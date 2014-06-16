« previous next »
Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year

Online Andy82lfc

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #8200 on: Today at 12:16:15 PM
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 11:35:23 AM
Is Hendo a possible CB if we get further bad luck in the injuries department?

He is yeah, played there last year in the world club cup I think, played really well too as I can remember. Think he would be an extra option if the worst happened.
Offline Fiasco

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #8201 on: Today at 12:37:38 PM
Quote from: Dubred on Today at 11:44:05 AM
I think we've got plenty of options for centre back right now.  VVD is irreplaceable, that goes without saying, so no signing will replace him.

Klopp, by his nature will not look to sign a defender because of this and do what the Carraghers of the world are dying for us to do.

He'll only sign a player if there's a long term plan for him, and not just to cover the loss of VVD.

I think we'll go through the season as we are, including using some of the younger lads more than expected.

We'll only dip into the transfer market if god forbid injury takes the entire back line!


Injury already has taken the back line, Matip is out tonight. Yeah, its precautionary and hopefully he will be fine for the weekend but Matip's injury record is not great and Gomez is susceptible to missing periods here and there. We don't have too many options as it is. When things go against you things go against you.

I think it is logical to think that the plan would be to sign a centre back next summer, but that could be expedited now with VVD's injury. Whether that is possible in January remains to be seen but going through pretty much a full season from here on out with Gomez and Matip as our only senior centre halves is recklessly risky.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #8202 on: Today at 01:11:09 PM
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 12:16:15 PM
He is yeah, played there last year in the world club cup I think, played really well too as I can remember. Think he would be an extra option if the worst happened.
If we're talking emergencies, then I'd rather see Milner in there.
Online Matt_Red

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #8203 on: Today at 03:07:21 PM
Unlucky to get this type of injury but the progression of rehab has increased and we have just fitted the Hydroworx at the new training ground, this should help his recovery no end and its designed for rehabilitation of many injuries.

Here's a link to how the ACL is treated in the early stages if anyone fancies a read.

https://www.hydroworx.com/blog/use-aquatics-for-each-stage-of-acl-rehabilitation/
Online JordanTremenderson

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #8204 on: Today at 03:09:35 PM
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 01:11:09 PM
If we're talking emergencies, then I'd rather see Milner in there.

At CB?

Not sure about that one chief. 

Henderson is much more disciplined and he has the height needed at CB, plus he has done it before.
Online redwillow

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #8205 on: Today at 03:19:15 PM
The Athletic reporting the injury goes beyond and is worse than what was first feared (more damage than just ACL). Don't like the sound of this at all.
Offline Samie

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #8206 on: Today at 03:23:33 PM
He wasn't playing again this season anyway. Just get him ready for next season.
Online Ray K

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #8207 on: Today at 03:25:35 PM
Quote from: redwillow on Today at 03:19:15 PM
The Athletic reporting the injury goes beyond and is worse than what was first feared (more damage than just ACL). Don't like the sound of this at all.
Here's the link to Ornstein's summary:
https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldTalk/status/1318916669654401025?s=20
Online Lone Star Red

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #8208 on: Today at 03:28:25 PM
Quote from: redwillow on Today at 03:19:15 PM
The Athletic reporting the injury goes beyond and is worse than what was first feared (more damage than just ACL). Don't like the sound of this at all.

Not entirely surprised. I posted the other day that the clubs statement about the extent of his injury and recovery seemed ominous and reminded me of their vagueness after Oxs knee injury during the Roma game due to the severity of it.
Online redwillow

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #8209 on: Today at 03:31:46 PM
I am hoping his fitness levels and usual recovery capabilities aid him in his rehab recovery.
Online clinical

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #8210 on: Today at 03:33:54 PM
Fuck me, Pickford may have well ended his career as we all know it. No ban, nothing. Just vile Everton fans celebrating it.
Online please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #8211 on: Today at 03:40:47 PM
If that's true, his prime years might be over.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #8212 on: Today at 03:42:22 PM
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 03:40:47 PM
If that's true, his prime years might be over.

Is that your medical expertise talking?
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #8213 on: Today at 03:43:31 PM
He'll be fine.  It'll probably take nine months, but he'll come back as strong as ever.
Offline Samie

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #8214 on: Today at 03:45:30 PM
Unless any of you fuckers have stated your medical backgrounds, please stop diagnosing what will or won't happen like you know what you're talking about.
Online please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reply #8215 on: Today at 03:45:41 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 03:42:22 PM
Is that your medical expertise talking?
I said might.

From the looks of it, it might be an unhappy triad knee injury which sucks.
