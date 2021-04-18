« previous next »
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
April 18, 2021, 04:36:02 am
Quote from: harleydanger on April 18, 2021, 03:49:20 am


Man I miss him.

Underwears will have to be changed when he returns.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
April 18, 2021, 09:36:18 am
I really hope he isn't picked for the Euros. Let him heal and then have a proper full pre-season.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
April 18, 2021, 09:39:01 am
Quote from: Samie on April 17, 2021, 06:24:25 pm
Aye,  new training montage up.

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1383433063367987203

Someone should mix that to 'Hearts on Fire' (music played during the Rocky 4 training montage).
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
April 18, 2021, 09:43:53 am
Quote from: spider-neil on April 18, 2021, 09:36:18 am
I really hope he isn't picked for the Euros. Let him heal and then have a proper full pre-season.

Its almost May and there is no indication that he is anywhere near full team training, let alone another game for us. It seems pretty unlikely.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
April 18, 2021, 10:01:25 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on April 18, 2021, 09:43:53 am
Its almost May and there is no indication that he is anywhere near full team training, let alone another game for us. It seems pretty unlikely.

The Euros are in June, right? So over two months away. There may be a temptation for his international team to pick him and there may be a temptation from the player to play and test himself.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
April 18, 2021, 10:06:09 am
So come on Welshred, what do the knee scars mean? New kneecap?
Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
April 18, 2021, 10:13:48 am
Quote from: Kitch83 on April 17, 2021, 07:38:04 pm
The season we won number 6, in isolation, I don't think there has ever been a centre back perform even close to the level he did that year. He was peak Messi/Ronaldo level.

I agree with this. When the player ratings were going about in this forum he was getting a lot of 9s and 9.5s and I remember saying, what more could he have done and that he should be 10.

It was like a first teamer playing against u-18s.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
April 18, 2021, 10:24:30 am
He is one of those rare players that is a multiplier - making everyone around him better. Not only is he the best in the world in his own position, but he seems to add to everyone else's game like all great players should.

He's not the only player we've missed as some of the media and rival fans like to believe, but there's no doubt he's been the biggest loss. I think we will see Alisson, Trent, Robbo, and Fabinho go up a level when he's back, plus Phillips/Kabak (if they're here) will learn so much playing alongside him. We'll also get see those lovely vertical passes to feet between the lines, the 40 yard pings to the forwards to bypass the press, and some thumping headers to add to our goal threat.

It looks like he's in good shape and making good progress, and if he's managed carefully we'll hopefully see him back his best in the Autumn. He is going to get a massive reception from a packed Anfield on his first game and he will lift the entire squad.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
April 18, 2021, 10:28:03 am
Great to see him looking happy in training, but don't think he's anywhere near close. He's still not doing any work that involves him changing direction or turning sharply. He would be insane to target the euros.

Come back properly, win the Treble with us next season then pick up the WC with Holland. Get the Balon D'or you deserve  :champ
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
April 18, 2021, 10:30:12 am
Anyone got a gif of him heading the ball around Connelly for Brighton?

You know the one.. ;)
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
April 18, 2021, 10:56:17 am
Quote from: spider-neil on April 18, 2021, 10:01:25 am
The Euros are in June, right? So over two months away. There may be a temptation for his international team to pick him and there may be a temptation from the player to play and test himself.

The Euros start 11th June and the squads will be announced at what, 7 to 14 days before the first game? That means he has about 6 or 7 weeks to be back in first team training.

Again that sounds like its far off.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
April 18, 2021, 11:23:47 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on April 18, 2021, 10:56:17 am
The Euros start 11th June and the squads will be announced at what, 7 to 14 days before the first game? That means he has about 6 or 7 weeks to be back in first team training.

Again that sounds like its far off.

I hope he doesn't go but if he does, fingers crossed he doesn't get injured.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
April 18, 2021, 02:55:05 pm
Would be absolutely astonished if he went to the Euros. I reckon there's already been an agreement between LFC, the player and Dutch FA that it's not happening, whether he gets back to full team training beforehand or not.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Yesterday at 03:51:37 pm
Virgil posting another video with a Fleetwood Mac soundtrack.

