Yeah I understand and fully support the club's position in terms of demanding a review of the decisions which were made, but our fans witch-hunting David Coote misses the mark. Plenty of referees - specifically English referees who are plagued by the Howard Webb school of "don't ruin the spectacle" - would have bottled the red card decision once VVD was deemed to be offside, and wider action is clearly needed to fix the game with regards to offside calls. We're going to see similar decisions made to that and Mané's unless more leeway is allowed and/or the lines are drawn by the feet to simplify it and actually provide more justice to the calls made. We've had a few in our favour let's not forget, as well as a few against us. It's farcical.



To add a different perspective on this, anyone who hasn't seen Souness on Sky last night should go and watch it. The point he makes is not just about the rules, it's largely down to professionalism and knowledge of the game. His argument is that when that challenge went in on Van Dijk, the players, coaches, fans (or anyone with any knowledge of the game) are not looking or interested in the offside but are focused on one thing only...obvious dangerous play and any possible injury to a player. Now you might argue that referees believe the contentiousness of the rules absolve them from this because of an offside but the rules do not and remember in this instance they confirmed that Var did not even look at challenge, after the offside.Souness points out that they do not seem to be football people because it would be impossible for them not to see it or know about it, they just ignore it because they don't fundamentally understand it or are incompetent. David Coote is very much to blame here and he has left PGMOL in the unenvious position of having to justify the unjustifiable and make themselves look untrustworthy and incompetent. David Coote is everything wrong about refereeing in this country and PGMOL's reputation is going down the toilet with the kind of statements they released today.