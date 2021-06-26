« previous next »
Author Topic: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year  (Read 922941 times)

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #9320 on: June 26, 2021, 05:15:04 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on June 26, 2021, 03:46:41 pm
Just found out how close he came to winning the Ballon d'Or.

France Football revealed that with just an hour to go before voting closed(and just two votes left), he had a one-point lead over Messi. What an achievement that'd have been.

Almost like the powers that be wanted Messi to win it
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #9321 on: June 26, 2021, 06:46:20 pm »
New training pic.s He's getting closer.  ;D

https://twitter.com/VirgilvDijk/status/1408779577510477825
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #9322 on: June 26, 2021, 06:57:03 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on June 26, 2021, 03:46:41 pm
Just found out how close he came to winning the Ballon d'Or.

France Football revealed that with just an hour to go before voting closed(and just two votes left), he had a one-point lead over Messi. What an achievement that'd have been.

It's not the timing that makes it close, only the points. If the votes had been counted in another way, Messi would simply have led all the way. I think these awards are just biased towards attackers in general. So much of what defenders do are under-appreciated by football fans.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #9323 on: June 26, 2021, 07:18:00 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on June 26, 2021, 05:15:04 pm
Almost like the powers that be wanted Messi to win it
Just like they didn't want treble winner Lewandowski winning it after scoring 57 goals.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #9324 on: June 26, 2021, 07:24:57 pm »
Quote from: Silverbird on June 26, 2021, 06:57:03 pm
It's not the timing that makes it close, only the points. If the votes had been counted in another way, Messi would simply have led all the way. I think these awards are just biased towards attackers in general. So much of what defenders do are under-appreciated by football fans.

You are right in the sense that Messi would still have won if we look at it as a whole but players tend to monitor the number of votes through their agents.

It's kind of like following a game on Livescore and finding put your team lost a lead late in the game.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #9325 on: June 27, 2021, 12:52:23 am »
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #9326 on: June 27, 2021, 07:59:53 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on June 27, 2021, 12:52:23 am
Short video.

https://twitter.com/6Thiagoat/status/1408804040167899136

New corner routine, whip it to Virg on the edge of the box and boom
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #9327 on: June 27, 2021, 08:11:54 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on June 26, 2021, 03:46:41 pm
Just found out how close he came to winning the Ballon d'Or.

France Football revealed that with just an hour to go before voting closed(and just two votes left), he had a one-point lead over Messi. What an achievement that'd have been.

He was robbed to be honest. Messi had one of his standard seasons, VVD was from another solar system to any other defenders that year.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #9328 on: June 27, 2021, 01:30:39 pm »
Im not saying we dont need new players - we do, and I trust Klopp and Edwards to get the right ones.

But if you offer me a fully fit VVD for 14th August, I would choose that over signing anyone.

The squad will be improved but we arent able to sign anyone who brings what he does. He gives me so much hope. We never really appreciated how good he was. He was dropping 9/10 performances every week and we just got so used to it, that it was the norm - we hardly gave it a thought post match. The most people talked about him was when someone would eventually manage to dribble past him in a game. Hilarious!

Enjoy your summer people, knowing this guy is on his way back.

The team is the star and the missing cogs are going to be ready for this season. And that includes the likes of Thiago, Fabinho and Henderson who we havent seen in Klopps ideal side - we have no idea what the plan was for them. Jota too - he will be wanting to see what its like to play in the Klopp machine.

This guy - he is the ONE. Fingers crossed his recovery is progressing as well as it looks to be!
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #9329 on: June 27, 2021, 07:30:05 pm »
We should make a banner. Be afraid. Be very afraid.

Lol. 
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #9330 on: Yesterday at 05:27:15 pm »
I've slightly soiled myself on viewing his video.https://twitter.com/VirgilvDijk/status/1410989769195204615
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #9331 on: Yesterday at 05:30:12 pm »
He's Coming!  8)
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #9332 on: Yesterday at 05:31:04 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:30:12 pm
He's Coming!  8)

We all are. What a beautiful sight.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #9333 on: Yesterday at 10:39:55 pm »
Needs to prove himself again as Phillips and Williams hold the shirts. Tough call to just bring him straight back in.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #9334 on: Today at 08:05:29 am »
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #9335 on: Today at 01:27:35 pm »
Pitaluga (Ali's prodigy) training with Virg.

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #9336 on: Today at 04:10:54 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 10:39:55 pm
Needs to prove himself again as Phillips and Williams hold the shirts. Tough call to just bring him straight back in.
Not sure if serious
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #9337 on: Today at 04:13:20 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 10:39:55 pm
Needs to prove himself again as Phillips and Williams hold the shirts. Tough call to just bring him straight back in.

Agreed. A time with the u23s to prove he's of the required standard prob a good idea.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #9338 on: Today at 04:35:58 pm »
The best cb of all time is nearly back
