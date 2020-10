The set games like 6 or whatever could realistically happen in cases like that. The out for as long as the injured player is thing though, that's never going to happen. What if its a 50/50 and someone it out for a year how do you judge that ? Or if its a late trip like Son against Gomes and he breaks a leg or ankle. You give a year long ban for a trip ? Or someone does a shocker like Pickford did but the player plays the next game. Its too difficult to govern unfortunately.

If our players weren't fired up to defend their title, they are now.



I'm fully on board with this as a punishment in instances like Richarlison and Pickford where its not a 50/50 or an innocuous trip or innocent coming together, where they have gone flying in both feet off the ground, got no where near the ball, receive a straight red card for serious foul play and the player on the end of the tackle is injured as a result of the malicious foul. There are clear cases and criteria where there is absolutely no reason why a player should not be banned for the length of time the player they injure is out for from tackles and situations like this.To be able to go out onto a football pitch safe in the knowledge that if you wanted to seriously hurt someone that you can and the worst thing that will happen to you is that you are banned from playing footy for a few weeks is a disgrace and a useless deterrent. What would happen if I in a non football situation in a premeditated context caused the same harm to someone which required them to have surgery, 12 months of rehab and have their livelihood taken away from them for 12 months? I would be in serious trouble but because it happens on a football pitch that is acceptable and missing a few weeks of footy is a fair punishment and detterent? The worst thing is some of these dangerous tackles could be premeditated to hurt someone, a footballer could conceivably go out on the pitch already thinking there is someone I don't like for whatever reason or motivation and I'm going to make sure I get him with a bad tackle and injure him and if I'm successful I get to sit at home with my feet up for a few weeks still earning thousands.