I wonder if we'll reach a point where players like Pickford, Richarlisson, etc who 'do' other players start getting the cold shoulder / are actively shunned by their fellow professionals?



It is absolutely outrageous that so little responsibility is taken by the perpetrators and that they get away scot free.



I've seen players who perpetrate such shit at local level never play again due to the reaction (and I'm not referring to booing and hissing - they get told to fuck off and come back on pain of gbh and mdtp).