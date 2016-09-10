« previous next »
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Today at 04:55:21 AM
Rumours around on twitter are based on the fact that Nigel De Jong who works for Bein sports personally called VVD who told him results are not in yet but could be ACL.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
Today at 05:52:22 AM
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:40:53 AM
Dead leg. Run it off

Tis but a scratch!
Quote from: The Infamous_LFC on September 10, 2016, 06:29:33 PM
Shut the fuck up and put some respek on Lucas name playboy

Today at 06:32:10 AM
I wonder if we'll reach a point where players like Pickford, Richarlisson, etc who 'do' other players start getting the cold shoulder / are actively shunned by their fellow professionals?

It is absolutely outrageous that so little responsibility is taken by the perpetrators and that they get away scot free.

I've seen players who perpetrate such shit at local level never play again due to the reaction (and I'm not referring to booing and hissing - they get told to fuck off and come back on pain of gbh and mdtp). 
I thought it was a clear red card challenge by Pickford but I do feel Van Dijk has been overplayed and looked a bit lethargic of late. Did that contribute to him keeping his feet on the ground and not being able to ride the challenge? He's such a tank - look at the size of his leg muscles side by side with another player - that you wonder if he's never had to adjust his game in the way other, frailer players might.
Today at 06:49:08 AM
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 06:32:10 AM
I wonder if we'll reach a point where players like Pickford, Richarlisson, etc who 'do' other players start getting the cold shoulder / are actively shunned by their fellow professionals?

It is absolutely outrageous that so little responsibility is taken by the perpetrators and that they get away scot free.

I've seen players who perpetrate such shit at local level never play again due to the reaction (and I'm not referring to booing and hissing - they get told to fuck off and come back on pain of gbh and mdtp). 

As much as they were shite challenges and clear reds, Stevie would have never been spoken to again by anyone of that was the case, he has some absolute horror derby challenges in his own history book!
