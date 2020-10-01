« previous next »
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
its obviously not good, but if something got torn, do you walk off the pitch by yourself?

It clearly got hyper extended, but was it to the point of a rupture on the ACL or PCL? I dont know but ive been playing football with  people who have torn them and they certainly didnt walk off by themselves.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Really wish people would read the thread. For the millionth time yes you can walk off the pitch by yourself with a ruptured ACL
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
What I was really wondering is, would he have walked off the pitch himself if he'd done his ACL?

It's one to ponder, isn't it? I've not seen any discussion on it anywhere.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 08:15:31 AM
Really wish people would read the thread. For the millionth time yes you can walk off the pitch by yourself with a ruptured ACL
exactly, i've seen it so often in nfl and nba.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
its obviously not good, but if something got torn, do you walk off the pitch by yourself?

It clearly got hyper extended, but was it to the point of a rupture on the ACL or PCL? I dont know but ive been playing football with  people who have torn them and they certainly didnt walk off by themselves.

Most people can live a fairly functional life with a half torn ACL or PCL without patching it up with surgery. You obviously can no longer run or play any court sport, but with appropriate rehab exercise, you can easily be mobile enough for day to day tasks with one of those ligaments somewhat detached.

In terms of him walking off the pitch, it all depends on his pain tolerance. There are plenty of people severely damaged their ACL or PCL without knowing.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Really wish people would read the thread. For the millionth time yes you can walk off the pitch by yourself with a ruptured ACL
If VVD did his ACL, what was the difference between him and AOC that allowed him to walk off the pitch? Room for optimism?

Edit: seen you answered it, nvm
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Really wish people would read the thread. For the millionth time yes you can walk off the pitch by yourself with a ruptured ACL

Can you moonwalk off the pitch though?
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Yes. Walking off the pitch just means you probably haven't broken a bone. Planted foot and hyperextension on contact, I don't like it.

Im sure you are right, and people react differently. But ive been on the pitch for three torn ACLs. And neither one walked off by themselves. They were in excruciating pain.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Really wish people would read the thread. For the millionth time yes you can walk off the pitch by yourself with a ruptured ACL

Wouldnt the physio have called for a stretcher  , if he thought it might be a ACL
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Wouldnt the physio have called for a stretcher  , if he thought it might be a ACL

Pretty sure Lucas Leiva walked off as well when he did his ACL.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
If VVD did his ACL, what was the difference between him and AOC that allowed him to walk off the pitch? Room for optimism?

Edit: seen you answered it, nvm

Pain is the only limiting factor.

Wouldnt the physio have called for a stretcher  , if he thought it might be a ACL

No. Why would they? If he can walk let him walk.

Most people can live a fairly functional life with a half torn ACL or PCL without patching it up with surgery. You obviously can no longer run or play any court sport, but with appropriate rehab exercise, you can easily be mobile enough for day to day tasks with one of those ligaments somewhat detached.

In terms of him walking off the pitch, it all depends on his pain tolerance. There are plenty of people severely damaged their ACL or PCL without knowing.

Unbelievably wrong. Olympic skiers have won gold medals without ACLs.

Im sure you are right, and people react differently. But ive been on the pitch for three torn ACLs. And neither one walked off by themselves. They were in excruciating pain.

Right well your experience of seeing them on a football pitch obviously outweighs my years and years of working in football as a physio  :butt


I'm out. I'll leave all the medical experts to speculate and give uninformed opinions.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Pain is the only limiting factor.

No. Why would they? If he can walk let him walk.

Unbelievably wrong. Olympic skiers have won gold medals without ACLs.

Right well your experience of seeing them on a football pitch obviously outweighs my years and years of working in football as a physio  :butt


I'm out. I'll leave all the medical experts to speculate and give uninformed opinions.

Certainly not saying it does, just saying thats my experience from it. So basically we cant read anything into him walking off the pitch, fair enough.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Really wish people would read the thread. For the millionth time yes you can walk off the pitch by yourself with a ruptured ACL

Yup, I did it!

Knee only started really swelling when I got home, I also drove home, had to wait for that to go down, had an arthroscopy and had snapped it, nice 5 nights in hospital (pre keyhole ACL repairs)
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
What I was really wondering is, would he have walked off the pitch himself if he'd done his ACL?

It's one to ponder, isn't it? I've not seen any discussion on it anywhere.

