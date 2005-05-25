« previous next »
Author Topic: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #8320 on: Today at 02:51:29 PM »
When is he having surgery? Its been 10 days now seems odd that he hasn't had surgery yet, don't see any reason as to why to delay it this much it seems to be the ideal time to get it done if you consider 9 months from now takes us to July.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #8321 on: Today at 02:53:24 PM »
When is he having surgery? Its been 10 days now seems odd that he hasn't had surgery yet, don't see any reason as to why to delay it this much it seems to be the ideal time to get it done if you consider 9 months from now takes us to July.

Did you manage to get a good look at what was up with him when you examined him mate?
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #8322 on: Today at 02:56:54 PM »
Did you manage to get a good look at what was up with him when you examined him mate?

 :lmao
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #8323 on: Today at 02:58:07 PM »
When is he having surgery? Its been 10 days now seems odd that he hasn't had surgery yet, don't see any reason as to why to delay it this much it seems to be the ideal time to get it done if you consider 9 months from now takes us to July.

So do you follow him every step of the day so you know if he hasn't had it?

Are you a surgeon as well? Since you seem to know when it's an ideal time to have it done, without having checked the state of his knee.

Christ on a bloody bike
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #8324 on: Today at 03:09:45 PM »
I think he's due to have his surgery shortly.

Was meant to be a few days sooner, but Virgil decided to walk there.
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #8325 on: Today at 03:11:39 PM »
Did you manage to get a good look at what was up with him when you examined him mate?

Yeah it was lumpy and stinging and weeping this horrible puss and smelt foul... Oh sorry I got my orthopedic patient mixed up with my venereology patient. I presume that cream must have cleared it up for you a bit by now after 10 days?
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #8326 on: Today at 03:13:01 PM »
Yeah it was lumpy and stinging and weeping this horrible puss and smelt foul... Oh sorry I got my orthopedic patient mixed up with my venereology patient. I presume that cream must have cleared it up for you a bit by now after 10 days?

If you're getting knees mixed up with sexual organs then you may need to go back to medical school.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #8327 on: Today at 03:13:13 PM »
Hes absolutely done you there Craig
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #8328 on: Today at 03:17:20 PM »
When is he having surgery? Its been 10 days now seems odd that he hasn't had surgery yet, don't see any reason as to why to delay it this much it seems to be the ideal time to get it done if you consider 9 months from now takes us to July.
If I remember correctly they wait for the swelling to go down, sure that's what happened with mine.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #8329 on: Today at 03:22:18 PM »
I remember seeing the video of that.  You heard it snap from a good 20 yards away and he collapsed on the ground screaming in agony.  :-X
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #8330 on: Today at 03:23:15 PM »
Hes absolutely done you there Craig

That'll teach me to mess with someone with his extensive medical background.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #8331 on: Today at 03:25:40 PM »
Anyone know what he had for breakfast today?
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #8332 on: Today at 03:27:06 PM »
If I remember correctly they wait for the swelling to go down, sure that's what happened with mine.

And what about the knee?

Craigs confuses everything.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #8333 on: Today at 03:28:43 PM »
Anyone know what he had for breakfast today?

Don't know what he had today but I can tell you he didn't have his Weetabix on Derby day
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #8334 on: Today at 03:28:53 PM »
Anyone know what he had for breakfast today?
Eggs benedict. By all accounts he walked out of the canteen afterwards so I think that's likely a good sign.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #8335 on: Today at 03:30:16 PM »
Eggs benedict. By all accounts he walked out of the canteen afterwards so I think that's likely a good sign.

Extra Hollandaise?
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #8336 on: Today at 03:32:23 PM »
Extra Hollandaise?
They only had Uruguayanaise
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #8337 on: Today at 03:39:51 PM »
Yeah, everyone thought he was done for when he did his ACL, turned out to be one of their best signings.
