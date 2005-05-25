Very true my Zoom calls with the physio have been great
Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again
Perv
Rumours that he slide tackled a nurse on his way out of surgery which suggests the surgery was a success!
Maddock is talking shite
Haha, just spilled my coffee at that
If you want an explanation from someone at an elite level who's been there and done it on what the rehab timescale is likely to be then this summary from Andy Renshaw, one of our former physios, is as good as it getshttps://twitter.com/andyrphysio/status/1322215971013173248?s=20
Do people deliberately arm themselves with coffee before reading this forum?
He, rather strangely, doesn't comment on the timeframe when a player walks off though, so not sure he's that much of a pro.
Surgery is only as successful as the rehab that follows it!
This joke should get old but it hasn't yet
It's still got legs
No kneed for that.
Page created in 0.03 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.53]