Hopefully hes on track for August. Having him back will transform our defence and boost the confidence of the whole squad.



Fingers crossed.It'll be like having your 16 year old, 6 foot brother back on your side when you were playing U12's football. Bigger and better than everyone else, and everyone on the pitch knows it as soon as he steps across the white line. Massive for confidence of your team and putting some fear into the opposition.