Be still my beating heart.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Yesterday at 04:23:27 pm
It's the effect on his pace that worries me.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Yesterday at 04:25:59 pm
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Yesterday at 04:29:17 pm
Prizes for whoever guesses what bad news we've got incoming
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Yesterday at 04:31:15 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 04:29:17 pm
Prizes for whoever guesses what bad news we've got incoming
They've been treating the wrong knee.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Yesterday at 04:32:39 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 04:29:17 pm
Prizes for whoever guesses what bad news we've got incoming

Virgil posted it not the club.  :P
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Yesterday at 04:33:16 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:32:39 pm
Virgil posted it not the club.  :P

He posted it before the Super League news too...
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Yesterday at 05:09:55 pm
He's slow as fuck :-[
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Yesterday at 08:56:15 pm
Quote from: AmSeeker on Yesterday at 04:23:27 pm
It's the effect on his pace that worries me.

Rarely actually uses his pace.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Yesterday at 09:26:51 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 08:56:15 pm
Rarely actually uses his pace.

Still needs it though, he doesnt use it partly because he is so fast that most strikers know better than to actually beat with it.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Yesterday at 09:28:23 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 09:26:51 pm
Still needs it though, he doesnt use it partly because he is so fast that most strikers know better than to actually beat with it.


That's something us fans say, but professional footballers aren't really going to think like that in reality.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Yesterday at 09:39:00 pm
Unlikely that his pace would be affected by a knee injury...

Jumping and twisty turney stuff?  Yes.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Yesterday at 09:43:08 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:39:00 pm
Unlikely that his pace would be affected by a knee injury...

Jumping and twisty turney stuff?  Yes.

Depends on what they use for the ACL graft doesn't it? If it's an autograft from his own patella tendon or hamstring then it'll affect his pace.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Yesterday at 09:50:16 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 09:28:23 pm

That's something us fans say, but professional footballers aren't really going to think like that in reality.

They are, dribbling itself is a low percentage outcome for most players, why dribble when you can pass? Especially against the likes of VVD, because of how unusually strong and fast he is a lot of the time you get the feeling players would rather choose the safe wise option which is to pass around him than engage him in a one on one.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Yesterday at 10:26:15 pm
Ill be far happier when i see him not just running but pivoting, directional changes etc.   Surely thats a sign that theres more robustness and hes not a million miles away.

Im not sure if running in straight lines gives us much indication how far off he is.

Btw, Im certainly no expert, these are just assumptions.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Yesterday at 10:33:53 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 04:31:15 pm
They've been treating the wrong knee.

 ;D
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Today at 10:52:01 am
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 09:43:08 pm
Depends on what they use for the ACL graft doesn't it? If it's an autograft from his own patella tendon or hamstring then it'll affect his pace.
i get the hamstring tendon affecting his pace.

Why would the Patella tendon affect his pace?

I thought it would just make him more susceptible to tendinitis rather than affect his pace.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Today at 10:55:22 am
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 09:43:08 pm
Depends on what they use for the ACL graft doesn't it? If it's an autograft from his own patella tendon or hamstring then it'll affect his pace.

Could they not have just used one from a leopard in that case?
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Today at 11:00:56 am
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 09:43:08 pm
Depends on what they use for the ACL graft doesn't it? If it's an autograft from his own patella tendon or hamstring then it'll affect his pace.
This is going to sound a bit naive so apologies, but are all ligaments repaired using grafts, or can artificial materials be used?

I'm only asking because I know someone who worked for a surgical implants company years back that were making replacement cruciates. Or is it the case that artificials are fine for 99% of people, but pro athletes need something better?
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Today at 11:02:39 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:52:01 am
i get the hamstring tendon affecting his pace.

Why would the Patella tendon affect his pace?

I thought it would just make him more susceptible to tendinitis rather than affect his pace.

Your patella acts as a pulley which increases the lever arm for your quadriceps and increases strength and power by 35-50%, take a little bit of that and it's tendon away as you would in a bone-patella tendon-bone graft and you lose some of that strength and power which in turn means you can't run as quickly.

Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 10:55:22 am
Could they not have just used one from a leopard in that case?

Well not from a leopard but they can do donor grafts but I don't know which one he's had.

Quote from: Gray Hamster on Yesterday at 10:26:15 pm
Ill be far happier when i see him not just running but pivoting, directional changes etc.   Surely thats a sign that theres more robustness and hes not a million miles away.

Im not sure if running in straight lines gives us much indication how far off he is.

Btw, Im certainly no expert, these are just assumptions.

Your assumptions are pretty good though. Straight line running is indication that he's nowhere near returning and seeing change of direction/pivoting drills would indicate he's a lot closer. Not sure whether he's doing these behind the scenes but he'd defo have to do them before returning.
