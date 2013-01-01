Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
223
224
225
226
227
[
228
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year (Read 875462 times)
AmSeeker
Main Stander
Posts: 122
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
«
Reply #9080 on:
Yesterday
at 04:05:59 pm »
Hopefully a win tomorrow and we won't have to see the obligatory Virgil running around pics for a few days at least.
Logged
Ghost Town
Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
Believer
Posts: 6,406
mundus vult decipi
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
«
Reply #9081 on:
Today
at 11:08:35 am »
Maybe each loss is a deliberate sacrifice to propitiate the fates of healing and boost his recovery, hence the results video afterwards...
Logged
Giving absolutely
everything
doesn't mean you get
anything
... but its the only chance to get
something
!
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"
Print
Pages:
1
...
223
224
225
226
227
[
228
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Page created in 0.025 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.27]
SMF 2.0.18
|
SMF © 2013
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2