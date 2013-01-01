« previous next »
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Quote from: lukeb1981 on Today at 09:52:21 PM
Is he being respectful to the club and supporters now ? He was a poor player who wouldnt have got half the games he did for us if he wasnt from Liverpool.

He maximised his talent and combined it with sheer force of will. Great player. You don't stay at Liverpool for as long as he did of you're not consistently getting the best out of yourself. 
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7881 on: Today at 10:31:09 PM »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Today at 10:28:03 PM
For me the biggest thing we will miss will be his raking 60 yard passes out to the flanks...no other CB in the league have that in their locker.

For me the vocal side of things will be most missed. As he says though withing difficulty lies opportunity. Someone else has to do that
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7882 on: Today at 10:31:40 PM »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:06:30 PM
https://twitter.com/VirgilvDijk/status/1317933554135912449

what a statement.

Ive no doubt he be back better than ever. His temperment & mental strength is brillant. Superb leader
Good luck Virg.  What a blow for us.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7883 on: Today at 10:32:36 PM »
Carragher defending Pickford and screaming at Souness for digging the ref out

Sky c*nt

Make no mistake out of the two Souness is the legend
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7884 on: Today at 10:32:49 PM »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 08:47:55 PM
What the fuck is wrong with carragher

You have to look at him,pre spit Carra and arse licking scared shitless that he will lose his gravy train job Carra.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7885 on: Today at 10:37:35 PM »
imagine fans back for the last home game of the season.
Van Dijk on as a sub while we are on our to the title.

That would be so so sweet

The least realistic of those is fans back in the stadium well at least a full house
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7886 on: Today at 10:38:14 PM »
The more you look at it, the more intentional it seems. He was nowhere near the ball, he went in with a angry throwing tackle, both feet up, he even looked away when he tackled trying to protect himself, this proves he knew, he is going into a heavy clash with Virgil.

Thank god he didn't hit him with his boots. May sound silly, ACL is a really bad injury, but this could've ended so much worse.   :-X
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7887 on: Today at 10:39:01 PM »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 10:02:50 PM
Isn't Fekir Muslim? Seems unlikely if so.
;D
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7888 on: Today at 10:42:08 PM »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Today at 10:28:03 PM
For me the biggest thing we will miss will be his raking 60 yard passes out to the flanks...no other CB in the league have that in their locker.

Also why I think Thiago being back soon is important. Just that added variation in distribution.

Virgil will be back, better than ever. His mentality and fitness are elite attributes which will help him in his recovery.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7889 on: Today at 10:45:33 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:19:14 PM
;D

Where are these idiots coming out from?

theres been an absolute shit ton of them on here since we won the league. More than usual  :P

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7890 on: Today at 10:46:59 PM »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 08:24:46 PM
What the fuck is wrong with Carragher. Theres no party line on this - if anything most mainstream pundits are condemning Pickford. So that must be his actual opinion.

Hes become one of the more anti-Liverpool voices in the entire punditocracy

Carragher is a grade A prick, as bitter an Evertonian as there is out there it seems.

Wish the club, and Kloppo especially, would stop being so damn nice to him.  Needs cutting off.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7891 on: Today at 10:56:36 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:45:33 PM
theres been an absolute shit ton of them on here since we won the league. More than usual  :P


Probably change their football teams more than their trunks.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7892 on: Today at 11:07:41 PM »
So many ex-pros over the past 24 hours have called Pickford out over the tackle, there's definitely a feeling around that it was deliberate.

'These things happen' as Carragher would say. Disappointed in Carragher and the other super fans who feel they can't criticise Pickford for fear of upsetting their blueshite mates.

Who the fuck are they trying to appeal to anyway? Some kids online telling Pickford and Richarlison they're going to kill them should be the least of their worries. It's the ones that don't post threats on the internet that will turn up at their door one evening that they should concern themselves over. Nobody can control those fuckers, they live in a different orbit to the rest of us.

Anyway, thank fuck Carragher doesn't still play for us, if we had to rely on him to partner Joël or Joe in defence, I'd have thrown the towel in on the season.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7893 on: Today at 11:14:31 PM »
Quote from: AfghanRiotSquad on Today at 08:18:28 PM
Anything above 6th this year is an achievement

Now we find out how good jurgen  really is
We finished top four in 16/17 with a much worse team and you think 6th would be an achievement this season  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7894 on: Today at 11:14:52 PM »
Pickford is a fucking useless c*nt. How a scythe like that goes unpunished and then defended is appalling.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7895 on: Today at 11:17:16 PM »
Quote from: AfghanRiotSquad on Today at 08:18:28 PM
Anything above 6th this year is an achievement

Now we find out how good jurgen  really is

Bluemoon Redcafe or GOT waller
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7896 on: Today at 11:20:06 PM »
One more reason to grab this league, game by game and feckin' maul it. Get better Virg.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7897 on: Today at 11:23:35 PM »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 10:01:31 PM
Its shit losing VVD but of all the other CB pairings in the league who would you have over Matip and Gomez?
Very fair point.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7898 on: Today at 11:25:41 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 10:32:49 PM
You have to look at him,pre spit Carra and arse licking scared shitless that he will lose his gravy train job Carra.
Is right. Whens hes not being anti Liverpool hes spending his time slagging off the Tories while writing for the Daily Mail.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7899 on: Today at 11:25:51 PM »
Carragher done well for us in backs to the wall football & gave everything in the 05 final.

