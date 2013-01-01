« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 223 224 225 226 227 [228]   Go Down

Author Topic: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year  (Read 875462 times)

Offline AmSeeker

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #9080 on: Yesterday at 04:05:59 pm »
Hopefully a win tomorrow and we won't have to see the obligatory Virgil running around pics for a few days at least.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,406
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #9081 on: Today at 11:08:35 am »
Maybe each loss is a deliberate sacrifice to propitiate the fates of healing and boost his recovery, hence the results video afterwards...
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"
Pages: 1 ... 223 224 225 226 227 [228]   Go Up
« previous next »
 