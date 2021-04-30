I've never seen a synthetic graft in any of the ACLs I've rehabbed. I don't think they're as strong as using grafts but I've never really looked into it. It's either an autograft (graft from the same person) or an allograft (donor graft from another person)
Your patella acts as a pulley which increases the lever arm for your quadriceps and increases strength and power by 35-50%, take a little bit of that and it's tendon away as you would in a bone-patella tendon-bone graft and you lose some of that strength and power which in turn means you can't run as quickly.Well not from a leopard but they can do donor grafts but I don't know which one he's had.Your assumptions are pretty good though. Straight line running is indication that he's nowhere near returning and seeing change of direction/pivoting drills would indicate he's a lot closer. Not sure whether he's doing these behind the scenes but he'd defo have to do them before returning.
Would rule him out of the Euros then?
If he's not doing them by now then yes, but he's still pushing to be involved.
Going to be fun seeing him get cooked by Patrick Bamford next year
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.
Looks like Van Dijk is doing that training which involves him moving to his left, then his right. Not just in a straight line.
Klopp pretty much confirmed Van Dijk is only doing straight line running.No chance he goes to the Euro's
Klopp - Pick up your own training gear. There are no maids here.
He's not played an international tournament has he ? He's going to push to make it, and you can't blame him. He won't be fit though - but as a defender he may well cope easier than an attacking player.
Those hurdles are kinda low. Not impressed.
people like big dick nick.
Changes of direction weaving round those cones
.Not too long until hes back training with the first team then
Hopefully just a wee bit too long for any euros pressure
I mean, Im no physio but even though he is now moving left and right, surely he is still a way off team training. Team training involves full contact does it not?
I hope the lads have got Pickford tied to a goalpost and those javelins are for Virg to throw at him.
Page created in 0.023 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 2.22]