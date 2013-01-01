Enough about Coote and the incompetent FA and PGMOL and IFAB and any other c*nt that has a say..



We can't do anything now.. The club tried and nothing came out if it..



Its time to knuckle down and fight.. VVD has said he will be back stronger than ever.. Lets send him all the encouragement to recover as quickly as possible..



As for the team.. we need players to stand up now.. Joe needs to transition into a leader at the back.. Joel needs to keep himself fit.. The club needs to possibly buy a CB in January..



City had Laporte out for the season early doors last time.. We now have VVD out.. There's no comparison between the players.. VVD is way better, but the two situations can be compared..



City's season never really got going last time out.. We need to ensure our season doesn't go the same way.. I would say our spine is better and we can absorb the loss of VVD.. But the whole team needs to show their mentality now and walk on through the storm.. YNWA