Youve got him on Ignore too? Very wise. :D
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Is Welshy saying Im a physio, the new Robs wife is a Manc?
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Is it time that criminal prosecutions were brought against the likes of Pickford? Extreme I know but that was not a tackle. It was an assault.
Surely the VAR has to be sacked for saying that was ok?
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reading the Dom King piece (well the start of it in a photo), the club are furious that monkey hands was reporting they thought it was an acl. 

Now, for me, why would you be angry if its what you thought he had?

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2020/10/trust-in-var-lost-thiago-class-in-reds-strong-response-media-on-everton-2-2-liverpool/
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reading the Dom King piece (well the start of it in a photo), the club are furious that monkey hands was reporting they thought it was an acl. 

Now, for me, why would you be angry if its what you thought he had?

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2020/10/trust-in-var-lost-thiago-class-in-reds-strong-response-media-on-everton-2-2-liverpool/

Could be that Van Dijk thought he would tell a mate and that mate broke his trust.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Is it time that criminal prosecutions were brought against the likes of Pickford? Extreme I know but that was not a tackle. It was an assault.

Facing the long arm of the law would certainly be a new experience for him.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Is it time that criminal prosecutions were brought against the likes of Pickford? Extreme I know but that was not a tackle. It was an assault.
Surely the VAR has to be sacked for saying that was ok?

Haha. Are you serious?
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Is it time that criminal prosecutions were brought against the likes of Pickford? Extreme I know but that was not a tackle. It was an assault.
Surely the VAR has to be sacked for saying that was ok?

Leaving T-Rex arms in goals for Everton is punishment enough for them.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Haha. Are you serious?
Yes.
Some of the challenges we see are in no way attempts to win the ball. Both challenges yesterday were completely reckless attempts to deliberately hurt an opponent. Do that off the pitch and it is classed as assault.
If the threat was there for the most extreme cases, maybe thugs like Pickford and Richarlison would think twice about deliberately injuring opponents.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Reading the Dom King piece (well the start of it in a photo), the club are furious that monkey hands was reporting they thought it was an acl. 

Now, for me, why would you be angry if its what you thought he had?

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2020/10/trust-in-var-lost-thiago-class-in-reds-strong-response-media-on-everton-2-2-liverpool/

Because its the clubs news to break, and to manage the announcement in such a way as to try and minimise upset/panic in the fan base and to try and avoid the negative PR of the idiot fans going on social media and abusing Pickford or sending him some sort of threats.

Its not for some smug, hairy handed misogynistic git to break our news in the most sensationalist and provocative way possible.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
There is a reason why there weren't any English referees at the last World Cup. They are simply not good enough. The Premier League might be the richest league in the World, but if world class players like Van Dijk and Thiago are not protected against assaults like yesterday's, they will start avoiding England. There is some good money in Spain, Germany, Italy and France, so don't be surprised to see some Premier League stars ending up there in a not so distant future. I am afraid that this is a much bigger problem for the Premier League than most people think ...
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Because its the clubs news to break, and to manage the announcement in such a way as to try and minimise upset/panic in the fan base and to try and avoid the negative PR of the idiot fans going on social media and abusing Pickford or sending him some sort of threats.

Its not for some smug, hairy handed misogynistic git to break our news.
Pickford deserves any and all abuse that comes his way.
I acknowledge that players get hurt but that was not a tackle from Pickford. It was a deliberate attempt to hurt VVD and he succeeded.
If Henderson didnt tell Pickford to fuck off when he supposedly asked him to apologise to VVD then Id be seriously disappointed in him.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Facing the long arm of the law would certainly be a new experience for him.
It would be useless, can't put handcuffs on him
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
There is a reason why there weren't any English referees at the last World Cup. They are simply not good enough. The Premier League might be the richest league in the World, but if world class players like Van Dijk and Thiago are not protected against assaults like yesterday's, they will start avoiding England. There is some good money in Spain, Germany, Italy and France, so don't be surprised to see some Premier League stars ending up there in a not so distant future. I am afraid that this is a much bigger problem for the Premier League than most people think ...
I think the PL should offer decent money to recruit the best Uefa refs around Europe.

These idiots are trying to destroy the PL.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
What I was really wondering is, would he have walked off the pitch himself if he'd done his ACL?

It's one to ponder, isn't it? I've not seen any discussion on it anywhere.

