Im not saying we dont need new players - we do, and I trust Klopp and Edwards to get the right ones.



But if you offer me a fully fit VVD for 14th August, I would choose that over signing anyone.



The squad will be improved but we arent able to sign anyone who brings what he does. He gives me so much hope. We never really appreciated how good he was. He was dropping 9/10 performances every week and we just got so used to it, that it was the norm - we hardly gave it a thought post match. The most people talked about him was when someone would eventually manage to dribble past him in a game. Hilarious!



Enjoy your summer people, knowing this guy is on his way back.



The team is the star and the missing cogs are going to be ready for this season. And that includes the likes of Thiago, Fabinho and Henderson who we havent seen in Klopps ideal side - we have no idea what the plan was for them. Jota too - he will be wanting to see what its like to play in the Klopp machine.



This guy - he is the ONE. Fingers crossed his recovery is progressing as well as it looks to be!