15, 2021, 10:17:55 am
Klopp made this meaningless with his interview the other day ;D looks like the club will slowly integrate him back into pre-season training because he's only doing single sessions rather than double sessions right now but I'd still be surprised if he didn't start the first game of the season.

Missed the interview ;D
newterp

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
July 15, 2021, 01:46:08 pm
Quote from: Welshred on July 15, 2021, 10:17:55 am
Klopp made this meaningless with his interview the other day ;D looks like the club will slowly integrate him back into pre-season training because he's only doing single sessions rather than double sessions right now but I'd still be surprised if he didn't start the first game of the season.

same.
tubby pls.

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
July 15, 2021, 02:09:42 pm
Wonder if he'll only be playing once a week for the first third or so, just to ease him back in.  Same with Joe.
Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
July 15, 2021, 02:28:12 pm
Quote from: newterp on July 14, 2021, 07:36:11 pm
He should become a vegan.
He'll just eat plants, that's what they're for
Won't touch no eggs, nor meat no more
A pasta bowl, is what he likes
He's Vegan Van Dijk
He's Vegan Van Dijk
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

newterp

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
July 15, 2021, 02:34:48 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on July 15, 2021, 02:28:12 pm
He'll just eat plants, that's what they're for
Won't touch no eggs, nor meat no more
A pasta bowl, is what he likes
He's Vegan Van Dijk
He's Vegan Van Dijk

lol.

(I can't wait for the first rendition of the real version this season)
redgriffin73

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
July 15, 2021, 03:43:19 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on July 15, 2021, 02:28:12 pm
He'll just eat plants, that's what they're for
Won't touch no eggs, nor meat no more
A pasta bowl, is what he likes
He's Vegan Van Dijk
He's Vegan Van Dijk

;D
Zeb

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
July 17, 2021, 11:06:39 pm
Quote from: Welshred on July 15, 2021, 10:17:55 am
Klopp made this meaningless with his interview the other day ;D looks like the club will slowly integrate him back into pre-season training because he's only doing single sessions rather than double sessions right now but I'd still be surprised if he didn't start the first game of the season.

Good to read you're optimistic from what you've seen. Quietly buzzing from just seeing him with the rest in training. Judging from him calling journos out for fibbing about him, he seems in a good place all round.
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
July 17, 2021, 11:08:25 pm
Virj calling out some dickhead journo on twitter over an article that he's leading a revolt against the Dutch FA wanting Van Gaal back as manager.  :D
Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
July 17, 2021, 11:10:01 pm
Virgil clearly in the mood and taking no prisoners this season.
Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
July 17, 2021, 11:11:42 pm
ha nice one, good to see so called journalists called on their bullshit.
afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Yesterday at 12:03:00 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on July 17, 2021, 11:10:01 pm
Virgil clearly in the mood and taking no prisoners this season.

Clearly prepared to separate the wheat from the chaff...
Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Today at 06:13:29 pm