He isnt a legend though imo. He done well with the ability he had but because he was a scouser he was rated more by some people.
Very obvious to me he at least still has a soft spot for Everton too.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7900 on: Today at 11:26:30 PM »
Will be a huge miss, was an absolutely shocking challenge. The response from the FA regarding Pickford and PGMOL regarding our compliant will be very interesting.     
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7901 on: Today at 11:27:03 PM »
Quote from: Dave D on Today at 11:07:41 PM
So many ex-pros over the past 24 hours have called Pickford out over the tackle, there's definitely a feeling around that it was deliberate.

'These things happen' as Carragher would say. Disappointed in Carragher and the other super fans who feel they can't criticise Pickford for fear of upsetting their blueshite mates.

Who the fuck are they trying to appeal to anyway? Some kids online telling Pickford and Richarlison they're going to kill them should be the least of their worries. It's the ones that don't post threats on the internet that will turn up at their door one evening that they should concern themselves over. Nobody can control those fuckers, they live in a different orbit to the rest of us.

Anyway, thank fuck Carragher doesn't still play for us, if we had to rely on him to partner Joël or Joe in defence, I'd have thrown the towel in on the season.

I think those two are actually connected. To be fair Carragher is probably just saying what he's told to. He has a lot of credibility in Liverpool and can affect the fans. They're trying to calm the situation down so nothing worse happens.

At the end of the day It's football, injuries happen (virgil's didn't need to happen) both challenges were intentional pickfords and richarlisons. There's absolutely no need something worse happens from this. Imagine how that can affect our fan base. That's why they should both get lenghty bans to calm people down and make sure this doesn't happen in the future.

You should always remember, some people take football (or sports in general) way to serious.

They're protecting pickford for a reason. As much as I love big virg, there is absolutely no need some knobhead in our fan base puts a bad image on the club.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7902 on: Today at 11:27:17 PM »
Quote from: kloppagetime on Today at 11:14:31 PM
We finished top four in 16/17 with a much worse team and you think 6th would be an achievement this season  :lmao :lmao :lmao
After Virge went off we played some superb football in our hardest away after City. We wont drop many points at home again this season and well get enough on the road to be champions comfortably.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7903 on: Today at 11:33:38 PM »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Today at 10:28:03 PM
For me the biggest thing we will miss will be his raking 60 yard passes out to the flanks...no other CB in the league have that in their locker.

Excuse me!

Mr H Maguire
Manchester
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7904 on: Today at 11:34:06 PM »
Gutted for the big man.  The gamble to not sign another cb was only going to work if Van Dijk was to stay fit all season again and that's already backfired.  There's only 2.5 months until the next transfer window but that's a fuckload of games to cover.  Hope the squad can dig deep and get us through this mess. 
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7905 on: Today at 11:34:39 PM »
Apart from the little bit at the end about retrospective action I can't see what people are getting their knickers in a twist about with Carragher.

The Richarlison 'tackle' was far worse and he is flying under the radar whilst Pickford gets crucified.
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,502
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7906 on: Today at 11:36:33 PM »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 11:34:39 PM
Apart from the little bit at the end about retrospective action I can't see what people are getting their knickers in a twist about with Carragher.

The Richarlison 'tackle' was far worse and he is flying under the radar whilst Pickford gets crucified.
It wasnt far worse mate. On par maybe but the Pickford assault is one of the worst tackles youll see this season.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7907 on: Today at 11:36:42 PM »
any possibility of signing a cb now and getting him on loan until permanent transfer in january?
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7908 on: Today at 11:42:49 PM »
Richarlison pulled out of his challenge at the last moment, which probably saved Thiago from a more serious injury, but was still a red. Pickford went in full force when he had no chance of winning the ball. It was an assault.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7909 on: Today at 11:43:05 PM »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 11:36:33 PM
It wasnt far worse mate. On par maybe but the Pickford assault is one of the worst tackles youll see this season.
I agree with this. The Pickford "tackle" is one of the worst I have seen in recent years. I cannot think of another worse challenge without going back 10 years or so. It was a butcher's scythe of a tackle. He deserves 6 games or more.

Sent from my Pixel 3 XL using Tapatalk

