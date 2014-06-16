I think we've got plenty of options for centre back right now. VVD is irreplaceable, that goes without saying, so no signing will replace him.



Klopp, by his nature will not look to sign a defender because of this and do what the Carraghers of the world are dying for us to do.



He'll only sign a player if there's a long term plan for him, and not just to cover the loss of VVD.



I think we'll go through the season as we are, including using some of the younger lads more than expected.



We'll only dip into the transfer market if god forbid injury takes the entire back line!



Injury already has taken the back line, Matip is out tonight. Yeah, its precautionary and hopefully he will be fine for the weekend but Matip's injury record is not great and Gomez is susceptible to missing periods here and there. We don't have too many options as it is. When things go against you things go against you.I think it is logical to think that the plan would be to sign a centre back next summer, but that could be expedited now with VVD's injury. Whether that is possible in January remains to be seen but going through pretty much a full season from here on out with Gomez and Matip as our only senior centre halves is recklessly risky.