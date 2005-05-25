When is he having surgery? Its been 10 days now seems odd that he hasn't had surgery yet, don't see any reason as to why to delay it this much it seems to be the ideal time to get it done if you consider 9 months from now takes us to July.
Did you manage to get a good look at what was up with him when you examined him mate?
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham
Hmm...From Wiki;'Van Nistelrooy looked set to complete a club record £18.5 million transfer to Manchester United in the summer of 2000. He was to be unveiled at a press conference four days later, but this was instead used to announce that the transfer had been postponed over concerns about his fitness, having not played for a month due to problems with his knee The transfer was then cancelled after PSV refused to agree to further medical tests, and the next day he suffered a rupture to his anterior cruciate knee ligaments during a training session,leaving him injured for a year.'Not a good examle.
Hes absolutely done you there Craig
If I remember correctly they wait for the swelling to go down, sure that's what happened with mine.
Anyone know what he had for breakfast today?
Eggs benedict. By all accounts he walked out of the canteen afterwards so I think that's likely a good sign.
Extra Hollandaise?
I disagree. It's a very good example:His time at United was successful, winning the Premier League, FA Cup, Football League Cup and FA Community Shield, along with winning the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year twice. Van Nistelrooy hit 150 goals in just 219 games for United, as well as becoming, at the time, their all-time European record goalscorer.As previously stated, he didn't do too bad after his injury
