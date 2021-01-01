« previous next »
Author Topic: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year  (Read 928373 times)

Offline Welshred

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #9360 on: Today at 02:14:29 pm »
<love heart eyes emoji>
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #9361 on: Today at 02:21:04 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:11:12 pm


What a beautiful mountain.

Nice backdrop too.
Online Phil M

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #9362 on: Today at 02:22:41 pm »
'He's our centre half, he's our number four,
Watch him defend and we watch him score,
He'll pass the ball calm as you like,
He's Virgil Van Dijk, He's Virgil van Dijk!'
Offline stockdam

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #9363 on: Today at 02:34:35 pm »
Hopefully hes on track for August. Having him back will transform our defence and boost the confidence of the whole squad.
Offline Welshred

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #9364 on: Today at 02:44:54 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 02:34:35 pm
Hopefully hes on track for August. Having him back will transform our defence and boost the confidence of the whole squad.

Near enough 5 weeks of pre-season until the first game in August so I don't see any reason why he wouldn't be on track. Can't wait to see him out on the pitch again!
Online abetts

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #9365 on: Today at 02:46:39 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:11:12 pm


Now requires an orthosis to provide left hip stability; no chance of ever seeing the real VVD again :-(
Offline Jookie

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #9366 on: Today at 02:53:58 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 02:34:35 pm
Hopefully hes on track for August. Having him back will transform our defence and boost the confidence of the whole squad.

Fingers crossed.

It'll be like having your 16 year old, 6 foot brother back on your side when you were playing U12's football. Bigger and better than everyone else, and everyone on the pitch knows it as soon as he steps across the white line. Massive for confidence of your team and putting some fear into the opposition.
Online Craig 🤔

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #9367 on: Today at 04:11:47 pm »
Poor fella is in the fitness test group with Milner  ;D
Online Phil M

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #9368 on: Today at 04:22:18 pm »
Quote from: abetts on Today at 02:46:39 pm
Now requires an orthosis to provide left hip stability; no chance of ever seeing the real VVD again :-(

Online thekitkatshuffler

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #9369 on: Today at 04:24:01 pm »
Quote from: abetts on Today at 02:46:39 pm
Now requires an orthosis to provide left hip stability; no chance of ever seeing the real VVD again :-(
;D
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #9370 on: Today at 04:41:02 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 02:44:54 pm
Near enough 5 weeks of pre-season until the first game in August so I don't see any reason why he wouldn't be on track. Can't wait to see him out on the pitch again!

Do you think he will be as involved in the pre-season friendlies as the rest of the squad? Or held back / eased in a bit more?
