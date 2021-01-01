« previous next »
Author Topic: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year

Welshred

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #9120 on: Yesterday at 09:52:34 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:37:48 pm
It's not us taking chances with him that I'm worried about. :(

Virgil is the one pushing for his return, his surgeon is saying no so far.
Wingman

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #9121 on: Yesterday at 10:38:20 pm
I love the man, and the clubs media people can put as many training montages up as they like - but I dont want to see Virgil playing football until pre-season. Holland can fuck right off.
dakid

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #9122 on: Yesterday at 10:43:24 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 09:52:34 pm
Virgil is the one pushing for his return, his surgeon is saying no so far.
Where has this been reported?
TepidT2O

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #9123 on: Yesterday at 10:56:40 pm
Quote from: dakid on Yesterday at 10:43:24 pm
Where has this been reported?
It isnt being reported.. but that doesnt mean people dont know...

Ok?
slaphead

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #9124 on: Yesterday at 10:56:49 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:51:02 pm
exactly.

If he gets picked for the Euros, its going to be a very uncomfortable few weeks!

League clubs should be able to have far more control over their players when it comes to things like this.

Do we not have some control over stuff like this though after such long term injuries ? It's not like it was a muscle injury or pull, we've managed the whole thing and know every detail and step.  Genuine question, I dont know.
I will say though, if we did and he was fit and our medical team were happy and he was fully recovered, I'd love to see him at the Euro's. It will take time to get himself back, so get the poor games out of the way for my Dutch friends. The player himself must be absolute desperate to be at them.
Klopp seems to be very supportive of players playing for their country. I know as fans we can only see Liverpool, but is the chance to win something internationally for these players more attractive for them that winning for their club ? Not for all but for an awful lot yeah
Dim Glas

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #9125 on: Yesterday at 11:03:38 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 10:56:49 pm
Do we not have some control over stuff like this though after such long term injuries ? It's not like it was a muscle injury or pull, we've managed the whole thing and know every detail and step.  Genuine question, I dont know.
I will say though, if we did and he was fit and our medical team were happy and he was fully recovered, I'd love to see him at the Euro's. It will take time to get himself back, so get the poor games out of the way for my Dutch friends. The player himself must be absolute desperate to be at them.
Klopp seems to be very supportive of players playing for their country. I know as fans we can only see Liverpool, but is the chance to win something internationally for these players more attractive for them that winning for their club ? Not for all but for an awful lot yeah

I would hope that if the surgeon says no, that would be the the end of it.

Worry I would have is, that if hes cleared, theyll pick him. But of course wont be fit, cos he wont have played games, probably wont have done hardly an (if any) full team training, yet Holland will take him and play him. Hes their captain and best player.  And sadly, we know national team mangers dont give a shit about the players' league club. All Holland will care about is having him play for them this summer.

And I dont see anything good in that after such an injury. I get hed want to of course.
DangerScouse

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #9126 on: Yesterday at 11:07:32 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 09:14:30 pm
https://www.skysports.com/football/news/12040/12266957/jonny-otto-wolves-defender-out-for-season-after-suffering-acl-injury

Just leaving this here for anyone who still wants Virgil back this season, or thinks that he'll return this season. Jonny returned bang on 6 months post op...

Christ, poor lad. The thoughts of that happening to Virg.
Welshred

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #9127 on: Yesterday at 11:09:52 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 10:56:49 pm
Do we not have some control over stuff like this though after such long term injuries ? It's not like it was a muscle injury or pull, we've managed the whole thing and know every detail and step.  Genuine question, I dont know.
I will say though, if we did and he was fit and our medical team were happy and he was fully recovered, I'd love to see him at the Euro's. It will take time to get himself back, so get the poor games out of the way for my Dutch friends. The player himself must be absolute desperate to be at them.
Klopp seems to be very supportive of players playing for their country. I know as fans we can only see Liverpool, but is the chance to win something internationally for these players more attractive for them that winning for their club ? Not for all but for an awful lot yeah

Wolves' medical staff deemed Jonny fit to return and they were happy. Now he's got at least another year of rehab following surgery because he re-ruptured his ACL graft returning at the exact same time frame you've just mentioned you'd be happy to see Virgil return in. It's dangerous, it massively increases risk of injury and anything before 9 months is risking yet another serious injury to the one he's already had. That's before we go into Jonny having just his ACL reconstructed compared to Virgil having his MCL repaired as well!

Quote from: dakid on Yesterday at 10:43:24 pm
Where has this been reported?
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:56:40 pm
It isnt being reported.. but that doesnt mean people dont know...

Ok?
Al 666

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #9128 on: Yesterday at 11:22:00 pm
To avoid a recurrence Virg needs to be in the best shape of his life. For me that means a full pre-season and him being gently reintroduced back into the fold. Rushing him back would be absolute madness.
slaphead

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #9129 on: Yesterday at 11:26:10 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 11:09:52 pm
Wolves' medical staff deemed Jonny fit to return and they were happy. Now he's got at least another year of rehab following surgery because he re-ruptured his ACL graft returning at the exact same time frame you've just mentioned you'd be happy to see Virgil return in. It's dangerous, it massively increases risk of injury and anything before 9 months is risking yet another serious injury to the one he's already had. That's before we go into Jonny having just his ACL reconstructed compared to Virgil having his MCL repaired as well!


