« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 206 207 208 209 210 [211]   Go Down

Author Topic: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year  (Read 778770 times)

Online smutchin

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 972
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #8400 on: Today at 11:01:33 AM »
Just got the alert from the club's official channels to say Virg has undergone successful surgery.

Doesn't say whether he walked home afterwards though.
Logged

Online Klopites

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 44
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #8401 on: Today at 11:10:36 AM »
Oh look as precedent and previous evidence suggested the club and or player do usually release something upon having surgery, imagine that. Recover and heal well Virgil.
Logged

Offline Damian V

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 230
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #8402 on: Today at 11:14:41 AM »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 11:01:12 AM
Hopefully back for the busy Xmas schedule.
Of 2021 you mean?
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,571
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty.....pretty pretty good
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #8403 on: Today at 11:19:58 AM »
Quote from: Klopites on Today at 11:10:36 AM
Oh look as precedent and previous evidence suggested the club and or player do usually release something upon having surgery, imagine that. Recover and heal well Virgil.

Youve provided nothing but valuable information and been chastised for it Klopites

Keep fighting the good fight
Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Online smutchin

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 972
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #8404 on: Today at 11:22:38 AM »
Quote from: Klopites on Today at 11:10:36 AM
Oh look as precedent and previous evidence suggested the club and or player do usually release something upon having surgery, imagine that.

Yeah, they always do sooner or later. But note they didn't actually say when he had the surgery - could have been a week ago for all we know, and they were just waiting for it to settle down post-op before making anything public. Who knows? None of us, that's for sure.

Pays to be patient, rather than fill several pages of an internet forum pointlessly wondering why we don't know every detail of what's going on behind the scenes at the club.
Logged

Offline Lastrador

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,230
  • Yes lad!
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #8405 on: Today at 11:30:05 AM »
Quote from: Damian V on Today at 11:14:41 AM
Of 2021 you mean?
Ive heard he walked out of the operation, so the rehabilitation process probably wont take too long.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,786
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #8406 on: Today at 11:30:10 AM »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 11:22:38 AM
Yeah, they always do sooner or later. But note they didn't actually say when he had the surgery - could have been a week ago for all we know, and they were just waiting for it to settle down post-op before making anything public. Who knows? None of us, that's for sure.

Pays to be patient, rather than fill several pages of an internet forum pointlessly wondering why we don't know every detail of what's going on behind the scenes at the club.

Bingo
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,786
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #8407 on: Today at 11:32:26 AM »
Quote from: Klopites on Today at 11:10:36 AM
Oh look as precedent and previous evidence suggested the club and or player do usually release something upon having surgery, imagine that. Recover and heal well Virgil.

Which was never argued. What was argued was that the press release doesn't mean the surgery waa had that same day. and that we know as much as we're told.

Logged

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,613
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #8408 on: Today at 12:02:47 PM »
Liverpool: Virgil van Dijk knee surgery 'successful' - https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/54745960
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,124
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #8409 on: Today at 12:08:17 PM »
Did Virg walk off the surgical table after it?
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,323
  • YNWA
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #8410 on: Today at 12:23:18 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:08:17 PM
Did Virg walk off the surgical table after it?

We'll have to wait for Klopite, his surgeon, to let us all know.
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,017
  • Bam!
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #8411 on: Today at 12:24:37 PM »
Don't think he will be out for a while, can't have been too bad as none Theatre staff reacted to it.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Syntexity

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 665
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #8412 on: Today at 12:27:29 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:08:17 PM
Did Virg walk off the surgical table after it?

Dont be silly, he jumped off and then proceeded to walk out having small sprints to check his new bionic leg. He was also injected with nanites whose missions is to attack Pickford in the next derby and mutate his DNA so the rest of his body will match his arms.
Logged

Online Klopites

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 44
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #8413 on: Today at 01:43:19 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:23:18 PM
We'll have to wait for Klopite, his surgeon, to let us all know.

No idea, too busy in my other medical field, you really do have a stubborn case don't you Craig.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,323
  • YNWA
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #8414 on: Today at 01:46:00 PM »
Quote from: Klopites on Today at 01:43:19 PM
No idea, too busy in my other medical field, you really do have a stubborn case don't you Craig.

Not sure a case of Readingtwatsonrawkitis is a medical condition.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,571
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty.....pretty pretty good
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #8415 on: Today at 01:47:19 PM »
If it is your case is incurable at this point ;D
Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Online fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,961
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #8416 on: Today at 01:49:08 PM »
Get well soon Virgil as if there was any 6 month period you had to take off and rehab this is the time as you cant do feck all but hit the gym once the knee allows it.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I
Pages: 1 ... 206 207 208 209 210 [211]   Go Up
« previous next »
 