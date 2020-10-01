There is a reason why there weren't any English referees at the last World Cup. They are simply not good enough. The Premier League might be the richest league in the World, but if world class players like Van Dijk and Thiago are not protected against assaults like yesterday's, they will start avoiding England. There is some good money in Spain, Germany, Italy and France, so don't be surprised to see some Premier League stars ending up there in a not so distant future. I am afraid that this is a much bigger problem for the Premier League than most people think ...