He is one of those rare players that is a multiplier - making everyone around him better. Not only is he the best in the world in his own position, but he seems to add to everyone else's game like all great players should.



He's not the only player we've missed as some of the media and rival fans like to believe, but there's no doubt he's been the biggest loss. I think we will see Alisson, Trent, Robbo, and Fabinho go up a level when he's back, plus Phillips/Kabak (if they're here) will learn so much playing alongside him. We'll also get see those lovely vertical passes to feet between the lines, the 40 yard pings to the forwards to bypass the press, and some thumping headers to add to our goal threat.



It looks like he's in good shape and making good progress, and if he's managed carefully we'll hopefully see him back his best in the Autumn. He is going to get a massive reception from a packed Anfield on his first game and he will lift the entire squad.