I don't really understand all the medical stuff to be honest that's not my bag. But what I said, or what I meant, was that if all parties are happy for him to return it would be nice to see him play. In my opinion there's not a better player in the world to watch play football. Obviously the Jonny one is dreadful news for the fella and hopefully he can come back. It seems wrong to me for a medical team to clear someone or be happy for them to return if the risks of a re-occurrence are massive. I dont now who makes decisions here. Medical, managers, players, all 3.
All I care about in all this is Van Dijk and getting him playing football again injury free, whether the first return is in a red shirt or an orange one
dakid

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #9130 on: Yesterday at 11:47:43 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:56:40 pm
It isnt being reported.. but that doesnt mean people dont know...

Ok?
Why wouldn't it be OK?
TepidT2O

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #9131 on: Yesterday at 11:56:02 pm
Quote from: dakid on Yesterday at 11:47:43 pm
Why wouldn't it be OK?
As in, do you understand.  Wink wink, nudge nudge, know what I mean?


A nods as good as a wink to a blind man
JackWard33

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #9132 on: Today at 12:11:48 am
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 11:26:10 pm
I don't really understand all the medical stuff to be honest that's not my bag. But what I said, or what I meant, was that if all parties are happy for him to return it would be nice to see him play. In my opinion there's not a better player in the world to watch play football. Obviously the Jonny one is dreadful news for the fella and hopefully he can come back. It seems wrong to me for a medical team to clear someone or be happy for them to return if the risks of a re-occurrence are massive. I dont now who makes decisions here. Medical, managers, players, all 3.
All I care about in all this is Van Dijk and getting him playing football again injury free, whether the first return is in a red shirt or an orange one

The idea he'd be best served by an international tournament where he could play 3 games in 10 days then 7 games in 4 weeks after not playing all season is pretty lunatic - I can't imagine why any liverpool fan would want to see it and if it happeend wouldnt be watching through their fingers while suppressing a bit of vomit..

He's a 30 year old whose elite career is based on freakish physical abilities coming off an ACL and PCL - its not a great situation
If he's back and can start some of our games at the start of next season and comes back as 90% of the player he was that would be a great result.

No666

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #9133 on: Today at 07:30:43 am
Wolves' Jonny Castro Otto seems to have done his ACL again and his MCL by returning within six months of the first ACL injury. There is no way going to the Euros is sensible for VvD.
Red-Soldier

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #9134 on: Today at 10:12:20 am
Quote from: No666 on Today at 07:30:43 am
Wolves' Jonny Castro Otto seems to have done his ACL again and his MCL by returning within six months of the first ACL injury. There is no way going to the Euros is sensible for VvD.

Bit late with that one  ;)
B0151?

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #9135 on: Today at 10:26:58 am
I really hope he doesn't go to the Euros

But surely if he went his game time would be limited to some degree, given Netherlands actually have good CBs and he hasn't played all season. I guess he's that good but it seems like a risk from their position too.

I don't want that to happen though. I'm guessing him even trying to get back to full training too quickly is a risk. I want the most cautious return possible.
dakid

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #9136 on: Today at 11:09:11 am
If he was planning on returning to play, as has been hinted here, before 9 months and heading to the Euros hopefully the news for Bradley Dack and Jonny having a second ACL injury after returning to play, too soon in Jonny's cases give him good for thought.
fucking appalled

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #9137 on: Today at 11:26:52 am
I'm sure if there's anyone who can have that conversation with Virg, it'd be Klopp.

As an elite, monster of an athlete I can imagine you're always looking at the 'best case scenario' and how soon can I get back playing, particularly when there's a Euros coming up and he's never played at a major tournament for his country. We can all sit here and talk about the sensible, logical thing to do but its very different to actually being an ambitious professional footballer at the highest level.
Alan B'Stard

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #9138 on: Today at 11:44:58 am
For the all the hype, I don't think VVD will go to the Euro's especially if he doesn't play for the club this season. The club will want to manage that risk carefully and besides the World Cup is next year so and even bigger stage for Virg to play on.
MD1990

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #9139 on: Today at 12:11:28 pm
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on Today at 11:44:58 am
For the all the hype, I don't think VVD will go to the Euro's especially if he doesn't play for the club this season. The club will want to manage that risk carefully and besides the World Cup is next year so and even bigger stage for Virg to play on.

Liverpool will have np say. Of course Klopp wont wnat him going.

But if Van Dijk wants to go & is selected nothing we can do.
We also need to be careful because he has 2 years left on his contract .

We dont want to ruin the relationship with Van Dijk
It will come down to if Holland select him or not.

They should do the right thing as they have depth in the position.
Dubred

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #9140 on: Today at 12:14:42 pm
Virg has got to be not only the best defender in the world, but also one of the most sensible players too.  He's very level headed.

Never mind pressure from outside for him to play, I honestly don't think Virg will take any risks on his own rehabilitation if it means putting his future at risk.  Not even if it means missing the Euros.
