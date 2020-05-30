« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 205 206 207 208 209 [210]   Go Down

Author Topic: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year  (Read 775014 times)

Offline Theoldkopite

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,370
  • Survived The Boy's Pen in the 60's
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #8360 on: Yesterday at 07:54:55 PM »
Stop picking on Klopites yer miserable bastards ;D
Logged

Offline Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,548
  • JFT96
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #8361 on: Yesterday at 10:29:36 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 06:01:54 PM
Does Weetabix protect your ACL then, that's good news for me.  ;D

Have you seen the video where that little girl pulls in a submarine with her fishing rod after having her Weetabix in the morning? It definitely makes you stronger!

Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 05:54:55 PM
The only source that is credible and reliable when it comes to things like this is the club. There was a usual reliable reporter who reported that the extent of his injury is far more sever than original thought. Which he then backtracked and said it was only based on his opinion and no additional information that he received. He then apologized for that.

Considering that also that the manager himself has refused to put a timescale on the exact return, the only information that can be taken seriously when it comes to injuries is the club. Again, just because a report or a statement isn't released the moment an operation occurs doesn't mean that it hasn't happened.

And again we know what is given to us, we don't know everything. So how can anyone jump to the conclusion that it's odd given that very fact?


Just because Ornstein had someone in his ear telling him to retract his statement doesn't mean he was wrong.
Logged
Quote from: Red_Rich on May 30, 2020, 12:19:36 AM

Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again  ;D ;D

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,718
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #8362 on: Yesterday at 10:38:33 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 10:29:36 PM
Have you seen the video where that little girl pulls in a submarine with her fishing rod after having her Weetabix in the morning? It definitely makes you stronger!

Just because Ornstein had someone in his ear telling him to retract his statement doesn't mean he was wrong.

Didn't say that do did I mate? What I am saying is that we don't know the full extent. And if Ornstein was correct then that makes it even less odd if he hasnt had the surgery. My overall point we dont know everything.
Logged

Offline Ginieus

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 92
  • Chilled out entertainer
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #8363 on: Yesterday at 11:30:12 PM »
It is unusual for the surgery not to have happened yet. Ox waited 8 days after the injury couple years back. We'll just to have to see what happens end of this week!
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,251
  • YNWA
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #8364 on: Yesterday at 11:57:33 PM »
Quote from: Ginieus on Yesterday at 11:30:12 PM
It is unusual for the surgery not to have happened yet. Ox waited 8 days after the injury couple years back. We'll just to have to see what happens end of this week!

Its unusual based on expert knowledge? Or unusual based on just Oxs op date?
Logged

Offline Ginieus

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 92
  • Chilled out entertainer
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #8365 on: Today at 12:08:10 AM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 11:57:33 PM
Its unusual based on expert knowledge? Or unusual based on just Oxs op date?

I'm not claiming to be an expert at all. But it's based on other injuries where players have gone under the knife sooner. Maybe this has been a typical time before surgery but I've not noticed it as I'm interested in this player.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,251
  • YNWA
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #8366 on: Today at 12:11:00 AM »
Quote from: Ginieus on Today at 12:08:10 AM
I'm not claiming to be an expert at all. But it's based on other injuries where players have gone under the knife sooner. Maybe this has been a typical time before surgery but I've not noticed it as I'm interested in this player.

I just find statements like yours weird. Unless you work in the field in some way, how is 8 or 10 or 12 days unusual? No two injuries are the same, no two people are the same. The experts, and Ill repeat, actual experts, will decide when is best to operate and that is when is best to do so. And that wont be unusual. An expert always decides.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,568
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #8367 on: Today at 12:15:18 AM »
Quote from: Ginieus on Today at 12:08:10 AM
I'm not claiming to be an expert at all. But it's based on other injuries where players have gone under the knife sooner. Maybe this has been a typical time before surgery but I've not noticed it as I'm interested in this player.
Not true though; 3 weeks after injury is typical and more than 6 weeks is not that unusual. I have zero medical expertise, but this article says so.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4004131/

Not that we want that time to be added to his rehabilitation, but he needs the best course of action for his injury.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Sammy5IsAlive

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,413
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #8368 on: Today at 12:33:37 AM »
Quote from: Klopites on Yesterday at 04:03:18 PM
That's not what I said if we look at precedent using Oxlades injury and him having surgery after 7 days, after 10 days to question why Van Dijk hasn't had surgery yet seems reasonable to me.

Well I mean it would confirm something or "anything" that's exactly what statements are for. Again if we look at precedent using Oxlade for example the club and the player released something upon successful completion of the surgery, this is also done with other clubs and players.

I don't think I or anyone else has even vaguely suggested the club don't know what they are doing, are you able to get far really quickly with the gigantic leaps you make?

The Oxlade comparison is a non-starter really isn't it? For a start at the time (as far as I recall) the club didn't release any information about the extent of the injury or of surgery? IIRC even the rest of the squad were kept in the dark of how severe the injury was. Second the two injuries are not comparable. If you do a bit of googling you'll be able to find the specific details of AOCs injury but IIRC I think the non medical summary would be that pretty much every soft tissue element of the joint was damaged. The impression I got when the full details got into the media was that it was a bit of a medical miracle that he was in a position to continue his career. Going off the info we have at the moment the VVD injury is nowhere near as severe.

Edit - to save the googling this is the details of Oxlade's injury

Quote
Hed not only torn his anterior cruciate ligament, but also ruptured his lateral collateral ligament too. His medial ligament was damaged, while his lateral hamstring tendon had been torn clean off the bone. It was, Massey told him, about as bad as it gets
« Last Edit: Today at 12:40:53 AM by Sammy5IsAlive »
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,892
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #8369 on: Today at 12:42:32 AM »
Fucking hell. The most tedious aspects of fandom in evidence in this thread recently. Time to leave it for a while, I guess. But don't worry, the good news is that I'll be walking away
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,251
  • YNWA
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #8370 on: Today at 12:45:45 AM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:42:32 AM
Fucking hell. The most tedious aspects of fandom in evidence in this thread recently. Time to leave it for a while, I guess. But don't worry, the good news is that I'll be walking away

Did you or did you not scream though?
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,892
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #8371 on: Today at 12:48:07 AM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:45:45 AM
Did you or did you not scream though?
Oh there was plenty of screaming, believe me...
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"
Pages: 1 ... 205 206 207 208 209 [210]   Go Up
« previous next »
 