I done my right knee about 8 years ago and had arothroscopy (keyhole) corrective surgery.  Unbelievably I done my left knee a few weeks ago playing 6-a-side and waiting on same surgery.  Yes you can walk after, and pain subsides after about 24 hours.  Think its about time I packed it in altogether.

At moment I can run in a straight line.  But surgeon said any twists/turns would likely result in the knee giving way.

Scan diagnostic is ruptured ACL and cartilage damage.  Based on my first op years ago, following surgery I think it was circa 6 months before I played footie again, although began physio 2 weeks after the op.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Of course he does, hes generally reckless, that wasnt reserved for us. Agree that theyve dished out some nasty tackles in the derbies over the years, but weve not been angels.

Get well soon big man
Do me a favour.
Every fucking time that theres some type of controversy involving us, at some point one of our own fans tries to see the other side and justify what happened based on what we may have done in the past.

This lot have been consistently putting in this type of challenge against us for the last 5 years or so. During that time Im struggling to think of one similar tackle weve put in. Apart from yesterday, weve had Funes Miri 2 from Barkley on Henderson and thats off the top of my head.

Their behaviour needs condemning not justifying. Pickford left his penalty area to fist bump Allan afte4 hed done Robbi for fucks sake.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Because its the clubs news to break, and to manage the announcement in such a way as to try and minimise upset/panic in the fan base and to try and avoid the negative PR of the idiot fans going on social media and abusing Pickford or sending him some sort of threats.

Its not for some smug, hairy handed misogynistic git to break our news in the most sensationalist and provocative way possible.

Keys is a prick but it is his job to get the exclusive on it.

If they are wrong then it won't matter as they are not accountable (like the UK Government and PL Officials).
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Do me a favour.
Every fucking time that theres some type of controversy involving us, at some point one of our own fans tries to see the other side and justify what happened based on what we may have done in the past.

This lot have been consistently putting in this type of challenge against us for the last 5 years or so. During that time Im struggling to think of one similar tackle weve put in. Apart from yesterday, weve had Funes Miri 2 from Barkley on Henderson and thats off the top of my head.

Their behaviour needs condemning not justifying. Pickford left his penalty area to fist bump Allan afte4 hed done Robbi for fucks sake.
Yes I saw Pickford congratulating Allan. Makes his apology even more of a joke.
Surely he should be retrospectively banned for what he did to VVD.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
That DOM King article does say that we fear that he will be out most of not all the season so clearly we think its bad.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
That`s a career ending tackle. If it`s correct that Van Dijk is out for 7-8 months I honestly think he will never be as good as he was when he comes back. Look at all the struggles Oxlade Chamberlain has had. Different players, but still. 

There`s nothing that can excuse that tackle. Absolutely nothing. He doesn`t even look at the ball, he rushes out with full force, his feet high and wraps his legs around Van Dijk`s legs.

I know it`s a derby and there have been tackles thrown both ways over the years, but in modern times leg breakers is an Everton thing. The Funes Mori tackle on Origi comes to mind.
Not all injuries are the same. How an individual recovers also differs. We all know how severe Ox knee injury was. We know nothing about Virgils. Lets not speculate on the injury and its long term impact. Lets just hope for the best for him
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Yes I saw Pickford congratulating Allan. Makes his apology even more of a joke.
Surely he should be retrospectively banned for what he did to VVD.

Pickford is a shit footballer who has hit the jackpot playing in the PL.

Dumb as fuck and constantly hyped up.

Why will they ban him and admit they made an error?

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Well he left hospital on crutches. Without the results of the scan in

So there must be some precaution being used by one and not the other

Just going off my own experience (not even of a 'bad' ligament injury) it takes a while for the joint to swell up/stiffen which is the point where it is difficult to walk. So the crutches are not so much precaution/protective as assistive.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Pickford is a shit footballer who has hit the jackpot playing in the PL.

Dumb as fuck and constantly hyped up.

Why will they ban him and admit they made an error?
I hope the club does not let them sweep this under the carpet. Its now time for the clubs to make a stand against what the officials/authorities are doing to the game.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
I hope the club does not let them sweep this under the carpet. Its now time for the clubs to make a stand against what the officials/authorities are doing to the game.

Nothing will happen. Mark my words.

It will be brushed under the carpet and another Club will be on the receiving end next week. Repeat until end of season.

The game has gone when you are allowing an official to make a decision in a room with no accountability.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Pickford is the England GK.
The focus wlll be on Aguero for touching an official. He is foreigner so easy target.
